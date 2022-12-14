ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVU Kicker Casey Legg Retires from Football

By Schuyler Callihan
 3 days ago

West Virginia has a lot of needs entering this offseason and that list just grew a little longer as kicker Casey Legg has decided to retire from football, according to Taylor Kennedy of MetroNews.

The Charleston, West Virginia native was a Lou Groza Award semifinalist in 2021, connecting on 19-of-23 field goal attempts. He bested those numbers in what would be his final season in the Old Gold and Blue in 2022, making 14-of-15 field goal attempts. Legg did have one year of eligibility remaining, but he has graduated and has been in the program since 2018. He will finish his career 40/49 with a long of 51 yards.

Current kicking options include Danny King, Leighton Bechdel, and RJ Kocan.

Morgantown, WV
