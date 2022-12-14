PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's plan to address the homelessness crisis moved into high gear on Wednesday morning as crews with the Public Works Department moved in to take down the largest encampment in the city. The move is part of an overall plan to dismantle the encampments and get people living in them into shelters.The encampment on Stockton Avenue on the North Side had grown over the summer from a few tents to more than three dozen.Over the past three weeks, outreach workers have been trying to get people to relocate to the newly opened Second Avenue Commons shelter downtown. The city...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO