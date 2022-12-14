Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Dermatologist Shereene Idriss's Viral Skincare Brand Is Finally Restocked
When formulating her debut brand PillowtalkDerm Skincare, New York dermatologist Shereene Idriss enlisted cosmetic chemists, branding experts, and 100 of her closest 443,000 Instagram followers to help. “I put a call out on my Instagram casually and we had over 600 applications," she tells BAZAAR.com. "They each submitted a testimonial saying why they thought they should be part of the creation and submitted pictures of their skin. Then we had a #PillowtalkDerm Zoom PJ party with the whole group. It was so fun.”
Hypebae
A Look Inside the Kardashian-Jenner Holiday Christmas Party
The Kardashian-Jenner clan are back again with another lavish Christmas party, but this time it was for the businesses behind the family and all of their teams. The celebration took place at Casa Vega, a KarJenner family favorite, and saw Kylie Jenner behind (and in front of) the lens to give fans a sneak peek at what the night entailed. In attendance were the teams behind Kim Kardashian’s award-winning shapewear brand, SKIMS, alongside Khloé Kardashian‘s Good American brand, Kendall Jenner‘s 818 Tequila and Kylie Jenner’s KylieSkin makeup line.
Mason Disick Looks Every Bit a Teenager in a Rare Photo Shared By Kim Kardashian For His 13th Birthday
It’s not every day that the world gets a glimpse of the eldest Disick-Kardashian kid, but in honor of his 13th birthday, aunt Kim Kardashian showed just how much of a teenager Mason really is with a candid Instagram Story. Posting a photo of herself and the 13-year-old standing...
Harper's Bazaar
Lucy Boyton's festive make-up has a modern gothic twist
Lucy Boynton made a convincing case for modern gothic make-up at the Los Angeles premiere of The Pale Blue Eye this week. Celebrity make-up artist Jo Baker showcased her darker spin on classic festive beauty via Instagram, sharing a behind-the-scenes snippet of Boynton's lip application alongside a track of Tchaikovsky's Sugar Plum Fairy. With a dialled-back base and softly feathered brow, the striking look revolved around the actress' stark chocolate cherry lip and complementing mulberry mascara. Baker coined the look "modern gothy vibes".
Harper's Bazaar
Princess Kate Brings the Holiday Spirit in a Lush Maroon Evening Gown
10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana 10 Times Kate Middleton Dressed Like Princess Diana. The Princess of Wales put a royal twist on a classic holiday color scheme. Kate made a festive arrival to host her second-ever Christmas carol service. For the occasion, she wore a long-sleeved maroon...
Lisa Rinna Debuts New Shorter Hair Makeover & Looks Like Sting: Before & After Photos
Lisa Rinna just debuted her short hair makeover! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 59, embraced a shorter, edgier look reminiscent of Sting on Thursday, Dec. 15. Lisa embraced her punk side in a selfie as she showed off the haircut, also revealing more blonde highlights mixed in with her brown locks. “Chop Chop,” she wrote in the caption via Instagram alongside with a tag for her stylist Sally Hershberger. The look was a noticeable update from her usual look that’s slightly longer with various lengths for layers.
Khloe Kardashian Shares Rare Cousin Holiday Photo Of True, Stormi, Chicago, Dream & Psalm
Khloe Kardashian has become the unofficial archivist for the KarJenner cousins as she shared another photo of the young kiddos together. Taking to her Instagram on Friday, Dec. 16, the Good American designer posted an adorable snap of her daughter True, whom she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, sitting next to cousins Stormi, Chicago, Dream and Psalm. “They are all growing up way too quickly,” Khleo captioned the pic, adding, “This was last Thanksgiving, time flies.”
Victoria Beckham’s Daughter Harper Is All Grown Up in New Pictures — & She’s Almost as Tall as Her Mom!
Special guests came to Victoria Beckham’s Dover Street store in London yesterday: her kids! Harper Seven, 11, Cruz, 17, and Romeo, 20, who the fashion designer shares with husband David Beckham, posed with pictures with their mom, and her daughter is growing up so fast! Victoria, who also shares son Brooklyn, 23, with David, shared two cute photos to Instagram yesterday. “Kisses from Dover Street!” she wrote in the caption. “Love you #HarperSeven @RomeoBeckham @CruzBeckham 💕 xx” The first photo is a sweet moment captured between Victoria and Harper. The former Spice Girl is wearing a long-sleeved lavender top tucked into an olive skirt (with thigh-high...
Harry and Meghan Detail ‘Abuse’ They Received for Not Taking Traditional Hospital Photo With Archie
Giving some context. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared the reason that they didn’t follow royal family tradition by taking a photo on the hospital steps after the birth of their son, Archie. “There was already the pressure of the picture with Archie on the steps, and ‘Are they gonna do that, are they […]
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Goes Holiday Shopping in the Perfect Oversized Plaid Coat
Jennifer Lopez loves a theme. The "Ain't Your Mama" singer has been delivering one festive, cozy look after another in the past several weeks, and her latest ensemble is proof of just how stylish winter dressing can be. Lopez was seen walking around Beverly Hills yesterday—potentially doing some last-minute holiday...
PopSugar
Khloé Kardashian Critiques Kourtney's Style Since Dating Travis Barker: "This Is a Phase"
Khloé Kardashian held nothing back in a recent Vanity Fair lie-detector test with Kourtney Kardashian Barker. On Dec. 15, the sisters took turns grilling each other about everything from business advice to PDA and each other's style. After being asked if she had enjoyed Kourtney's wedding to Travis Barker in Portofino, Italy, Khloé calmly replied, "I did." Khloé's honest thoughts on Kourtney's wedding attire, however, may have been a bit much, even for the famously stoic sister.
Kaley Cuoco Reveals Sweet Note From “Baby Daddy” Tom Pelphrey
A doting dad-to-be. As Kaley Cuoco awaits the arrival of her and Tom Pelphrey's first child, the actress shared how her partner is doting on her during her pregnancy. On her Instagram Stories on Dec. 14, the Big Bang Theory alum posted a photo of a thoughtful note she recently received from Tom. The message, written with a blue Sharpie marker on the back of an envelope read, "Hey baby, me and King sleep upstairs. Love you!"
Inside Meghan Markle’s star-studded baby shower: See never-before-seen pics
Meghan Markle shared never-before-seen photos of her star-studded baby shower in New York City in a new episode of “Harry & Meghan.” The Duchess of Sussex’s shower, which was held at The Mark Hotel in February 2019 prior to the arrival of her first child, Archie, featured a bouquet-making station, games and more. In other photos, the A-list group, which included Serena Williams, placed their hands on Meghan’s baby bump and gathered on the couch for a photo. For the special occasion, Meghan wore a navy blue sleeveless dress with white polka dots. However, the “Suits” alum faced severe criticism for the...
Festive Family Fun! Kim Kardashian, Kids & Nieces Stay Cozy In Matching Holiday Skims Pajamas — Photos
Amid all of the drama going on with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is keeping her spirits high by spending time with loved ones. In fact, on Thursday, December 15, the star shared adorable photos depicting herself, two of her kids and two of her nieces all clad in SKIMS pajamas."Full house ♥️," she captioned the Instagram post in which 7-year-old son Saint West is shirtless and standing behind the 42-year-old who is sandwiched between Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian, 5, and Khloé Kardashian's little girl, True Thompson, 4.The mom-of-four's youngest daughter, 4-year-old Chicago West, sat in her lap, and while...
Harper's Bazaar
How to put the sparkle back into your business
Hélène Poulit-Duquesne credits her success in the world of luxury to starting early. The CEO of Boucheron began her career as chief of staff to the general manager at LVMH when she was just 22, having recently graduated from business school in France. “It was super-interesting, because it gave me a helicopter view of the company,” she says of that formative experience. “Usually at that age, you wouldn’t get so much strategic insight.” She went on to take a role at one of LVMH’s fragrance brands and then joined the marketing team at Cartier, where she remained for two decades, working her way up from product manager to marketing director and eventually commercial director. The opportunity to take the top job at Boucheron came her way in 2015. “It was a brand that I loved, and one that I thought was the closest to Cartier in terms of its DNA,” she reflects. “There was so much potential – I wanted to awaken the ‘sleeping beauty’…”
Harper's Bazaar
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Prove They’re Style Mavens in Contrasting Plaid Winter Coats
Etiquette Lessons We've Learned From the Royals Etiquette Lessons We've Learned From the Royals. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie just showed off their differing styles by wearing two sophisticated takes on plaid. The royal sisters made a fashion-filled appearance today at Westminster Abbey, where they are among the attendees for...
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna Shares the First Glimpse of Her Baby Boy in Her TikTok Debut
Rihanna is introducing her beautiful boy to the world. The superstar has shared the first look at her son, who she and her boyfriend A$AP Rocky welcomed last May. She dropped the surprise clip on her brand-new TikTok account after joining the app this morning. In one hour, the singer has already gathered six million followers for her brand new account.
Essence
The It Bags of 2023
Every few eras, a new “it bag” comes along to grab the spotlight. We had the Fendi baguette, the Balenciaga Cargole shoulder bag, and the Diesel mini bag. There’s always that one bag someone wears to the party that instantly catches your eye. I remember the first time seeing a Diesel mini bag on a girl’s wrist and watched it as she walked across the room until it disappeared with her into the crowd. That’s the “it bag” effect. As the New Year is looming hopefully upon us, many are Marie Condo-ing closets and conceptualizing their new personas to go along with their fresh slate. Having an “it bag” can instantly elevate style and the most basic of basic outfits (nothing wrong with that, though, no shade.)
Harper's Bazaar
Hailey Bieber Wore the Same Unique Bomber Jacket as Kendall Jenner
Hailey Bieber is taking a style cue from one of her best friends and fellow model, Kendall Jenner. Yesterday, the Rhode founder stepped out in Los Angeles while wearing a black iteration of a puff bomber jacket that first appeared in Loewe's fall/winter 2022 ready-to-wear collection. Earlier this week, Jenner shared photos of herself on Instagram wearing the same jacket, though she sported a forest green version.
I Mastered the "TikTok Top Knot" in 5 Minutes Flat
The "TikTok top knot" is trending on social media. Achieving the look is easy and takes less than five minutes. One editor tried out the TikTok top knot and is sharing her results. Let's face it: not every day can be a good hair day. I have a few go-to...
