Bensalem Township, PA

Daily Voice

Bucks County Wawa Sells $50K Lotto Ticket

Somebody's holidays just got a little happier. A Bucks County lottery player won $50,000 from a New Year's Millionaire Raffle Ticket, said Pennsylvania State Lottery officials. The number of the winning raffle ticket, purchased at the 3328 Bristol Road Wawa in Bensalem, was one of two drawn randomly between Dec....
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS Philly

List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Toys for Toys surpasses expectations

The Toys for Tots collection boxes at Bensalem High School were overflowing, so they were picked up a day earlier than originally planned. This year, between Bensalem High School and Valley Elementary, 227 toys, 81 stocking stuffer-sized toys and 12 books were collected, a total that far surpassed that of 2021.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Bensalem Firefighter Returns Home to Applause, Community Support After Being Injured in a Recent Fire

The firefighter was recently injured in a major fire. A Bucks County firefighter was recently given a warm welcome back home after suffering an injury in the line of duty. Nick Altomare, a firefighter with the Nottingham Fire Department of Bensalem, was greeted by members of all the Bensalem Townships Emergency services when he arrived home following an injury. He had fallen from a ladder while responding to a fire in the area last week; he stayed at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital while recovering.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Bensalem Two Alarm Fire Was Declared Arson

Police and fire officials in Bensalem Township, Bucks County Pa. confirmed that the fire at the Ebooks building, on Bridgewater Road was intentionally set. The arson fire started inside . Companies were first dispatched to a water flow alarm. One firefighter sustained injuries when he fell 25 feet from a ladder. He was assigned to truck 65, out of Nottingham.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
camdencounty.com

Four Cases of Legionnaires’ Disease Identified in Pennsauken

(Camden, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Health is working alongside New Jersey Department of Health to investigate a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease cases in Pennsauken. As of Dec. 16, four cases of Legionnaires’ disease have been reported in people who reside in Pennsauken. The disease is...
CAMDEN, NJ
fox29.com

Police issue warrant for man accused of filming men's bathroom at the Exton Mall, second location

EXTON, Pa. - The West Whiteland Police Department has issued a warrant for a man accused of filming two public men's bathrooms over the summer. Earlier this week, the department shared photos of an unidentified bathroom where an unnamed suspect filmed unsuspecting people over the summer. Officials say he also did the same thing inside a food court bathroom at the Exton Mall.
EXTON, PA
Bensalem Times

The Sounds of Christmas with Joey C

Local artist Joey C is performing the Sounds of Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 6 to 8 p.m. at The Valley Restaurant, 5413 Neshaminy Boulevard in Bensalem. Enjoy dinner and classic holiday music. BYOB. Order from menu. Call 215-757-1314. Visit JoeyCSinatra.com for more information.
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem announces winter concerts

Students of the Bensalem Township School District are ready to show off their talent and skills at a variety of winter concerts. The public is invited. Admission is free. Nov. 29, 6:30 p.m.: Cornwells Elementary School Winter Concert, 2215 Hulmeville Road. Nov. 30, 7 p.m.: Russell C. Struble Elementary School...
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA
Bensalem Times

Bensalem Times

Bensalem, PA
Local news for Bensalem, PA

