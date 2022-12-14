Crews from Penelec and REA energy were busy yesterday dealing with multiple calls for utility lines down across Indiana County. The first utility line-related call yesterday was reported at 1:36 a.m. by Indiana County 911. A total of 15 calls for utility lines down were reported in Burrell, Center, Rayne, Washington, Green, Armstrong, East and West Wheatfield, Buffington, Brush Valley and Pine Townships. The number of outages reported by PennDOT was close to 2000, while at one point over 800 REA energy cooperative members were without power in Indiana county.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO