Rusk County, TX

KTRE

3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Updated: 23 hours ago. Thursday, council members voted...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTRE

Overton Fire Chief Follow Up

After a petition blocked the City of Nacogdoches from funding tier-one projects, the city saw the need to for a new committee to bridge the gap between the people of Nacogdoches and City Council. Nacogdoches ISD becomes ‘district of innovation’. Updated: 8 hours ago. When a district becomes a...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

Red Rooster Drive

City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Thursday, council members voted to appoint Mickey Hamilton as the new chief of the Overton Volunteer Fire Department, effective Friday. After a petition blocked the City of Nacogdoches from funding tier-one projects, the city saw the need...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South Bolton. Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, pulled off to the side of the roadway and exited her vehicle, according to preliminary investigation by the Jacksonville police. According to authorities, Sullinger walked into the roadway as if looking for something on the road.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee

Just in time for cold weather, students in need are getting new coats at Kilgore ISD. The program was far short of its goal, until law enforcement stepped in. City of Overton appoints new fire chief over objections on leave of absence. Updated: 34 minutes ago. Thursday, council members voted...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues

The Lewing family tells how their tradition has become a sight to see for all of Lufkin. Their home, located off Tulane Drive, began attracting traffic to their window in 2007 once they placed a life-size Santa on display. The window shows all the Christmas decorations the family has collected over the years and has become a favorite site for the community. This year is the last year the window will be up, as the Lewings sold their home, but they are brainstorming ideas on how to create it again for next year.
LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Tyler Toy Maker

LUFKIN, TX
KTRE

Holiday Spectacular on East Texas Now brings holiday tips, recipes, entertainment

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is right around the corner and that means the Holiday Spectacular on East Texas Now is back to bring you a wealth of entertainment options, recipes and even movie recommendations to keep you in the holiday spirit. Watch hosts Jeremy G. Butler and Devyn Shea as they showcase holiday tips and bring in East Texas Kitchen’s Mama Steph and KLTV’s own film critic Stewart Smith.
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title. Today, the Carthage downtown square was full of red and white as the community gathered to send off their bulldogs to state. Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley

Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a post-game press conference to talk about their big win. Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance...
CARTHAGE, TX
KTRE

Brother of Carthage Bulldogs’ coach attends every championship

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - When the Carthage Bulldogs play for their next state championship, it’ll be a family affair from the stands. While the Carthage Bulldogs are looking to make new headlines, the support they get from family is expected. But, out of eight state championships and the team looking for number nine, one fan has been to all the events.
CARTHAGE, TX

