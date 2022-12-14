My friend Pat Kelly (aka the “World’s greatest Irish bartender”) and I had lunch a few weeks ago with our old friend Pete Kaites. And when I say “old,” I don’t mean “ole.” I mean “old”! Pete is 99, steaming along towards his 100th birthday on December 21. For perspective, he graduated from high school (Washington Irving in Clarksburg) in 1940.

CLARKSBURG, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO