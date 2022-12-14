ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pivotal Saturday division date with QB subplot pits Ravens, Browns

By Field Level Media
The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZsRMm_0jiGrulr00

The AFC North appears to be a two-horse race between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are still alive.

On Saturday, the Browns host the Ravens -- a team with major question marks at quarterback -- eager to start a late-season winning streak that could extend faint postseason odds for Cleveland.

The Browns' 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week interrupted a two-game win streak. Cleveland (5-8) likely needs to win out and have a few teams in the AFC wild-card hunt stall.

"I don't know what our chances are. I don't know what the percentage is," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said after Sunday's loss. "I just know next week we got to go 1-0. We've got to punch someone in the mouth. And if our chances are zero, we got to knock down someone else's chances.

"At the end of the day, I'm not giving up. And this team's not giving up."

Deshaun Watson played his second game since finishing an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after being the subject of more than two dozen sexual misconduct lawsuits.

He completed 26 of 42 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Cincinnati, but the Bengals took a 20-3 lead early in the second half and cruised to the finish line.

"I'm encouraged with how he played (Sunday)," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Watson. "He's gonna continue to get better and I think we'll continue to get better as an offense with him."

Watson was still suspended when the Browns visited the Ravens (9-4) for their first meeting, which Baltimore won 23-20 on Oct. 23.

Baltimore's quarterback depth chart could be the difference this time. Lamar Jackson sat out Sunday's 16-14 win at Pittsburgh with a knee injury, reportedly a sprained PCL. While he hasn't been ruled out for Saturday, ESPN reported that Jackson likely will not play until Dec. 24 against Atlanta or later.

Backup Tyler Huntley started against the Steelers but took a jarring hit to the head and had to enter concussion protocol early in the second half. Rookie Anthony Brown finished the game, and Baltimore held on to win on a day that also saw Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enter concussion protocol. Jackson didn't practice in Tuesday's walkthrough. Huntley, however, participated in a limited capacity despite remaining in protocol.

"Part of the process is what he did today," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's in the protocol and he's allowed to do walkthrough."

It might not matter who starts under center if Baltimore's defense stays hot. The Ravens have allowed the eighth-fewest points (19.2 per game) in the league and rank second in rushing defense (81.2 yards per game). In their past four wins, they've held opponents to 13, three, nine and 14 points.

Since being acquired from Chicago before the trade deadline, linebacker Roquan Smith has 37 tackles (four for loss), two sacks and two pass breakups in five games. He added an interception against Pittsburgh. He's quickly formed an imposing tandem with young inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

"Just having the utmost trust and comfort with each other and playing the calls that they're giving us," Queen said. "I think we both know how great we can be and I think that's pushing us to be better than what we've been playing."

Cleveland's Nick Chubb ran for 91 yards and a touchdown in the earlier loss to Baltimore, but he was held to 34 yards on 14 attempts by Cincinnati last week. Baltimore did not have receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness) in Tuesday's walkthrough. Guard Kevin Zeitler, tackle Morgan Moses and punter Jordan Stout were limited with knee injuries.

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury. Garrett, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and receiver Amari Cooper had rest days Tuesday, according to an estimated injury report. Cooper is playing through a core muscle injury. Wideout David Bell (thumb, toe) was also listed as DNP. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Newport Plain Talk

Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals

Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday. "It is what it is," Burrow said. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Newport Plain Talk

Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch

The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the Giants got clobbered by the visiting Eagles 48-22 last Sunday. Washington used its bye week to prepare for the teams' rematch. ...
LANDOVER, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Newport Plain Talk

Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he has "some clarity" about his QB situation. "There's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Newport Plain Talk

Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears

Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week. Philadelphia responded against those playoff hopefuls with victories by a combined 51 points, sparked by quarterback and league MVP contender Jalen Hurts, who passed for a total of 597 yards in the key tests and five touchdowns while rushing for...
CHICAGO, IL
The Newport Plain Talk

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Newport Plain Talk

QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints

It has been 14 weeks since the Atlanta Falcons and the visiting New Orleans Saints met in the season opener. The rebuilt Falcons were the better team for much of the game, but the Saints outscored them 17-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-26 in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach. Both teams came out of the opener encouraged about the prospects for their seasons, but things haven't gone...
ATLANTA, GA
The Newport Plain Talk

Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant coach

Former NFL and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater's Citrus Bowl game against LSU. Brees will aid the Boilermakers (8-5) in preparation for the Jan. 2 game and also participate in recruiting activities, per Purdue's news release on Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,"...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Newport Plain Talk

Facing up-and-down Chargers, Titans aim to halt recent slide

A pair of playoff hopefuls still trying to hit their stride, while intent on solving something of dueling identity crises, will meet Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers play host to the Tennessee Titans at Inglewood, Calif. The Titans (7-6) arrive on the West Coast with additional baggage in the form of a three-game losing streak, although they have remained in first place in the tepid AFC South. The Chargers (7-6) are coming off an impressive 23-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins and sit just...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

Reports: Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy fined over $36K by NFL

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was fined a total of $36,281 by the NFL for his actions during the second quarter of Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, multiple media outlets reported Friday. Per reports, Jeudy was fined $23,020 for making contact with a game official and $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct for removing his helmet while on the playing field. Jeudy, 23, was not penalized for either infraction...
DENVER, CO
The Newport Plain Talk

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley clears concussion protocol

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley cleared concussion protocol, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. The Ravens (9-4) have ruled out Lamar Jackson for this Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns (5-8), ESPN reported. Huntley expects to be on the field in Cleveland as Jackson continues to recover from a knee injury. "I don't think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols, they were doing their job and making sure I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Newport Plain Talk

Alabama QB Bryce Young, LB Will Anderson to play in Sugar Bowl

Alabama coach Nick Saban confirmed to reporters Friday night that quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson will play in the Sugar Bowl on Dec. 31 rather than opt out to prepare for the NFL draft. The Crimson Tide had no players opt out of the bowl game, according to Saban. Young is projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft, and Anderson, considered among the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Newport Plain Talk

Jets QB Mike White: No doubts about playing Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Mike White (ribs) said Thursday he has no doubts about his ability to start Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions. White was listed as day-to-day earlier in the week and was limited in practice Wednesday. But when asked Thursday if he had any doubts about playing Sunday, White didn't miss a beat. "No, no, none at all," White told reporters. ...
NEW YORK STATE
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
122K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy