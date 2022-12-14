Fiery crash into shed results in arrest for felony reckless endangerment

A Rogersville man was charged with felony reckless endangerment and simple possession last week when he allegedly crashed his van into a shed while attempting to leave a residence, resulting in a fire.

HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks stated in his report that he was en route to an unwanted guest complaint on Rimer Road when he received a radio report that the suspect, James Fredrick Monk, 55, of Rogersville, was inside a vehicle attempting to leave.

“Upon my arrival I observed a van backed into a shed just beside the house,” Shanks stated in his report. “I also observed flames coming out from under the van and catching the shed on fire.”

Shanks reported that Monk was in the driver’s seat and had to be ordered out of the van. Shanks said Monk appeared to be under the influence due to him being “unsteady on his feet, stumbling around, unable to fully open his eyes, and slurred speech”.

Monk reportedly stated he didn’t know how the accident happened, but the complainant stated Monk had been “acting like he wasn’t there” and like “he was somewhere else” since around 10 p.m. the previous night.

The complainant stated they had been arguing off and on most of the night, and eventually she told him to leave. She stated that she observed him drive through the yard, but she was unaware of anything else.

A small amount of marijuana was allegedly found in Monk’s possession, and he allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana throughout the night. The shed and van were a total loss.

Monk was being held in the Hawkins County Jail pending arraignment set for this past Monday morning.