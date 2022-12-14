Read full article on original website
Free dinners being offered during the holidays in Jackson and Chelsea
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Need a place to grab a meal on Christmas? Some places in and around Jackson County are featuring a free dinner for the community. Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Jackson is hosting its 24th annual Community-Wide Christmas Dinner to help those who are alone on Christmas or cannot provide a full course meal for their family, officials said.
lansingcitypulse.com
Santa Claus is coming to southwest Lansing
FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Community leaders and residents will greet Santa Claus tonight between 6 and 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Plaza, located at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and W. Holmes Road in southwest Lansing. The jolly old elf's visit is part of a tree lighting celebration...
WKHM
Walton Insurance Group hosting free movie at the Michigan Theatre Friday
Jackson, Mich. — The Walton Insurance Group is sponsoring an event that is completely free at The Michigan Theatre this Friday, December 16. Stu Kail from Walton Insurance Group says you can see Elf on the big screen with the Walton Christmas Movie Night. Also, Walton Insurance Group recommends...
Advisories extended as lake effect snow continues
Winter weather advisories that have been in place since Thursday have been extended as lake effect snow continues.
WILX-TV
Experience the Michigan International Speedway Nite Lites aboard their new train
BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan International Speedway is once again being transformed into one of the most festive tracks this holiday season. Running through December 31, the NASCAR track, located in the lush Irish Hills of Brooklyn, will host Nite Lites, Michigan’s largest Christmas Light displays. The 5-mile route,...
View a slice of history in this 152-year-old Jackson mansion
JACKSON, MI – For just $470,000, you can own a piece of Jackson history with a Civil War-era connection. The home at 1912 Fourth Street was built in 1870 by the father of Ella Merriman Sharp, the namesake of nearby Ella Sharp Park. Sharp’s father Dwight Merriman owned a successful farm that covered much of the Jackson countryside, and built the home for returning Union Col. Robert Horatio George Minty.
Reality star gives away $10K to single parents, 2 Lansing moms will receive $500
Jewel Tankard says she knows exactly how it feels to be a single parent, and she's giving away $500 to 20 single parents all over the country, including right here in mid-Michigan.
Lansing area provides help for the unhoused, mayor says there is more to do
Here in Lansing hundreds of people are unhoused each and every night, including children. Every night, shelters like the City Rescue Mission are doing what they can to give people a place to stay.
Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
(Holiday) 5th Quarter scoreboard: High school hoops recap from Mid-Michigan
The season is still young, with the boys only in Week 2 of the schedule. But as always, we've got a loaded slate of games for you tonight.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cold beer and a great grinder can be found at Duffy’s in Jackson
JACKSON, MI – Duffy’s is a hotspot on the east side of Jackson known for cold beer and the best grinder in town. Duffy’s Food & Spirits has been in the area for as long as people can remember, Manager Jillane Dahms said. It became the Casino Beer Garden in the late 1930s and eventually was known as the Casino Bar until the late 1980s. When former owner Brian Duffy took over, he changed the name to Duffy’s.
Hello, Ann Arbor: Co-op’s hot bar is back; the story of ill-fated Space World
Rejoice! The hot bar is back. Anyone who lives or works downtown knows what I’m talking about. During the pandemic’s ups and downs, I often found myself wandering around downtown in a state of hunger. I routinely ended up peering ponderously through the co-op’s windows at the deserted hot bar inside, wondering when, if ever, it would open back up.
Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits
TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
Medical program options expanded for adult education at Jackson Area Career Center
JACKSON, MI - The Jackson Area Career Center’s Adult Career Education program is making it easier for people to reach their career goals and build professional skills related to the healthcare industry. Beginning in January 2023, health career classes will be offered in various formats, including online, in-person and...
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
stockbridgecommunitynews.com
Obituary: Perry “Pete” Fletcher
Perry “Pete” Fletcher, age 64, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away on November 22, 2022 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital due to a long illness. Pete had lived in Michigan most of his life. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed coon hunting. He also helped his family working on their farm. He worked as a commercial carpet layer for over 20 years, and he was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and trucks.
Brothers in blue: Four brothers, cousin serve together at MSP post
They say joining a police force is joining a brotherhood, taking an oath to protect your community and to have each other's backs. Five state troopers with West Michigan roots already have a lot of practice in that area.
Jackson County is seeking state funding to improve one of its trails
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is looking to get state funding to improve a trail. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved in a Tuesday, Dec. 5 study session to allow for its parks department to move forward with pursuing a state grant to reconstruct a section of a trail in The Cascades, Sparks Foundation County Park. Over the years, the trail has been deteriorating and is in need of repair, Parks Director Kyle Lewis said.
Wanted: Loving home for "Baby," a giant indoor plant at a Metro Detroit gift shop that's closing its doors
A giant Schefflara plant – otherwise known as an umbrella tree – called “Baby” has drawn visitors from all over. Owner Brenda Scott says Baby has grown to more than 40 feet inside The Product Shop on Five Mile Road over the last 16 years.
