FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleveland Jewish News
CJN salutes 2022 class of 18 Difference Makers
The Cleveland Jewish News honored the 2022 class of CJN 18 Difference Makers at its signature annual event Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike. Kevin S. Adelstein, president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company and publisher and CEO of the CJN, opened the eighth annual event. “It’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
Federation to ‘Shine A Light on Antisemitism’ Dec. 20
On the third day of Chanukah, the Jewish Federation of Cleveland will host Shine A Light on Antisemitism Dec. 20 with a special menorah lighting ceremony and remarks from community leaders. The event will be hosted in partnership with Anti-Defamation League, American Jewish Committee Cleveland, Facing History and Ourselves, Mandel...
Cleveland Jewish News
2022 Chanukah events, lightings in Northeast Ohio
Chanukah begins in the evening of Dec. 18 this year, which is the 25th day of Kislev. Looking for a themed menorah lighting or celebratory dinner? Organizations and congregations throughout Northeast Ohio have you covered with some special events where you can enjoy sufganiyot, spin a dreidel, light a candle or feel part of the community this Chanukah season.
Cleveland Jewish News
Hudson named new police chief in Shaker Heights
Wayne D. Hudson was named as police chief of the Shaker Heights Police Department, effective Jan. 9, 2023, Shaker Heights Mayor David Weiss announced in a news release published on the city’s website. Hudson will replace Chief Jeffrey DeMuth, who announced his retirement in June, after 33 years of...
Cleveland Jewish News
Park Synagogue's 'Latkepalooza' gets creative with Umansky
In preparation for the cooking that occurs during Chanukah, Park Synagogue welcomed Cleveland chef Jeremy Umansky to lead a talk and latke demonstration for its “Latkepalooza” event Dec. 11 at Park Synagogue East in Pepper Pike. Umansky, who owns Larder Delicatessen and Bakery in Cleveland’s Hingetown neighborhood alongside...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chagrin Cinemas sold, theater to close
Cleveland Cinemas announced the end of its 18-plus-year run of operating Chagrin Cinemas in Bainbridge Township set for the end of January 2023 as a portion of the property sold, according to a news release. The property owner, The Golf Dome, sold the portion of the property that included the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Radio-J to offer Chanukah programming
Olam Broadcasting will present a special live Chanukah programming, “Light-Up Your Day 2022,” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 19, Dec. 20, Dec. 22, Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 on Radio-J.com, the Radio-J app and Radio-J on TuneIn. With Shawn Fink as the host, the program will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Eruv assistance uplifting
Before Thanksgiving, the Beachwood East Eruv Society received uplifting news from Rabbi Akiva Feinstein of Menorah Park. With permission, we share his story. Feinstein writes “… I am the rabbi at Menorah Park and wanted to thank you for the creation and maintenance of the eruv extension which help out residents and families in a significant way. This past week, Wiggins Place on the MP campus was rebuilding a fence that resulted in times when the eruv was down. We relied on a number of our engineering staff who were very involved and helpful in fixing the eruv. Engineering head, Chris Mansour, and his staff worked diligently with eruv supervisor Rabbi (Yonah) Dick and me to ensure that the eruv was up each week. However, on one wintry Friday they could not finish a fence section. The workers, on their own time and in cold snow, put up a temporary rope and beams. Rabbi Dick guided the workers who were proud to fix the eruv. In fact, the contractor putting up the fence …
Cleveland Jewish News
Ohio reports over 100 new COVID-19 deaths in past week
Ohio reported 16,719 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, bringing the state's total number of cases to 3,276,630, according to the state's coronavirus dashboard updated Dec. 15. Ohio has an average of 249.6 cases per 100,000 residents over two weeks, the Ohio Department of Health reported. The three-week...
Cleveland Jewish News
Rush, Yetta
On Dec. 11, 2022, Yetta Rush passed away at the age of 98. Yetta was married to Harold - who passed away in 1988. The young couple were married soon after Harold returned from military service in the Second World War. They settled in Cleveland and raised three children: Lawrence, Scott (Jodi), and Susan (Morris Ouziel).
Cleveland Jewish News
Everyone needs to be in the room where ‘Hamilton’ happens
Consider two sides to the same story. First, once in a blue moon, a show comes along that literally changes the face of history. Not only does the context of the show shed a whole new light on an often overlooked historical figure, and the events surrounding his life, but the style of the show itself pushes the boundaries of theater in a whole new way, setting the bar for innovation extremely high. The piece of theater is so daring that you would move mountains to see the original iteration, and many versions to follow.
Cleveland Jewish News
Delivery advice offered to protect holiday mail, packages
According to businesses and delivery services, packages being stolen from porches by thieves who drive around neighborhoods in search of packages to steal, colloquially known as “porch pirates,” can be a concern this holiday season. However, many of these businesses have precautions in place for these occurrences, and...
