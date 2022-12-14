ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Kingsport Times-News

In their words -- teens talk about mental health: COVID and social media

Editor’s Note: Sophia Stone is the editor of the Hilltopper Herald, Science Hill High School’s student newspaper. For our Teens in Crisis series, Sophia conducted in-depth interviews with students to find out, in their words, what they are struggling with when it comes to their mental health. To protect their privacy, the story does not use any of the teen's actual names.
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU psychology researcher shares how to talk with your teens about mental health

The teen years can be a difficult time of transition for young adolescents as well as their parents, but according to Dr. Rachel Miller-Slough, it is a crucial time for developing a healthy understanding of emotions and mental health. As children move through their teenage years, they are still spending...
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU pediatrics professor discusses mental health, social media for parents

Helping guide teenagers and pre-teens through their mental health struggles is often difficult, but there are tools parents and caregivers can use to make it easier. Dr. Nadia Sabri, an assistant professor of pediatrics and the director of lifestyle medicine at East Tennessee State University, said adolescents today face some issues that parents or caregivers may not have experienced themselves.
Kingsport Times-News

This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 18-24)

The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details. All branches of the Sullivan County Public Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23, to Monday, Dec. 26, for the Christmas holidays. We wish everyone a very Merry Christmas with friends and family!
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Candy Lane Christmas held at Roosevelt Elementary

Roosevelt Elementary School recently held its Candy Lane Christmas celebration. Among other events, students got to have their picture taken with Santa. Dressed for the season, Kingsport Axmen mascot Tanasi also joined the celebration.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast honors 543 fall graduates

BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College celebrated the fall graduating class of 2022 on Friday as the school awarded degrees and certificates to 543 graduates. Northeast awarded two academic certificates, 222 technical certificates, 205 associate of applied science degrees, 12 associate of arts degrees, five associate of science in teaching degrees and 240 associate of science degrees.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

TCAT nursing students from Kingsport center graduate

BLOUNTVILLE — The Tennessee College of Applied Technology, or TCAT Elizabethton, had 22 graduates from the Kingsport Practical Nursing Class at a Pinning Ceremony held on Wednesday at the Wellmont Center for Performing Arts at Northeast State Community College. According to instructor Melinda Douglas, these were the first graduates...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Sullivan County celebrates new EMS station, Eddie Williams

KINGSPORT — A new Sullivan County Emergency Management Services station, along with the man who made it happen, were celebrated on Friday at the new facility named after Eddie Williams. Sullivan County and Kingsport officials honored the former county commissioner, county Budget Committee chairman and county budget and accounts...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Northeast State student veteran receives free used car

BLOUNTVILLE — In the spirit of the holiday season, Northeast State Community College’s foundation and the school’s Technologies Division partnered to award a pre-owned automobile to a student veteran at the college. David Hayward, who lives in Mount Carmel, took possession of the vehicle at a recent...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Whitehurst takes lessons from personal setbacks to help others

Kendra Whitehurst is a living example of turning a negative, actually multiple negatives, into a positive. The former East Tennessee State track athlete is now the women’s basketball graduate assistant for sports performance. She shares her personal struggles to help others who go through injuries.
Kingsport Times-News

Joey Barton

SURGOINSVILLE- Joey Barton, 62, the master cattle hauler has hauled his last load home. He passed away at his residence on Monday, December 12, 2022. Joey was born in Rogersville, TN to John and Mamie “Sis” Barton on May 31, 1960. Joey loved to farm and wheel and deal. He could often be found at Minors Market talking to anyone who would listen. Joey was a kind and caring person who will be missed deeply by his friends and family and his dog Pooto.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU women give coach victory in return to Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — East Tennessee State women’s basketball coach Brenda Mock Brown made a victorious return to UNC Asheville on Saturday afternoon. Returning to the school where she coached from 2012-20, Brown took her new team to Kimmel Arena and the Bucs dominated in a 64-52 victory.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Edward Lee Thomasson

KINGSPORT - Edward Lee Thomasson, 98, died on Monday, December 12, 2022, in Kingsport, TN. He was born on June 13, 1924, near Centertown in Ohio County, KY. Edward resided at Brookdale Kingsport for the past eight years after moving to Kingsport from Kentucky in 2014. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service after working most of his career in Louisville and Lexington KY. Edward enjoyed golf, ball room dancing, bluegrass music, and spending time with his family. He was a special and beloved person that will be missed by all.
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Ask a Master Gardener: Rocky Mount - "Where History Comes Alive"

Rocky Mount is an amazing historic site in Piney Flats. The preserved and reconstructed historic buildings and gardens covering 55+ acres truly bring life in the late 1700s alive. The site was originally owned by the William Cobb family. From 1790 to 1792, Rocky Mount became the first capitol of the Territory of the United States West of the Allegheny Mountains and South of the River Ohio under William Blount.
PINEY FLATS, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Moving the needle: Norton, tourism officials break ground for High Knob Destination Center

NORTON — In a year, Norton officials hope to open a link between downtown and outdoor recreation opportunities on the mountain above. City officials joined representatives of Wise County, Friends of Southwest Virginia, Spearhead Trails, the U.S. Forest Service and Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development on Friday to break ground for the High Knob Destination Center.
NORTON, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy