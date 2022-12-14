ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, NC

Helping the community at Christmas

Warren County Retired School Personnel members met on Dec. 8. Nonperishable items and gift cards were collected to support two families for Christmas. School supplies were collected to be donated to a school in January. Pictured, from the left, are: seated: Elvelon Mason; second row: Audrey Davis, Felton Davis, Edith Allen and Virginia Sykes; third row: Priscilla Johnson, Karen Fleming and Morton Jones; fourth row: Mildred Person, Lois Williams and Catherine Sledge. Those interested in joining WCRSP should contact Elvelon Mason at ewmason81@gmail.com.
WARREN COUNTY, NC
COVID-19, flu testing continues

The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. The site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests. The health department...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Area sorority chapter co-sponsors World Aids Day Testing Event

On Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Louisburg, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. co-sponsored, along with Warren-Vance Community Health Center, Inc. and St. Paul Presbyterian Church, a World Aids Day Testing Event. Gift cards of $20 each were distributed to the...
LOUISBURG, NC
Norlina Board Briefs

The Norlina Board of Commissioners considered a number of matters during its Dec. 5 regular monthly meeting. • Approved voluntary annexation of the Parktown Village planned unit development which will be located at the end of Terrell. • Approved an agreement with Hurt LLC, the developer of Parktown Village, that...
NORLINA, NC
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING

As we enter the holiday season, the members of the Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, continue to stay committed to their mission. By giving back to their communities, the chapter was honored to donate over $1,700 worth of Wal-Mart and Food Lion gift cards to Brunswick, Greensville-Emporia, and Mecklenburg County Social Service Departments. The gift cards will be issued by social service agents to deserving families for the holidays. HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Julian Walker Farrar

Julian Walker Farrar, 98, of Norlina, died Dec. 14 in Pittsboro. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct funeral services at Zion United Methodist Church, 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina, on Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery. Julian was born in Rocky Mount to...
NORLINA, NC
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman

I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
DURHAM, NC
Digging with purpose in Durham

A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
DURHAM, NC
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office

• On Nov. 12, Latobee Jamar Hayes of Hayes Drive, Warrenton, reported larceny at a Davis Hymon Road, Warrenton, address. He reported that a no trespassing sign and solar lights were stolen. • On Nov. 10, Lee Artis Richardson of Main Street, Warrenton, reported identity theft. • On Nov. 10,...
WARREN COUNTY, NC
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade

Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
DURHAM, NC
NC Highway Patrol adapts training for DWI, plans holiday checkpoints

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Online arrest bookings show that in less than a 24-hour period on Friday, at least five people were arrested in Wake County for allegedly driving while impaired. Local law enforcement say while that may seem like an increase in numbers, it all comes down to training. “Impaired driving is something that […]
WAKE COUNTY, NC
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse

Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
RALEIGH, NC

