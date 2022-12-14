Read full article on original website
Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Holiday Spectacular for Bensalem senior citizens
Tickets are now available for Bensalem High School’s annual Holiday Spectacular, set for Thursday, Dec. 22, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the school, 4319 Hulmeville Road. This show for Bensalem senior citizens includes performances by the choir, band, orchestra, dance and faculty. Free to attend. Must be a Bensalem resident and have a ticket.
Bensalem Rotary recognizes Department of Public Safety members
The Bensalem Township Department of Public Safety’s Detective Brian Oliverio and Career Firefighters Mark Pachucki and Thomas McCool were recently recognized by the Bensalem Rotary Club for their dedication to the community and life saving actions in 2022. Members of the rotary, Bensalem Township council, Bensalem Career Firefighters and...
Bensalem Toys for Toys surpasses expectations
The Toys for Tots collection boxes at Bensalem High School were overflowing, so they were picked up a day earlier than originally planned. This year, between Bensalem High School and Valley Elementary, 227 toys, 81 stocking stuffer-sized toys and 12 books were collected, a total that far surpassed that of 2021.
This Bucks County School District Hosted a Talk to Inform Students About the Importance of Financial Literacy
The speaking engagement taught students important lessons in finance and business. A Bucks County school district recently hosted a speaking engagement to teach students the impact of having financial knowledge. Bensalem High School, a part of the Bensalem Township School District, just held an event for their students where financial...
Bensalem mom and son are volunteer extraordinaires at Caring for Friends
If loved ones need to find Bensalem’s John Kirby or his mother Rose on any given Monday evening, they know exactly where to look. Every single week, the two spend several hours volunteering at Caring for Friends, headquartered at 12271 Townsend Road in Northeast Philadelphia. Here, they volunteer their time preparing and packaging meals for the homebound, homeless and hungry throughout the greater Philadelphia region.
Bucks County Public High Schools Go to the Head of the Class in Top 50 Pennsylvania Ranking
Central Bucks High School - East was among one of Pennsylvania's best schools for 2022. Five Bucks County public high schools are among the top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to a new ranking recently released by Niche. To determine the ranking for its 2022 Best Public High Schools...
2 of Pennsylvania’s Top Colleges are in Delaware County
Two Delaware County colleges made it to the top 5 ranks in Niche’s listing of the top universities in Pennsylvania for 2023. Swarthmore College ranked at No. 3 while Haverford College made it to No. 4, writes Rachel Ravina for Philadelphia Business Journal. Swarthmore and Haverford switched places on...
FireRescue1
Pennsylvania's Second Lady is training to become a volunteer firefighter
PITTSBURGH — Gisele Fetterman, Pennsylvania's Second Lady, is training to become a volunteer firefighter in Braddock, Pennsylvania, CBS Pittsburgh reported. Fetterman posted photos on social media of her gear at Rivers Edge 113 Volunteer Fire Department. According to its Facebook page, the Braddock VFD has about 25 members and...
List of school closures in Philadelphia region due to winter storm
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A winter storm moving through the Philadelphia region has forced some schools to close or open on a two hour delay. Here's a running list: PennsylvaniaAllentown School District schools will operate remotelyAvon Grove School District schools are closedBangor Area School District schools will operate remotelyBethlehem Area School District schools are closedCoatesville Area School District schools are closed Catasauqua Area School District schools will operate remotelyCCIU Educational Service Center schools are closed today Downingtown Area School District two hour delayEaston Area School District will operate remotelyEast Penn School District schools are closedGreat Valley School District schools are closedNazareth Area School District...
WFMZ-TV Online
IronPigs ballpark construction project will be fully funded, construction on time for Opening Day 2023
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs, in conjunction with Lehigh County, announced Friday the ballpark construction project will be fully funded, and the construction remains on time for Opening Day on April 4, 2023. The Lehigh Valley IronPigs and Lehigh County made the announcement at a news conference Friday...
abc27.com
Most valuable crops grown in Pennsylvania
(STACKER) – The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion in agricultural products in 2022. More African Americans are operating farms now than ever before, likewise for Hispanic and Latino farm operators. One in four farmers are beginning farmers, a term that represents those with fewer than 10 years in agriculture work—their average age is 46.
mynbc5.com
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
Mercer County, NJ Mexican Restaurant Makes Best in NJ List for 2023
Mexican food is a favorite in my house. We live for Taco Tuesday and could eat them, and everything else Mexican, any day of the week. When I saw this list of the Best Mexican Restaurants in NJ by Vinny Parisi on BestofNJ.com, I certainly stopped to take a look.
Lancaster Farming
Pennsylvania Legislator Moves to Bring Back Monday Deer Opener
A Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving. In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans on introducing legislation in...
Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s biggest in sales? Here are the top 50
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its fiscal year 2021-2122 annual report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 588 stores were in operation across the commonwealth, divided into 213 in the Central Region, 161 in...
Pennsylvania gives notice to local company for exceeding emission limits
The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection has issued a "notice of violation" to Shell Chemicals Appalachia.
Just for the Kids announces classroom projects for 2022-23
During the recent Bensalem Township school board meeting, the Just for the Kids Education Foundation announced the recipients of the Classroom Project Awards for the 2022-23 school year. Nineteen projects will receive funding totaling $8,678.47. The foundation has been funding classroom projects since 1996. Over $500,000 has gone directly into...
Bensalem school director Heather Nicholas honored
Long-term school directors are being honored across the state by the Pennsylvania School Boards Association at local board meetings for 8 to 36 years of service. In the Bensalem Township School District, Heather D. Nicholas was recently recognized for 16 years of service to the district. She was presented a certificate, adding her to the PSBA “Honor Roll of School Board Service.”
Christmas cupcakes; new bakery; mystery woman: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. High: 42; Low: 25. Rain, snow. Still unknown: A teen boy walking through a wooded area in Beaver County eight years ago stumbled upon the decapitated, embalmed head of an older woman. For several reasons, authorities still don’t know who she was.
Bucks County Wawa Sells $50K Lotto Ticket
Somebody's holidays just got a little happier. A Bucks County lottery player won $50,000 from a New Year's Millionaire Raffle Ticket, said Pennsylvania State Lottery officials. The number of the winning raffle ticket, purchased at the 3328 Bristol Road Wawa in Bensalem, was one of two drawn randomly between Dec....
