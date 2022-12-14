ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckhannon, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WVNews

Birth announcements

JUSTICE — A daughter, Georgia Kay Justice, 7 pounds, 7 ounces, was born Dec. 6, 2022, at United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, to Hannah Aretta Kay Justice (Profitt) and Gabriel Sean Justice, Shinnston. Maternal grandparents are Dewayne and Angie Profitt. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Bobby Justice. RODEHEAVER — A...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Marriage licenses

— Patrick Antonio Buffey, 29, Clarksburg, and Tyler Alexis Jordan, 28, Clarksburg. — Theodore Anthony Lopez, 60, Bridgeport, and Crystal Renee Rollins, 56, Clarksburg.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Jean Malone

KINGWOOD — Jean G. Malone, age 100, of Kingwood, formerly of Clarksville, Pa., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, at Stonerise of Kingwood. She was born in Fayette County, Pa., Jan. 25, 1922, a daughter of the late Russell M. Ward and Ellen (Todd) Ward.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

Bearcat-a-pult challenge expands minds at GHS

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Grafton High School (GHS) students put their minds to the test in a fun experiment that helped build a variety of skillsets that will prove useful to them in the future. The students recently competed in a STEM challenge in which they were tasked...
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

My friend Pete

My friend Pat Kelly (aka the “World’s greatest Irish bartender”) and I had lunch a few weeks ago with our old friend Pete Kaites. And when I say “old,” I don’t mean “ole.” I mean “old”! Pete is 99, steaming along towards his 100th birthday on December 21. For perspective, he graduated from high school (Washington Irving in Clarksburg) in 1940.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Grafton, W.Va. man arrested on multiple burglary, theft warrants

OAKLAND — According to a report from Garrett County Sheriff Bryson Meyers, a Grafton, W.Va. man was arrested for multiple counts of burglary and theft in Garrett County. On Dec. 9, Logan Paul Vessecchia, 23, was arrested on the strength of multiple arrest warrants charging him with multiple counts of burglary and theft.
GRAFTON, WV
WVNews

Better oversight on broadband funding

We are unable to get broadband service at our house despite living directly along US Rt. 50 only 5 miles from the Bridgeport city limits. We do not live up a hollow or in a rural area that is difficult to access.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Dobbs, Goode lead sharp Fairmont Senior over Robert C. Byrd, 85-34

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Behind 24-point efforts by both Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, Fairmont Senior shot 55 percent from the floor as the Polar Bears raced past the Robert C. Byrd Eagles, 85-34, Saturday afternoon at the Fairmont Senior Field House. Dobbs, who also posted a game-high...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Perez waiver denied by NCAA

The waiver for immediate eligibility for West Virginia University men’s basketball student-athlete Jose Perez has been denied by the NCAA, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday evening. Perez, a 6-foot-5 guard from the Bronx, New York, transferred from Manhattan and enrolled at WVU in November for the spring semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV

