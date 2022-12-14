Read full article on original website
Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy Are Having 'Breakfast Club' Reunion on 'Single Drunk Female' Season 2
Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy are reuniting onscreen more than 35 years after their breakout roles in John Hughes' The Breakfast Club (1985), as the former will guest star on an upcoming season 2 episode of Freeform's Single Drunk Female, according to Entertainment Weekly. "Acting with Ally Sheedy is like...
Jennifer Lopez 'Deeply Saddened' By Death of 'World of Dance' Costar Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
"Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul," Jennifer Lopez wrote on Instagram Jennifer Lopez is paying tribute to her World of Dance costar Stephen "tWitch" Boss after his tragic death at age 40. The Marry Me star, 53, shared a series of photos with Boss and her fellow judges Derek Hough and Ne-Yo to Instagram, writing that she was keeping the star and his family, including wife Allison Holker Boss, in her thoughts. "Twitch was such a light and a beautiful soul…💔 Shocked and deeply saddened," she wrote. "My heart breaks...
Sharon Osbourne’s Son Jack Provides Update After Her Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne appears to be feeling better as her son Jack is letting the world know that she is at home recuperating. Osbourne was filming an episode of Jack’s TV show when she reportedly fell ill. Jack Osbourne headed over to Instagram and gave everyone an update. He said that Sharon has been given the “all clear” by her doctors and was at home. Sharon fell ill while filming an episode of Jack’s Night of Terror show. She was rushed to Santa Paula Hospital, reports indicated. As of Saturday night, Sharon Osbourne appeared to be in stable condition and doing better, the New York Post reports.
Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'
Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark Split After More Than 2 Years of Dating
Courtesy of Jesse Metcalfe/Instagram It’s over. Jesse Metcalfe and Corin Jamie-Lee Clark have called it quits after more than two years of dating, a source tells Us Weekly. While the pair seemingly no longer follow each other on Instagram the insider tells Us that they remain “amicable” despite their split. Metcalfe, 44, and Clark, 29, were first […]
Naomi Judd’s husband looks back on final months before her death: 'It was extremely hard'
If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.Naomi Judd’s husband is opening up about the country singer’s final days.
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss's Cause of Death Confirmed by Coroner After Beloved Dancer Is Found Dead
Stephen "tWitch" Boss's wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his death at age 40 in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday Stephen "tWitch" Boss's cause of death has been ruled a suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. In a statement to PEOPLE, county officials confirm that the 40-year-old professional dancer died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. His death occurred on Tuesday at a motel in the Encino area of Los Angeles. The case is now closed, per the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner. On Wednesday, the late star's wife,...
Jodie Sweetin Gets Emotional Over Death of College Friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss: ‘I’m Still in a Lot of Shock’
A tragic loss. Full House’s Jodie Sweetin got emotional while grieving the loss of friend Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss just hours after the announcement of his death at age 40. "I'm still in a lot of shock," Sweetin told Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, December 14, adding that Boss — with whom she went to college — was "such […]
Sharon Osbourne Hospitalized Amid Production on New TV Show
UPDATE 12/18 1:18 p.m. — Sharon Osbourne has been released from the hospital, son Jack Osbourne confirmed. “She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home,” Jack wrote via Instagram Story on Saturday, noting he was filming an episode of Night of Terror with his mother prior to her illness. […]
1st 'Barbie' trailer reveals Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken: 'I love it already'
Come on, Barbie — let's go party. The moviegoers who showed up for the first screenings of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water were delighted to see the very first trailer for Greta Gerwig's buzzy Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie as the Mattel doll and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend, Ken. Now that minute-and-a-half long teaser has hit the internet and is giving fans a reason to look forward to the summer of 2023. (Watch the trailer above.)
Allison Holker Boss Gets Heartfelt Messages from Stars After Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'Love You'
Olivia Munn, Chelsea Handler, Maddie Ziegler, Niecy Nash and Kyle Richards are among the stars who have sent loving messages to Allison Holker Boss after her husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death Stars are sending their love and support to Allison Holker Boss after the sudden death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss. After The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ died by suicide on Tuesday, Allison told PEOPLE on Wednesday that "it is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us." (TMZ was the first...
Inside Guns N’ Roses Drummer Matt Sorum’s Family-Friendly Palm Springs Sanctuary
Long gone are the late nights of rockstar carousing detailed in Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum’s 2022 memoir, Double Talkin’ Jive. During the pandemic, the Grammy-winning drummer and his wife Ace Harper, fashion designer of an eponymous brand and a former professional dancer for Duran Duran, Britney Spears, and Lenny Kravitz. left LA to build a home for their family in Palm Springs. “We’ve always called it our happy place,” Harper says of the location. “Palm Springs was originally invented for stars to come from Hollywood to play tennis, golf, and chill out, you know?” Sorum adds. “So that’s what we’re doing.”
Jenna Ortega Explains How Her Viral Wednesday Dance Came to Be
Watch: Jenna Ortega Tells Origin Story of Viral Wednesday Dance. Jenna Ortega has turned Wednesday Addams into a viral dancing queen. Chances are, if you're a fan of Netflix's new Addams Family spinoff series Wednesday, your social media algorithm has showered you with TikTok videos of kids and adults performing an intense dance that the actress' character, Wednesday Addams, showcased on the show. On the Dec. 16 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Ortega discussed how her now-viral dance came to be.
Ellen Stars Sophia Grace and Rosie Share Message to DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss Following His Death
Watch: Ellen DeGeneres "Heartbroken" Over Stephen "tWitch" Boss Death. Sophia Grace Brownlee and Rosie McClelland dedicated a heartfelt time capsule of memories to DJ Stephen "tWitch" Boss. The former Ellen DeGeneres Show child stars shared moving tributes to the late dancer—a permanent fixture on the talk show from 2014 until...
Terrence O’Hara, Veteran TV Director for ‘NCIS,’ Dies at 76
Terrence O’Hara, a television director who most notably worked on series such as “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died of cancer on Dec. 5. He was 76. Throughout his career, he directed episodes of shows like “The Blacklist,” “Smallville,” “Nikita,” “Sons of Anarchy,” “The Shield,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “The X-Files” and more. It was particularly with “NCIS” and “NCIS: Los Angeles” where O’Hara found his second homes in directing, working on both shows for nearly two decades and establishing long-lasting relationships with the cast, crew and their families. O’Hara was born in Newark, N.J., on Christmas Day, 1945, and was raised...
Christmas Vacation Stars Chevy Chase And Beverly D’Angelo Reunited, And There’s Video
Chevy Chase and Beverly D'Angelo reunited to honor their film Christmas Vacation, and there is a video on TikTok.
'Dancing With the Stars' Cast Expresses 'Disbelief' Over 'Angel' Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death (Exclusive)
The cast of Dancing With the Stars is in mourning after learning of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' death. ET spoke to the show's pro dancers as they rehearsed for the upcoming DWTS tour, and they all expressed disbelief over the tragic loss. Boss, who was married to and shared three kids with former DWTS pro Allison Holker, died by suicide earlier this week. He was 40.
Could ‘Titanic’ Have Ended With Jack and Rose Both on the Door? Everything the Cast, Director James Cameron Have Said
Long after Titanic’s release, viewers are still debating if Jack and Rose could both fit on the door after fleeing the boat — including the movie’s stars. “It’s ridiculous, isn’t it? We could have all fit on there,” Kate Winslet, who played leading lady Rose, quipped during a December 2022 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, referring […]
