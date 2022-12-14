Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the World's Largest Collection of Vinyl Records Here in FloridaTravel MavenSaint Petersburg, FL
Top 5 Pizza Places in Bradenton, FLKiki AlbaBradenton, FL
Evaluating the Proposals for the St. Pete Historic Gas Plant DistrictModern GlobeSaint Petersburg, FL
This Massive Flea Market in Florida is One of the Best Places To Shop in the Entire StateJoe MertensBradenton, FL
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
Related
Bradenton man killed in motorcycle crash
A motorcyclist from Bradenton was killed in a crash in West Samoset on Saturday.
Pinellas County man switched seats with passenger after fatal DUI crash: deputies
A Seminole man was accused of killing a pedestrian with his car and changing seats with his passenger to avoid arrest last year after new evidence surfaced.
Mysuncoast.com
Deadly crash in Manatee County
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
Tampa police officer on leave after alleged DUI crash
A Tampa Police Department Officer was placed on administrative leave after he was suspected of driving under the influence on Friday.
Mysuncoast.com
Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
Man starved, kept in ‘filthy’ conditions by caretaker, Pinellas Park police say
A Pinellas Park man was arrested Thursday after allegedly abusing a man he was supposed to be taking care of, according to police.
Mysuncoast.com
1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Nokomis man has died following a crash Friday afternoon in Venice. The crash happened at the I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd interchange. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Buick SUV was driving southbound on Jacaranda Blvd and preparing to turn left to merge onto I-75 Southbound. Troopers say the motorcycle, driven by the victim, was approaching with the interchange and had the green light. That’s when the Buick turned left at the light and collided with the motorcycle.
Weekend Pinellas County DUI Wolf Pack Dedicated In Memory Of Deputy Michael Magli
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies, in conjunction with several partner agencies, will join together this weekend to conduct a DUI Wolf Pack operation in Pinellas County. The participating agencies include: Florida Highway Patrol, Gulfport Police Department, Treasure Island Police Department, Indian Shores Police Department, Largo
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee officials issue warning about jury duty scam
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Court clerk is warning residents about scammers trying to convince people they missed jury duty and demanding money. According to Angelina Colonneso, clerk of the Circuit Court, victims get a call from someone identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer. They are told a warrant has been issued for them for missing jury duty. To release the warrant, they must pay a bond.
10NEWS
Bump in traffic at Sarasota Bradenton Airport
The hurricane damage down south in Fort Myers destroyed a lot of tourism infrastructure. It's affected flight schedules and plans for people coming to the West Coas.
Longboat Observer
Ringling Trail complete street officially opens to bicyclists
With a focus on multimodal mobility and greater bicycle safety from Legacy Trail to the bayfront, commissioners from both the city and the county, staff and cyclists gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Ringling Trail, a “complete street” project along Ringling Boulevard from Lime Avenue to Pineapple Avenue.
Winn-Dixie employees hospitalized in Tampa armed robbery
Two supermarket employees were hospitalized Wednesday following an armed robbery at a Winn-Dixie on North Dale Mabry Highway, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Mysuncoast.com
Ransom scams hitting the Suncoast
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of many different scam tactics—but the FBI and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating one of the scariest yet, ransom calls. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, scammers have started to call parents asking for ransom money in...
Owner of defunct Florida pool company arrested on fraud charge
Hillary Bello, of the now-shuttered Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast, was taken into custody by the Manatee County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday.
‘No person deserves that’: Parents seek answers after daughter’s body found off Egmont Key
The FBI has identified the woman who was found dead and floating off of Egmont Key Saturday.
fox13news.com
Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour
BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
Mysuncoast.com
Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
fox35orlando.com
Metal scrapyard fire in Manatee County may burn for hours, officials say
PALMETTO, Fla. - Multiple agencies were battling an "extensive" fire at a Manatee County metal scrapyard on Friday, according to the fire marshal with the North River Fire District. The column of smoke created by the fire could be seen for miles around Tampa Bay. The fire is burning at...
Videos show woman swiping packages from South Tampa home, apartment complex mailroom
Tampa police are looking for a woman who was caught on video swiping packages from a South Tampa home and an apartment complex mailroom.
Lanes reopen after major crash snarls traffic on I-75 north in Wesley Chapel
Traffic has slowed to a crawl on I-75 north after a major crash near Wesley Chapel.
SuncoastPost
Sarasota, FL
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
332K+
Views
ABOUT
Florida's Gulf Coast source for local area business news, restaurant highlights and events. Proudly serving Sarasota, Bradenton, Venice, Tampa, St. Pete and surrounding areas.https://www.suncoastpost.com
Comments / 0