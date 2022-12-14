Read full article on original website
yourdailylocal.com
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Vehicle hits porch of one property, goes sideways into a neighbor's garage in Derry Township
No one was injured when a vehicle struck the porch and sidewalk of one property, before hitting the garage of another late Friday night, fire officials said. Bradenville Fire Chief Mark Piantine said an unidentified driver left Route 217 near its intersection with Route 30 shortly before 11:15 a.m. Friday.
wtae.com
Three dead in Brighton Heights house fire
UPDATE: The Allegheny County Medical Examiner has identified one victim of this fire as Dijion Hutchinson, 19. Two children and a young adult died in a house fire in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood early Saturday morning. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. on McClure Street. Officials said there was...
4 injured, 8 displaced after car slams into home in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — Four people were hurt and eight people were displaced after a car slammed into a house in Pittsburgh’s Marshall-Shadeland neighborhood overnight. According to Pittsburgh police, the car hit the front of a house in the 2600 block of Woodland Avenue at around 2:15 a.m. Video shows...
Car crashes over hillside along Route 51 in Pleasant Hills
PLEASANT HILLS, Pa. — A man was rescued after his car crashed over a hillside in Pleasant Hills. The crash happened along Route 51 in front of the Sheetz across from Bowser Automotive. From across the street, our crews noticed a car that was tangled in the trees. We...
1 killed, 2 injured in crash on the McKees Rocks Bridge
PITTSBURGH — The McKees Rocks Bridge was closed for several hours following a deadly two-vehicle crash late Saturday afternoon. The head-on collision happened at 5:45 p.m. on the Pittsburgh side of the bridge, which is in the Brighton Heights neighborhood. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, one person was pronounced...
wtae.com
Firefighters called to Brentwood home
BRENTWOOD, Pa. — Firefighters responded to a house fire in Brentwood, Allegheny County, on Friday morning. The fire broke out at a house on Fairway Drive. The cause has not been determined. No injuries have been reported.
wccsradio.com
PATIENT MISSING FROM TORRANCE FOUND
Two Indiana County fire departments were called into Westmoreland County to help with a search effort. Blairsville and Black Lick fire departments were dispatched at 1:34 PM to aid Westmoreland County first responders in finding someone who left Torrance State Hospital in Derry Township. Crews searched the surrounding grounds along with vacant buildings.
Police search for after-hours vandals at Bedford County business
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police are looking for answers after a Bedford County business was vandalized after hours by an unknown person(s). According to state police out of Bedford, they were called to The Den in Saxton on Dec. 7 just after 4:30 a.m. The caller claimed there were unknown people inside of […]
fox8tv.com
New Location For Moshannon Valley EMS
Its called the financial trifecta for the planned new headquarters for the Moshannon Valley Emergency Services Headquarters. This week, an application is approved for three hundred thousand dollars in federal funding for the project joining funds from local and state grant programs in helping to provide a total of just over two million dollars.
wtae.com
Kittanning police seek missing woman
KITTANNING, Pa. — Kittanning Borough Police are seeking the public's help in finding a missing woman. Kim Mead, 51, was last seen walking southbound in the 1400 block of Orr Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. Friday. She was wearing a zip-up gray hoodie and possibly black yoga pants. Police...
Injuries reported in Route 819 car crash
At least one person was injured in a car crash Friday evening on Route 819. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. in East Huntingdon in the area of the Route 119 exit ramp, according to a Westmoreland County dispatcher. State police out of Uniontown are handling the incident, the...
Woman killed in Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building fire identified
The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Wednesday identified the individual who died in a Downtown fire this week as 80-year-old Barbara Johnson. Police said Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene, where a five-alarm fire consumed the 12th floor of The Roosevelt Building at Penn Avenue and Sixth Street. Another person was critically injured and two emergency responders suffered injuries late Sunday in the fire.
wdadradio.com
PENELEC, REA ENERGY CREWS BUSY WITH OUTAGE CALLS
Crews from Penelec and REA energy were busy yesterday dealing with multiple calls for utility lines down across Indiana County. The first utility line-related call yesterday was reported at 1:36 a.m. by Indiana County 911. A total of 15 calls for utility lines down were reported in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong, East and West Wheatfield, Buffington, Brush Valley and Pine Townships. The number of outages reported by PennDOT was close to 2000, while at one point over 800 REA energy cooperative members were without power in Indiana county.
wtae.com
Fire breaks out inside motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out inside a motel in South Greensburg, Westmoreland County, on Wednesday night. The fire broke out at the Knights Inn on South Main Street around 11:45 p.m. The fire chief said the fire was contained to one room which was unoccupied. The...
Ice covers grass, roads in parts of eastern Westmoreland County
LIGONIER, Pa. — A thin, icy coating covered the grass, trees, and roads Thursday morning in some parts of eastern Westmoreland County. The icy coating caused closures or delays at more than 60 schools and organizations across the region, including a closure of Ligonier Valley schools, and sparked power outages.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police: Local Woman Leaves Dog Alone for Days Without Food or Water
BIG RUN BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing animal cruelty charges for allegedly leaving a dog alone for days without food or water. According to court documents, Punxsutawney-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 49-year-old Barbara Sue Kerr, of Smicksburg, in Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana’s office:
1 person injured in overnight Downtown Pittsburgh crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One person was taken to the hospital following an overnight crash in Downtown Pittsburgh.The crash happened at the intersection of Fort Pitt Boulevard and Market Street just after 1 a.m. on Friday.Dispatchers tell KDKA that one person was taken to the hospital.Their condition is unknown at this time.
WJAC TV
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
Crews shut down homeless encampment on Pittsburgh's North Side
Pittsburgh officials on Wednesday shut down a homeless encampment in the city’s North Side and helped to relocate most people who had been living there. City officials worked to develop “transition plans” for people living at the encampment along Stockton Avenue near Sue Murray Pool before closing it down and putting fencing around the site, said Maria Montaño, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey.
