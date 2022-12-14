ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

Holiday Spectacular for Bensalem senior citizens

Tickets are now available for Bensalem High School’s annual Holiday Spectacular, set for Thursday, Dec. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road. This show for Bensalem senior citizens includes performances by the choir, band, orchestra, dance and faculty. Free to attend. Must be a Bensalem resident and have a ticket.
Bensalem Toys for Toys surpasses expectations

The Toys for Tots collection boxes at Bensalem High School were overflowing, so they were picked up a day earlier than originally planned. This year, between Bensalem High School and Valley Elementary, 227 toys, 81 stocking stuffer-sized toys and 12 books were collected, a total that far surpassed that of 2021.
This Bucks County School District Hosted a Talk to Inform Students About the Importance of Financial Literacy

The speaking engagement taught students important lessons in finance and business. A Bucks County school district recently hosted a speaking engagement to teach students the impact of having financial knowledge. Bensalem High School, a part of the Bensalem Township School District, just held an event for their students where financial...
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends

If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter

PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today  Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania

(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener

A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
Just for the Kids announces classroom projects for 2022-23

During the recent Bensalem Township school board meeting, the Just for the Kids Education Foundation announced the recipients of the Classroom Project Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Nineteen projects will receive funding totaling $8,678.47. The foundation has been funding classroom projects since 1996. Over $500,000 has gone directly into...
Bensalem school director Heather Nicholas honored

Long-term school directors are being honored across the state by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at local board meetings for 8 to 36 years of service. In the Bensalem Township School District, Heather D. Nicholas was recently recognized for 16 years of service to the district. She was presented a certificate, adding her to the PSBA “Honor Roll of School Board Service.”
Bucks County Wawa Sells $50K Lotto Ticket

Somebody's holidays just got a little happier. A Bucks County lottery player won $50,000 from a New Year's Millionaire Raffle Ticket, said Pennsylvania State Lottery officials. The number of the winning raffle ticket, purchased at the 3328 Bristol Road Wawa in Bensalem, was one of two drawn randomly between Dec....
