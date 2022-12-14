Read full article on original website
Helping the community at Christmas
Warren County Retired School Personnel members met on Dec. 8. Nonperishable items and gift cards were collected to support two families for Christmas. School supplies were collected to be donated to a school in January. Pictured, from the left, are: seated: Elvelon Mason; second row: Audrey Davis, Felton Davis, Edith Allen and Virginia Sykes; third row: Priscilla Johnson, Karen Fleming and Morton Jones; fourth row: Mildred Person, Lois Williams and Catherine Sledge. Those interested in joining WCRSP should contact Elvelon Mason at ewmason81@gmail.com.
COVID-19, flu testing continues
The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues next week at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton. The site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests. The health department...
Area sorority chapter co-sponsors World Aids Day Testing Event
On Saturday, Dec. 3, at the St. Paul Presbyterian Church in Louisburg, the Oxford-Henderson Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. co-sponsored, along with Warren-Vance Community Health Center, Inc. and St. Paul Presbyterian Church, a World Aids Day Testing Event. Gift cards of $20 each were distributed to the...
Norlina Board Briefs
The Norlina Board of Commissioners considered a number of matters during its Dec. 5 regular monthly meeting. • Approved voluntary annexation of the Parktown Village planned unit development which will be located at the end of Terrell. • Approved an agreement with Hurt LLC, the developer of Parktown Village, that...
THE GIFT THAT KEEPS GIVING
As we enter the holiday season, the members of the Lawrenceville Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated, continue to stay committed to their mission. By giving back to their communities, the chapter was honored to donate over $1,700 worth of Wal-Mart and Food Lion gift cards to Brunswick, Greensville-Emporia, and Mecklenburg County Social Service Departments. The gift cards will be issued by social service agents to deserving families for the holidays. HAPPY HOLIDAYS to ALL!
Julian Walker Farrar
Julian Walker Farrar, 98, of Norlina, died Dec. 14 in Pittsboro. The Rev. Richard Booker will conduct funeral services at Zion United Methodist Church, 143 Zion Church Rd., Norlina, on Monday, Dec. 19, at 11 a.m. followed by burial in the church cemetery. Julian was born in Rocky Mount to...
Message from the Chancellor: Fallen Eagle Keshawna Alderman
I announce with great sorrow the news of a Fallen Eagle, Ms. Keshawna Alderman, a second-year law student, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. A native of Harlem, New York, Keshawna was pursing her juris doctorate degree and Law and Technology Certificate, with interests in entertainment law, trademarks and intellectual property. She was especially passionate about advocating and creating spaces in the legal field for people of color. An active participant on campus and in her local community, Keshawna was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., the Black Law Student Association and the Intellectual Property Law Society.
Digging with purpose in Durham
A highly respected modern golf course in an area famous for its stellar college basketball has received a makeover as Duininck Golf recently combined with longtime director of golf course management Brian Powell and Rees Jones, Inc. to complete a renovation at Old Chatham Golf Club in Durham, North Carolina.
From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
• On Nov. 12, Latobee Jamar Hayes of Hayes Drive, Warrenton, reported larceny at a Davis Hymon Road, Warrenton, address. He reported that a no trespassing sign and solar lights were stolen. • On Nov. 10, Lee Artis Richardson of Main Street, Warrenton, reported identity theft. • On Nov. 10,...
Economic Development Commission Board cancels December meeting
The Warren County Economic Development Commission Board has canceled its December regular meeting. The January meeting will be held on Jan. 23.
NC schools still have an acute bus driver shortage. Who's going to fix it?
At 4:45 a.m, Nicole Smith wakes up and heads to the Durham Public Schools’ bus compound to start her day as a bus driver. When the kids are all dropped off at school around 9 a.m., she pulls back into the lot and transitions to the next phase of her workday.
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Here are the chances in Raleigh
Ah, yes! The holidays are here! It’s that time of the year when there is a crispness to the weather. The mornings make your bones shiver, and the afternoons still hold the winter feel. As we get closer and closer to Christmas, the year-after-year question resurfaces -- will we...
Durham Barber Marcus Hall Can Bring His Shop to Your Doorstop
Marcus Hall likes the RV much better than his old way of doing house calls, setting up his equipment in a customer’s bathroom |Photo by Kulsoom Rizavi, The 9th Street Journal. To Marcus Hall, the time a client spends in his barber chair is sacred. A haircut is a...
Police inspect vehicles ahead of Durham parade
Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh. Durham put in new safety measures for vehicles and floats in the annual holiday parade after a child died while participating in a parade in Raleigh.
Racist comments, threats of violence spewed over Raleigh high school's intercom system
Enloe High School students had to endure offensive remarks broadcast over the school's intercom system.
NC Highway Patrol adapts training for DWI, plans holiday checkpoints
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Online arrest bookings show that in less than a 24-hour period on Friday, at least five people were arrested in Wake County for allegedly driving while impaired. Local law enforcement say while that may seem like an increase in numbers, it all comes down to training. “Impaired driving is something that […]
Franklin County Sheriff's Office ramping up patrols by Franklinton High School after rise in car crashes
FRANKLINTON, N.C. — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says an increase in crashes on the road in front of Franklinton High School is putting the community at risk. The sheriff’s office is taking new speed enforcement action in an attempt to keep parents and students safe. A...
Mount Airy adding new chapters to its storied football history
Mount Airy, N.C. — Only two North Carolina high schools have won more football games than Mount Airy: Shelby and Reidsville. After defeating Tarboro in this year's 2022 1A state championship, the Granite Bears have now won eight state titles. The victory was their 777th all-time win. The win...
Halifax County woman wins $400,000 lottery prize
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Halifax County woman took a chance on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000. Sharon Bobbitt, of Enfield, bought her ticket from Halifax Supermarket & Grill on U.S. 301 South. After winning, she traveled to the lottery headquarters and collected her winnings. The $35,000,000 Blowout game...
Restaurant Ratings: KFC/Taco Bell, Thai's Noodle and Perry's Steakhouse
Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh. Keely Arthur and 5 on Your Side this week bring you restaurant ratings for KFC/Taco Bell in Durham, Thai's Noodle in Morrisville and Perry's Steakhouse in Raleigh.
