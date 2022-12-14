Read full article on original website
Bucks County Wawa Sells $50K Lotto Ticket
Somebody's holidays just got a little happier. A Bucks County lottery player won $50,000 from a New Year's Millionaire Raffle Ticket, said Pennsylvania State Lottery officials. The number of the winning raffle ticket, purchased at the 3328 Bristol Road Wawa in Bensalem, was one of two drawn randomly between Dec....
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Dept. of Aging expands Shared Housing Program into Bucks
The Pennsylvania Department of Aging recently announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, known as SHARE, has expanded into five additional counties, including Bucks County. SHARE is an affordable housing choice that brings together home hosts who have extra room in their home with home seekers who are...
Bensalem Toys for Toys surpasses expectations
The Toys for Tots collection boxes at Bensalem High School were overflowing, so they were picked up a day earlier than originally planned. This year, between Bensalem High School and Valley Elementary, 227 toys, 81 stocking stuffer-sized toys and 12 books were collected, a total that far surpassed that of 2021.
Bensalem Firefighter Returns Home to Applause, Community Support After Being Injured in a Recent Fire
The firefighter was recently injured in a major fire. A Bucks County firefighter was recently given a warm welcome back home after suffering an injury in the line of duty. Nick Altomare, a firefighter with the Nottingham Fire Department of Bensalem, was greeted by members of all the Bensalem Townships Emergency services when he arrived home following an injury. He had fallen from a ladder while responding to a fire in the area last week; he stayed at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital while recovering.
delawarevalleynews.com
Bensalem Two Alarm Fire Was Declared Arson
Police and fire officials in Bensalem Township, Bucks County Pa. confirmed that the fire at the Ebooks building, on Bridgewater Road was intentionally set. The arson fire started inside . Companies were first dispatched to a water flow alarm. One firefighter sustained injuries when he fell 25 feet from a ladder. He was assigned to truck 65, out of Nottingham.
camdencounty.com
Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken
(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
76-year-old Pa. woman charged in cold case after DNA disproves goose story | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Pennsylvania attorney general sues real estate firm that was focus of Action News Investigation
Pennsylvania's attorney general has sued a real estate company that was the focus of an Action News investigation.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly...
fox29.com
Police issue warrant for man accused of filming men's bathroom at the Exton Mall, second location
EXTON, Pa. - The West Whiteland Police Department has issued a warrant for a man accused of filming two public men's bathrooms over the summer. Earlier this week, the department shared photos of an unidentified bathroom where an unnamed suspect filmed unsuspecting people over the summer. Officials say he also did the same thing inside a food court bathroom at the Exton Mall.
Driver killed in I-295 crash after trying to pass truck, cops say
A 33-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed after his SUV collided with a truck on southbound Interstate 295 in Mount Laurel early Friday, authorities said. Michael Antell was driving behind the truck in the center lane when he tried to pass the larger vehicle on the left at about 12:43 a.m., State Police said.
More people dying of sepsis, other common causes at Pa. hospitals, report card says
More people are dying while being treated for common ailments — including bloodstream infections, diabetes and abnormal heartbeats — at Pennsylvania hospitals than five years ago, according to a new annual report. The biggest increase involved blood infections, officially known as sepsis, with the mortality rate increasing by...
Chance dad encounter leads man to $200,000 lottery prize
A South Carolina man said spotting his dad's car parked at a convenience store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize.
The Sounds of Christmas with Joey C
Local artist Joey C is performing the Sounds of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Valley Restaurant, 5413 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem. Enjoy dinner and classic holiday music. BYOB. Order from menu. Call 215-757-1314. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for more information.
Montgomery County Is Recommending Masks Again As COVID Cases Rise
It’s the only locality in the region to make such a reccomendation iin several months. Montgomery County is recommending that residents mask up again as COVID cases in the county rise, the first locality in the D.C. region to make such a suggestion in several months. The case rate...
Bensalem announces winter concerts
Students of the Bensalem Township School District are ready to show off their talent and skills at a variety of winter concerts. The public is invited. Admission is free. Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m.: Cornwells Elementary School Winter Concert, 2215 Hulmeville Road. Nov. 30, 7 p.m.: Russell C. Struble Elementary School...
pasenategop.com
Mastriano to Introduce Legislation to Protect Pennsylvanians from Big Tech Censorship
Harrisburg- Today, Senator Doug Mastriano announced that he will soon introduce a historic bill to protect the free speech of Pennsylvanians from undue restriction and censorship on large social media platforms. The legislation will create a private right of action that will allow users in Pennsylvania to bring legal action...
