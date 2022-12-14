Before Thanksgiving, the Beachwood East Eruv Society received uplifting news from Rabbi Akiva Feinstein of Menorah Park. With permission, we share his story. Feinstein writes “… I am the rabbi at Menorah Park and wanted to thank you for the creation and maintenance of the eruv extension which help out residents and families in a significant way. This past week, Wiggins Place on the MP campus was rebuilding a fence that resulted in times when the eruv was down. We relied on a number of our engineering staff who were very involved and helpful in fixing the eruv. Engineering head, Chris Mansour, and his staff worked diligently with eruv supervisor Rabbi (Yonah) Dick and me to ensure that the eruv was up each week. However, on one wintry Friday they could not finish a fence section. The workers, on their own time and in cold snow, put up a temporary rope and beams. Rabbi Dick guided the workers who were proud to fix the eruv. In fact, the contractor putting up the fence …

