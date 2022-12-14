ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montour County, PA

Police investigate animal cruelty incident involving dog

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eE27B_0jiGsHp500

Danville, Pa. — State police at Milton say they haven't been able to find the owner of a dog found deceased last month in Montour County.

Police received a report of a deceased dog on Nov. 27 that was found at the 100 block of Century Road in Derry Township. Police are classifying the case on their report as cruelty to animals. The police have not released any additional details as to what happened to the dog.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Milton at 570-524-2662.

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Caregiver allegedly caught using elderly patient’s ATM card

Lock Haven, Pa. — A caregiver allegedly took a 71-year-old man’s ATM card and used it to withdraw money from his account. Kiah Nafessah Kimberly Burton, employed with an agency called Family Care, was confronted by Lock Haven Police on Nov. 28 about the incident. The 27-year-old Burton told police she "didn’t have two pennies," but denied taking the card. The elderly accuser received a text message from him bank...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Evicted tenant allegedly breaks into apartment

Berwick, Pa. — A tenant who was evicted from a Berwick apartment broke a window to get back into the home to sleep, police say. Robert W. Guire, 64, had been removed from his apartment at 215 E. Front Street by the Columbia County Sheriff's Department in November after being evicted by the landlord. When the landlord arrived at the apartment on Dec. 1 to clean it, Guire was sleeping inside the apartment, according to charges. He'd reportedly broken a window to get into the home because the locks had been changed, Guire told Berwidck Officer Randy Gaugler. Guire, who police say is homeless, was charged with criminal trespass and criminal mischief. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Monday at 9 a.m. at District Judge Richard Cashman's office. Docket sheet
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Suspect causes stinky mess with porta-potty

Westfield, Pa. — Someone cut into a porta-potty Monday in Tioga County and left a stinky mess on the victim's property. State police at Mansfield say they received a call on Dec. 12 from the owner that they found the porta-potty in Clymer Township had been cut into, causing all of the liquid to drain out. The porta-potty was located on a property at Beachwood Place and Ackley Road. Police say damage amount is $2,000. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at 570-662-2151.
TIOGA COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Series of break-ins leads to same man

State College, Pa. — Two different home break-ins in State College point to one suspect, according to police. Between Nov. 21 and 23 police allege John Lynn Weaver entered two homes in State College without permission. One family saw an unwanted guest on a surveillance video and another woman came home to find a man inside her bedroom. On Nov. 21, Officer Garrett Toothman was contacted by a family who...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Woman takes mislaid prescription bottle, charged with theft

Williamsport, Pa. — Surveillance video captured a woman take a bottle of medication that wasn't prescribed to her at a local grocery store. The medication was acidentally left behind by a shopper who reported the missing bottle to authorities, police said. An investigation led to Stacey Tajanee Martin, 25, of Williamsport, who admitted to Williamsport Police she left the store with the medication. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for information on local business's pickup truck theft

Watsontown, Pa. — State police at Milton say someone stole a pickup truck in Northumberland County that belongs to a business. Police say the truck was taken overnight between Dec. 11 and 12 from 777 East District Road in Delaware Township. The white truck has the decal name of the business name National Gunite on both sides. The truck's Pennsylvania license plate number is ZRX-0947. The truck also had a white 16-foot Mission trailer attached with the business name decal on both sides. The trailer's registration number is XMN-9949. Anyone with information may contact PSP Mowen at 570-524-2662.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Dump truck driver arrested on warrant, charged for drug possession

Lewis Township, Pa. — A man driving a dump truck was arrested in Northumberland County after police pulled him over and determined he had a warrant out for his arrest, as well as methamphetamine in the vehicle. Lee Peterman, 45, of Hughesville, resisted arrest shortly after he was pulled over the morning of Dec. 6 on Hockley Hill Road, state police at Milton say. Though Peterman was initially pulled over for a traffic violation, police ran his information and determined he had an active warrant...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor accused of bilking homeowner

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof. Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre. Here's what court papers say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Local college, business locked down after bloody man claims he was shot

Williamsport, Pa. — A man who was bleeding from multiple cuts, claiming he was shot and being chased, caused a college campus and one local business to be locked down. On Dec. 5 around 10:30 a.m., Jared Allen Lewis, 23, allegedly threw a rock through the front door of Disalvo’s Restaurant on 341 East Fourth Street. The decorative beveled glass door was valued at more than $5,000, according to police. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man charged for leading police on 100 mph pursuit

Selinsgrove, Pa. — When state police attempted to pull a man over in Snyder County, he fled and drove in excess of 100 mph in a heavily trafficked area. Caleb Timothy Daniels, 18, was arrested after he led police on a chase around 4 p.m. Nov. 26. Cpl. Kyle Whitford of state police at Selinsgrove says Daniels was traveling north on Route 11 in Selinsgrove going 78 mph in a 55 mph zone. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Power plant receives threatening letter

Montgomery, Pa. — State police say they received a call recently about a threatening letter received by a power plant in Lycoming County. The Hamilton Patriot LLC power plant in Clinton Township reported to police on Dec. 6 that they received a letter in the mail with a potential threat. Trooper William Reynolds said the threat was investigated and found to be non-credible. Reynolds said police found that multiple facilities in the United States have received similar letters. Multiple law enforcement units in the area are aware of this incident and continue to investigate.
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Motorcyclist speeds away from police while popping wheelies

Lock Haven, Pa. — A man with a slew of traffic offenses on his record refused to stop for Lock Haven Police despite numerous attempts by authorities. Kaleb Matthew Barnard, 19, of Loganton turned his motorcycle around several times as officers attempted to stop him. At one point, Barnard drove head on toward two cruises as he sped by them, police said. Barnard allegedly popped wheelies throughout the chase, taunting...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lycoming County first responders are search and rescue qualified

Williamsport, Pa. — In early December, United Way staff and local first responders participated in training with Project Lifesaver International. With the training, the emergency personnel were recertified in search and rescue. The training included two days of on-site instruction from a certified national instructor. Project Lifesaver International offers in-depth training for public safety agencies on the use of special search and rescue equipment, technology, and procedures; communicating with people with cognitive conditions; and strategies for finding missing persons who may have wandered off or...
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Multiple DUIs sends man with suspended license to jail

Cherry Township, Pa. — A Pennsylvania State Police trooper said he noticed a car make several traffic violations, prompting him to pull the driver over just after midnight on Nov. 29. The driver, identified as Jason Severcool, 39, of Tunkhannock, Pa., was driving with a suspended license on the 11000 block of Route 220. "Severcool displayed signs of being under the influence of a controlled substance and was found to...
TUNKHANNOCK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Brush pile in Williamsport closed temporarily

Williamsport, Pa. — Residents of Williamsport may have encountered a closed sign on the gates of the city's brush pile recently. According to Mayor Derek Slaughter, the brush pile has reached capacity to the point of near overflow. Contents currently in the brush pile will be grinded on Jan. 3, and residents will have access to the brush pile again beginning Jan. 9, 2023. Until then, the gates will remain closed.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Both lanes of I-80 closed in Turbot Township, Northumberland County

Two lane restrictions are in place on Interstate 80 eastbound in Turbot Township, Northumberland County. Both lanes are closed between mile marker 212 (Interstate 180 / Route 147 interchange) and mile marker 215 (Route 254 / Limestoneville interchange) due to a secondary crash. A detour using Route 147 and Route 254 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Earlier today on I-80, a tractor trailer crashed near mile marker 213.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Crash closes I-80 EB in Union and Northumberland Counties

Both lanes of Interstate 80 eastbound are closed at mile marker 210 (Route 15 interchange) Union County, due to a tractor trailer crash near mile marker 211 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, according to PennDOT. A detour using Route 15 and Route 147 is in place. The roadway is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect delays in travel, and drive with caution.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Signal out in Monroe Twp. due to overnight crash

10 a.m. UPDATE - The traffic signal on Routes 11/15 at the intersection with Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive is now functioning and traffic movement has been returned to normal. -- Monroe Township, Pa. — The traffic signal at the intersection of Routes 11/15 and Route 1023 (Old Trail/Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive) in Monroe Township, Snyder County, is malfunctioning due to an overnight crash, according to PennDOT. ...
SNYDER COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

17K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy