The firefighter was recently injured in a major fire. A Bucks County firefighter was recently given a warm welcome back home after suffering an injury in the line of duty. Nick Altomare, a firefighter with the Nottingham Fire Department of Bensalem, was greeted by members of all the Bensalem Townships Emergency services when he arrived home following an injury. He had fallen from a ladder while responding to a fire in the area last week; he stayed at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital while recovering.

BUCKS COUNTY, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO