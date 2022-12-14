Read full article on original website
Julian Walker Farrar
Julian Walker Farrar, 98, of Norlina, died Dec. 14 in Pittsboro. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct funeral services at Zion United Methodist Church, 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina, on Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery. Julian was born in Rocky Mount to...
Area sorority chapter co-sponsors World Aids Day Testing Event
On Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Louisburg, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. co-sponsored, along with Warren-Vance Community Health Center, Inc. and St. Paul Presbyterian Church, a World Aids Day Testing Event. Gift cards of $20 each were distributed to the...
Scholarship presented
On Dec. 11, Virginia State University Alumni Association-Greater Triangle Area Chapter members Jeanette Hill, Sherman Faison, Jeanette Hill, Dennis Snead (president), Cicily Marsh (parliamentarian and fundraising chairperson), Timothy James (treasurer), and Nyesha Robinson (sergeant at arms) traveled to Seven Springs Farms and Vineyard, Norlina, to formally introduce GTAC (NC)’s 2022-2023 Seven Springs Farms and Vineyard scholarship recipient to the Williams family of Seven Springs. Chapter members also presented an appreciation plaque to the Williams family of Seven Springs Farms and Vineyard for their service, support and assistance for the inaugural Trojan Takeover at the Vineyard, which provided resources for scholarship endeavors. Pictured are, from the left, Dennis Snead, Jamal Williams, Clara Williams, Jeanette Hill, Rokkel Jones (mother of recipient), Carlton Herbin (recipient), Steven Jones (father of recipient), Cicily Marsh, Preston Williams, Nyesha Robinson,and Timothy James.
COVID-19, flu testing continues
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. The site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests. The health department...
Norlina Board Briefs
The Norlina Board of Commissioners considered a number of matters during its Dec. 5 regular monthly meeting. • Approved voluntary annexation of the Parktown Village planned unit development which will be located at the end of Terrell. • Approved an agreement with Hurt LLC, the developer of Parktown Village, that...
Economic Development Commission Board cancels December meeting
The Warren County Economic Development Commission Board has canceled its December regular meeting. The January meeting will be held on Jan. 23.
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• On Nov. 12, Latobee Jamar Hayes of Hayes Drive, Warrenton, reported larceny at a Davis Hymon Road, Warrenton, address. He reported that a no trespassing sign and solar lights were stolen. • On Nov. 10, Lee Artis Richardson of Main Street, Warrenton, reported identity theft. • On Nov. 10,...
Helping the community at Christmas
Warren County Retired School Personnel members met on Dec. 8. Nonperishable items and gift cards were collected to support two families for Christmas. School supplies were collected to be donated to a school in January. Pictured, from the left, are: seated: Elvelon Mason; second row: Audrey Davis, Felton Davis, Edith Allen and Virginia Sykes; third row: Priscilla Johnson, Karen Fleming and Morton Jones; fourth row: Mildred Person, Lois Williams and Catherine Sledge. Those interested in joining WCRSP should contact Elvelon Mason at ewmason81@gmail.com.
