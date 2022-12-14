Read full article on original website
Related
Kingsport Times-News
Ask a Master Gardener: Rocky Mount - "Where History Comes Alive"
Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats. The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.
Kingsport Times-News
This Week at the Kingsport Public Library (Dec. 18-24)
Here’s a look at what is happening this week at the Kingsport Public Library. The library will be closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Saturday, Dec. 24.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast State student veteran receives free used car
BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College’s foundation and the school’s Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent...
Kingsport Times-News
ETSU women give coach victory in return to Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown made a victorious return to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. Returning to the school where she coached from 2012-20, Brown took her new team to Kimmel Arena and the Bucs dominated in a 64-52 victory.
Kingsport Times-News
Northeast honors 543 fall graduates
BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College celebrated the fall graduating class of 2022 on Friday as the school awarded degrees and certificates to 543 graduates. Northeast awarded two academic certificates, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and 240 associate of science degrees.
Kingsport Times-News
Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77
Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
Kingsport Times-News
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County EMS sets record during Fill the Box campaign
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services did not come away from Walmart empty-handed last week. Instead, the first responders came away with the most toys and goodies they have ever received during their annual Fill the Box campaign.
Kingsport Times-News
Watch now: Kingsport school board to spend $2.5 million on D-B pool renovations
KINGSPORT — The Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School and the new Tribe Athletic Center (TAC) aren’t the only Kingsport school facilities getting repair, renovation and maintenance work. The Kingsport City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday night approved spending more than $2.5 million on the...
Kingsport Times-News
Updated: Dec. 5 incident at Sullivan Heights Middle to be front and center at Jan. 10 school board meeting
BLOUNTVILLE — The Jan. 10 meeting of the Sullivan County school board may include at least one parent’s complaint about how the school system and law enforcement initially reported an allegedly false stabbing at Sullivan Heights Middle School. In addition to hearing the transparency concerns, the board is...
Kingsport Times-News
Edward Lee Thomasson
KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
Kingsport Times-News
Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams
KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
Kingsport Times-News
Last-second shot keeps Bucs reeling
JOHNSON CITY — As if it couldn’t get any worse for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs defended the heck out of UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember for 39 minutes, 58.8 seconds. They’ll remember the last 1.2 seconds for a long time.
Kingsport Times-News
Moving the needle: Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center
NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Indians make themselves at home in new gym, roll past Falcons
KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their new home away from home. The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome closed for repairs, played for the first time at their new stomping...
Kingsport Times-News
Roundup: Owens, Lane combine for 70 in Titans' win vs. Generals
NICKELSVILLE — The dynamic guard duo of Bradley Owens and Connor Lane combined for 70 points in Twin Springs’ 83-62 nondistrict boys basketball win over visiting Lee High on Saturday. Lane scorched the nets for 38 points and backcourt mate Owens hit for 32.
Kingsport Times-News
Hundreds line up to receive toys from Sullivan County Sheriff's Office
BLOUNTVILLE — The cars lined up Saturday morning with little boys and girls peering out the windows. It was the annual Toys from Cops event, held by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary.
Kingsport Times-News
Carter County Drug Prevention uses many tools to help young people avoid drug addiction
ELIZABETHTON — Carter County Drug Prevention, with only seven employees, has a big mission: to reduce substance abuse. It’s an issue that impacts a cross-section of society, including teens.
Kingsport Times-News
Washington County Schools promote mental health education for all grade levels
Through strong partnerships with community resources and the integration of mental health curricula, Washington County Schools are doing their best to support students’ mental health. As awareness of a need for mental health resources has increased — especially after the period of social isolation that came with the Covid-19...
Kingsport Times-News
Unicoi defense clamps down to halt Boone
GRAY — A string of 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter was the difference in Thursday’s nonconference game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, as Unicoi County downed its third different Big Five foe of the season. The Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone 67-52 behind a balanced scoring...
Comments / 0