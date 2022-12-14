Read full article on original website
3 dead, 1 arrested in 2-vehicle crash in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are investigating a triple fatality crash in which the driver has been arrested for intoxication manslaughter. The wreck occurred at about 12 a.m. today on South First Street in front of Ralph & Kacoos and Cotton Patch, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth.
WebXtra: Longview fire captain gives space heater safety tips
Overton Fire Chief Follow Up
Red Rooster Drive
One person dead after being struck by vehicle in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Jacksonville police and fire department responded to a vehicle wreck in the 900 block of South Bolton. Zoey A. Sullinger, 22, of Jacksonville, pulled off to the side of the roadway and exited her vehicle, according to preliminary investigation by the Jacksonville police. According to authorities, Sullinger walked into the roadway as if looking for something on the road.
Nacogdoches identifies need for advisory committee
East Texas restaurants open for Christmas 2022
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - You may be unable to make it home for this holiday, if that’s the case below is a list of restaurants open on Christmas. Applebees 5502 S Broadway Ave, Tyler, TX 75703 (903) 509-4848 may have limited hours, call first. Applebee’s 101 W Loop 281,...
Crockett woman’s 7-year tradition of delivering Christmas Eve meals to seniors continues
The Lewing family tells how their tradition has become a sight to see for all of Lufkin. Their home, located off Tulane Drive, began attracting traffic to their window in 2007 once they placed a life-size Santa on display. The window shows all the Christmas decorations the family has collected over the years and has become a favorite site for the community. This year is the last year the window will be up, as the Lewings sold their home, but they are brainstorming ideas on how to create it again for next year.
Lufkin family holds popular Christmas display for final time
Tyler Toy Maker
Inflation slowing as consumer prices rose less than expected in November
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Inflation across the United States has slowed in the last month. In November, consumer prices rose 7.1 percent from a year ago. That’s down from 7.7 percent in October, and a peak of 9.1 percent in June. “I think it’s a good sign,” said economist...
Holiday Spectacular on East Texas Now brings holiday tips, recipes, entertainment
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Christmas is right around the corner and that means the Holiday Spectacular on East Texas Now is back to bring you a wealth of entertainment options, recipes and even movie recommendations to keep you in the holiday spirit. Watch hosts Jeremy G. Butler and Devyn Shea as they showcase holiday tips and bring in East Texas Kitchen’s Mama Steph and KLTV’s own film critic Stewart Smith.
Carthage community sends off Bulldogs as they head to state
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - After eight state championships, the Carthage football team is heading back in hopes of earning their ninth state title. Today, the Carthage downtown square was full of red and white as the community gathered to send off their bulldogs to state. Carthage ISD Superintendent Jarrod Bitter...
Nacogdoches ISD adopts resolution to become ‘district of innovation’
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD is making moves to join more than 900 other Texas school districts as a “district of innovation.” Adopting a resolution to be a district of innovation allows the district to have local control over individual matters. 914 schools in the state of...
Carthage Bulldogs Coach Surratt says team has to play ‘very well’ against Wimberley
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - The Carthage Bulldogs go for state championship number nine Friday morning at AT&T Stadium. Bulldogs Head Coach Scott Surratt says they have their work cut out for them against Wimberley. “We played a couple years ago in 2020 semifinals and they got a great program,” Surratt...
Carthage finishes perfect season with near-perfect 42-0 win over Wimberley for state title
ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Carthage used an air attack early on and a dominant defense to cap a perfect season and capture a state championship in Carthage’s 42-0 win over Wimberley. After Carthage’s win over Wimberley to take the 4A DII state championship title Friday, the Bulldogs held a...
Carthage coach says team used advantages to take upper hand against Wimberley
Two long touchdown catches among Carthage’s Noah Paddie’s performance at state championship
Brother of Carthage Bulldogs’ coach attends every championship
CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - When the Carthage Bulldogs play for their next state championship, it’ll be a family affair from the stands. While the Carthage Bulldogs are looking to make new headlines, the support they get from family is expected. But, out of eight state championships and the team looking for number nine, one fan has been to all the events.
