JACKSON, MI – Duffy’s is a hotspot on the east side of Jackson known for cold beer and the best grinder in town. Duffy’s Food & Spirits has been in the area for as long as people can remember, Manager Jillane Dahms said. It became the Casino Beer Garden in the late 1930s and eventually was known as the Casino Bar until the late 1980s. When former owner Brian Duffy took over, he changed the name to Duffy’s.

JACKSON, MI ・ 22 HOURS AGO