A North Salt Lake family is helping Santa Claus prepare for Christmas by delivering letters to him from their own front yard. Many families around the world decorate their homes with ornaments and other bright decor to spread Christmas cheer. For the Carpenter family, the first thing visitors might notice is a bright red mailbox. Neighbor Calvin Jackson says that the mailbox isn’t any other ordinary mailbox, it’s special because once a letter gets put in, it gets sent to Santa and then he’ll send one back.

NORTH SALT LAKE, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO