Sarasota, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Deadly crash in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is reporting a deadly crash in Manatee County. The FHP states that the crash occurred on 1st Street East (US-41) and 33rd Avenue East in Bradenton at 1:00 P.M. on December 12th. According to the report, a motorcyclist was traveling north...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Downtown Sarasota roads to close for New Year’s Pineapple Drop

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Plans are underway for the annual New Year’s Eve Pineapple Drop in downtown Sarasota at Lemon Avenue and Main Street. The Sarasota Police Department says several roads will be closed in advance of the event:. From 9 a.m. Dec. 29, 2022, to 9 a.m. Jan....
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 dead following motorcycle crash in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 22-year-old Nokomis man has died following a crash Friday afternoon in Venice. The crash happened at the I-75 and Jacaranda Blvd interchange. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, A Buick SUV was driving southbound on Jacaranda Blvd and preparing to turn left to merge onto I-75 Southbound. Troopers say the motorcycle, driven by the victim, was approaching with the interchange and had the green light. That’s when the Buick turned left at the light and collided with the motorcycle.
VENICE, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee officials issue warning about jury duty scam

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Court clerk is warning residents about scammers trying to convince people they missed jury duty and demanding money. According to Angelina Colonneso, clerk of the Circuit Court, victims get a call from someone identifying themselves as a law enforcement officer. They are told a warrant has been issued for them for missing jury duty. To release the warrant, they must pay a bond.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Ringling Trail complete street officially opens to bicyclists

With a focus on multimodal mobility and greater bicycle safety from Legacy Trail to the bayfront, commissioners from both the city and the county, staff and cyclists gathered Thursday to celebrate the grand opening of Ringling Trail, a “complete street” project along Ringling Boulevard from Lime Avenue to Pineapple Avenue.
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Ransom scams hitting the Suncoast

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - You’ve heard of many different scam tactics—but the FBI and the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating one of the scariest yet, ransom calls. According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Department, scammers have started to call parents asking for ransom money in...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Pinellas deputies: Nearly 30 vehicles burglarized in Belleair within an hour

BELLEAIR, Fla. - More than two dozen vehicles were broken into over the weekend in Belleair Bluffs and Belleair Beach – and most were unlocked, according to deputies. Pinellas County deputies are asking the public for help in finding the suspects responsible. From midnight to 1 a.m. on Saturday, 29 total cars were burglarized. Out of those 29 vehicles, 27 were unlocked, said Sgt. Amanda Sinni.
BELLEAIR BLUFFS, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man hospitalized after stabbing in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One man is behind bars and another is in stable condition after a stabbing Wednesday in south Sarasota, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies say a fight broke out at a home in the 5700 block of Monitor Place just after 10 a.m. One person was stabbed in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SARASOTA, FL
