Ask a Master Gardener: Rocky Mount - "Where History Comes Alive"

Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats. The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Northeast State student veteran receives free used car

BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College’s foundation and the school’s Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
ETSU women give coach victory in return to Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown made a victorious return to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. Returning to the school where she coached from 2012-20, Brown took her new team to Kimmel Arena and the Bucs dominated in a 64-52 victory.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Northeast honors 543 fall graduates

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College celebrated the fall graduating class of 2022 on Friday as the school awarded degrees and certificates to 543 graduates. Northeast awarded two academic certificates, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and 240 associate of science degrees.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Johnny Mills, former Elizabethton and UT star, dies at 77

Johnny Mills, a multi-sport Elizabethton High School star and record-setting wide receiver at the University of Tennessee, died Thursday after an extended illness. He was 77. Mills was the longtime owner of Mills Greenhouse in Elizabethton and a well-respected business owner in the Carter County community.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Edward Lee Thomasson

KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
KINGSPORT, TN
Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams

KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Last-second shot keeps Bucs reeling

JOHNSON CITY — As if it couldn’t get any worse for the East Tennessee State men’s basketball team. The Bucs defended the heck out of UNC Asheville’s Drew Pember for 39 minutes, 58.8 seconds. They’ll remember the last 1.2 seconds for a long time.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Moving the needle: Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center

NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
NORTON, VA
Indians make themselves at home in new gym, roll past Falcons

KINGSPORT — Dobyns-Bennett may still be searching for its boys basketball identity here in mid-December, but Friday night the Indians felt comfy-cozy in their new home away from home. The Indians, with the Buck Van Huss Dome closed for repairs, played for the first time at their new stomping...
KINGSPORT, TN
Unicoi defense clamps down to halt Boone

GRAY — A string of 10 straight points to start the fourth quarter was the difference in Thursday’s nonconference game at Bobby Snyder Gymnasium, as Unicoi County downed its third different Big Five foe of the season. The Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone 67-52 behind a balanced scoring...
UNICOI, TN

