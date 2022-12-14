ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

The Ann Arbor News

Free dinners being offered during the holidays in Jackson and Chelsea

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Need a place to grab a meal on Christmas? Some places in and around Jackson County are featuring a free dinner for the community. Queen of the Miraculous Medal Parish in Jackson is hosting its 24th annual Community-Wide Christmas Dinner to help those who are alone on Christmas or cannot provide a full course meal for their family, officials said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Santa Claus is coming to southwest Lansing

FRIDAY, Dec. 16 — Community leaders and residents will greet Santa Claus tonight between 6 and 7 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Plaza, located at the intersection of Pleasant Grove Road and W. Holmes Road in southwest Lansing. The jolly old elf's visit is part of a tree lighting celebration...
LANSING, MI
The Flint Journal

View a slice of history in this 152-year-old Jackson mansion

JACKSON, MI – For just $470,000, you can own a piece of Jackson history with a Civil War-era connection. The home at 1912 Fourth Street was built in 1870 by the father of Ella Merriman Sharp, the namesake of nearby Ella Sharp Park. Sharp’s father Dwight Merriman owned a successful farm that covered much of the Jackson countryside, and built the home for returning Union Col. Robert Horatio George Minty.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Porch fire forces 5 residents out of Ypsilanti-area home

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A porch fire early Friday at a Ypsilanti Township residence forced out its five occupants, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of a fire at 1:24 a.m., Dec. 16 in the area of Ellis and Morgan roads in Ypsilanti Township, said the township fire department. Upon...
YPSILANTI, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Cold beer and a great grinder can be found at Duffy’s in Jackson

JACKSON, MI – Duffy’s is a hotspot on the east side of Jackson known for cold beer and the best grinder in town. Duffy’s Food & Spirits has been in the area for as long as people can remember, Manager Jillane Dahms said. It became the Casino Beer Garden in the late 1930s and eventually was known as the Casino Bar until the late 1980s. When former owner Brian Duffy took over, he changed the name to Duffy’s.
JACKSON, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Ceremony to honor Lou Anna K. Simon moved to Breslin to accommodate capacity limits

TW: Article includes references to sexual assault.While Michigan State University students are away for winter break, the Board of Trustees will be hosting a private ceremony to unveil a portrait of Lou Anna K. Simon, MSU's former president who resigned during the height of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar's sentencing.Although the portrait itself was included in Simon's 2019 retirement agreement, there wasn't a promise of a ceremony.The ceremony was supposed to take place at Cowles House on campus. Once invitations were sent out and the RSVPs returned, the event had to be moved to a larger venue to accommodate capacity limits....
EAST LANSING, MI
WTOL 11

South Toledo hit 17 times with gunfire Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The video above originally aired in November, 2021. Toledo police are investigating after someone fired at a home along Maumee Street Thursday night, hitting a house 17 times. Responding to reports of gunfire in the area, officers arrived at the home in the 500...
TOLEDO, OH
US 103.1

Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th

A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
stockbridgecommunitynews.com

Obituary: Perry “Pete” Fletcher

Perry “Pete” Fletcher, age 64, of Jackson, Michigan, passed away on November 22, 2022 at Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital due to a long illness. Pete had lived in Michigan most of his life. He loved to be outdoors and enjoyed coon hunting. He also helped his family working on their farm. He worked as a commercial carpet layer for over 20 years, and he was a mechanic and enjoyed working on cars and trucks.
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Jackson County is seeking state funding to improve one of its trails

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County is looking to get state funding to improve a trail. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved in a Tuesday, Dec. 5 study session to allow for its parks department to move forward with pursuing a state grant to reconstruct a section of a trail in The Cascades, Sparks Foundation County Park. Over the years, the trail has been deteriorating and is in need of repair, Parks Director Kyle Lewis said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

