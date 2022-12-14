ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rogersville, TN

Fiery crash into shed results in arrest for felony reckless endangerment

By STAFF REPORT
The Rogersville Review
The Rogersville Review
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0olXMA_0jiGsAe000

A Rogersville man was charged with felony reckless endangerment and simple possession last week when he allegedly crashed his van into a shed while attempting to leave a residence, resulting in a fire.

HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks stated in his report that he was en route to an unwanted guest complaint on Rimer Road when he received a radio report that the suspect, James Fredrick Monk, 55, of Rogersville, was inside a vehicle attempting to leave.

“Upon my arrival I observed a van backed into a shed just beside the house,” Shanks stated in his report. “I also observed flames coming out from under the van and catching the shed on fire.”

Shanks reported that Monk was in the driver’s seat and had to be ordered out of the van. Shanks said Monk appeared to be under the influence due to him being “unsteady on his feet, stumbling around, unable to fully open his eyes, and slurred speech”.

Monk reportedly stated he didn’t know how the accident happened, but the complainant stated Monk had been “acting like he wasn’t there” and like “he was somewhere else” since around 10 p.m. the previous night.

The complainant stated they had been arguing off and on most of the night, and eventually she told him to leave. She stated that she observed him drive through the yard, but she was unaware of anything else.

A small amount of marijuana was allegedly found in Monk’s possession, and he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana throughout the night. The shed and van were a total loss.

Monk was being held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment set for this past Monday morning.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

KPD investigating ‘serious injury’ crash on I-26

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — According to the Kingsport Police Department (KPD), part of I-26 was closed to traffic after a ‘serious injury’ crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. I-26 westbound at the 7.2-mile marker in Kingsport was reportedly closed due to landing air rescue for a vehicle crash, a KPD release said. As […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Stolen El Camino found: Authorities team up to find classic car

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A classic car that was stolen has been found after a collaborative effort by several local law enforcement agencies. According to Major Jamie Aistrop with the Jonesborough Police Department, a red 1972 Chevrolet El Camino SS was stolen from a home near downtown Jonesborough but found just a few days after […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
WJHL

Man charged with aggravated robbery after road pursuit in Sullivan County

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Kingsport man faces an aggravated robbery charge after Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) deputies say they pursued his vehicle following a robbery call at a Blountville convenience store Wednesday afternoon. Joshua Bates, 36, was arrested after a chase that started near Northeast State Community College and ended near the intersection […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Missing special needs teen sought by Jonesborough police found safe

UPDATE: Justin Crow has been found and is now at home safe, according to a Facebook post from the Jonesborough Police Department. ——————————————————————————————————— UPDATE: According to JPD Major Jamie Aistrop, search efforts for Friday night have been suspended and will resume Saturday morning. In the meantime, Aistrop urged all residents of the North Jonesborough subdivision […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
supertalk929.com

Subcontractor crew member killed at Church Hill plant identified

A 22-year-old man from Greene County, Tennessee has been identified as the person killed Thursday morning at a Hawkins County industrial site. Tyler James Rogers of Bulls Gap was reportedly part of a subcontracting crew working at Cardinal Glass’s coated glass plant in Church Hill when he was crushed by equipment inside the facility.
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Teen charged with threats of mass violence, Cocke Co. sheriff says

COCKE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County investigators arrested a teen on Friday after threats were made on social media. The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division and Deputy School Resouce Officers began looking into the threats on Dec. 9. On Friday, a 13-year-old girl was charged with...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
YAHOO!

Man arrested after threatening to 'shoot up' Knox County Courthouse

GALESBURG — A man was taken into custody Wednesday for threatening to “shoot up” the Knox County Courthouse, according to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The release said Matthew K. Sullivan, 30, of Galesburg, had called the courthouse’s traffic division about ongoing...
GALESBURG, IL
wcyb.com

Crashes back up traffic on Interstate 81 in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map has updated to show that one lane of Interstate 81 has reopened. Traffic is still moving slow in the area near exit 59 of Interstate 81 northbound in Kingsport. --- Two separate crashes have backed up traffic between exits...
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport police investigating hotel robbery

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Kingsport Police Department (KPD) officers are investigating a robbery at an Americourt Extended Stays hotel on Wednesday. According to KPD public information officer Tom Patton, officers were called to the Americourt location on 1900 American Way around 5:30 Wednesday evening in reference to an alleged robbery. Patton said that details will […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

Suspects wanted after stealing from elderly woman, authorities say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers are on the lookout for three suspects they say stole from an elderly woman. The three allegedly went to the Kingston Pike TJ Maxx and stole a wallet from the woman while her purse was sitting in a shopping cart. The three then reportedly bought more than $4,500 Visa gift cards using the woman’s credit card from Sam’s Club.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wcyb.com

Worker killed in accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill, spokesperson says

CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: A worker was killed in an accident at Cardinal Glass in Church Hill Wednesday morning, according to spokesman Jon Austin. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends mourning a tragic loss this morning. We have been in touch with the subcontractor for whom this individual worked to offer any possible assistance as well as with first responders who were on site quickly. We will work with those investigating this event to help understand what happened and why and to support our team members affected by this tragic accident.”
CHURCH HILL, TN
wcyb.com

Without a Trace: The Murder of Janina Jefferson

WISE COUNTY, Va. — It has been six years since Janina Jefferson was murdered in Wise County, Virginia. Her ex-husband Eric Jones is the prime suspect, and is charged with her murder, but he has never been found. News 5's Andrew McClung spoke with Jefferson's family members and investigators, about the investigation and the hunt for Jones.
WISE COUNTY, VA
The Rogersville Review

The Rogersville Review

Rogersville, TN
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
371K+
Views
ABOUT

Located in the "Cradle of Tennessee Journalism," where the state's first newspaper was printed by George Roulstone in 1791—also the third newspaper West of the Appalachian Mountains—The Rogersville Review was founded by Will Robertson on July 23, 1885. Under its current names, as well as The Holston Review, it has remained the newspaper of record for Hawkins County and its communities for more than a century.

 https://www.therogersvillereview.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy