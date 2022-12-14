Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WVNews
Birth announcements
JUSTICE — A daughter, Georgia Kay Justice, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Dec. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hannah Aretta Kay Justice (Profitt) and Gabriel Sean Justice, Shinnston. Maternal grandparents are Dewayne and Angie Profitt. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Bobby Justice. RODEHEAVER — A...
WVNews
Marriage licenses
— Patrick Antonio Buffey, 29, Clarksburg, and Tyler Alexis Jordan, 28, Clarksburg. — Theodore Anthony Lopez, 60, Bridgeport, and Crystal Renee Rollins, 56, Clarksburg.
WVNews
Jean Malone
KINGWOOD — Jean G. Malone, age 100, of Kingwood, formerly of Clarksville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Stonerise of Kingwood. She was born in Fayette County, Pa., Jan. 25, 1922, a daughter of the late Russell M. Ward and Ellen (Todd) Ward.
WVNews
rcb kaden meighen.JPG
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians pulled out a pair of close team wins in…
WVNews
Bearcat-a-pult challenge expands minds at GHS
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton High School (GHS) students put their minds to the test in a fun experiment that helped build a variety of skillsets that will prove useful to them in the future. The students recently competed in a STEM challenge in which they were tasked...
WVNews
My friend Pete
My friend Pat Kelly (aka the “World’s greatest Irish bartender”) and I had lunch a few weeks ago with our old friend Pete Kaites. And when I say “old,” I don’t mean “ole.” I mean “old”! Pete is 99, steaming along towards his 100th birthday on December 21. For perspective, he graduated from high school (Washington Irving in Clarksburg) in 1940.
WVNews
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
WVNews
Bridgeport swimming wins tight race over Robert C. Byrd boys, Fairmont Senior girls
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The Bridgeport Indians pulled out a pair of close team wins in high school swimming competition at The Bridge on Saturday evening. Bridgeport edged Robert C. Byrd for first in the boys team race, 73-68; Fairmont Senior scored 22 points.
WVNews
Harrison County commissioners seek ways to improve retention of 911 telecommunicators
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Harrison County commissioners suggested they will look at ways to improve staffing at Harrison-Taylor E911 in the coming budget season. On Wednesday, commissioners unanimously agreed to establish and fill a new telecommunicator position at the public safety answering point.
WVNews
Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants
OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
WVNews
Better oversight on broadband funding
We are unable to get broadband service at our house despite living directly along US Rt. 50 only 5 miles from the Bridgeport city limits. We do not live up a hollow or in a rural area that is difficult to access.
WVNews
Dobbs, Goode lead sharp Fairmont Senior over Robert C. Byrd, 85-34
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind 24-point efforts by both Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, Fairmont Senior shot 55 percent from the floor as the Polar Bears raced past the Robert C. Byrd Eagles, 85-34, Saturday afternoon at the Fairmont Senior Field House. Dobbs, who also posted a game-high...
WVNews
Perez waiver denied by NCAA
The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
Comments / 0