ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis out vs. Wizards After Suffering Foot Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis won't play Sunday against the Washington Wizards because of a foot injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania says. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Davis is expected to undergo an MRI on the injury. Davis appeared to suffer an injury to his foot in the first quarter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Ranking the NBA's Best 1-on-1 Players Right Now

Who has been the most valuable one-on-one scorer in the NBA this season? Let's crack open a big, frothy bottle of #Data and find out. Just as we did when ranking the best shooters and rim protectors, we'll be looking to award players for both volume and efficiency relative to the league average. Though there isn't necessarily a perfect, to-the-letter one-on-one metric, we'll lean on the isolation numbers from Synergy over NBA.com.
Bleacher Report

NBA Draft Stock Watch: Early Surprises and Disappointments from 2023 Class

NBA scouts started the season with certain expectations. Midway through December, we're learning that some of their views remain the same, while others are evolving. Stock watch takes into account consensus feelings on prospects who've made signifiant impressions or changed minds. We included most of the 2023 draft's big names...
KANSAS STATE
Bleacher Report

Warriors' Stephen Curry Relieved to Avoid Surgery on Shoulder Injury

While the Golden State Warriors will be without Stephen Curry for at least two weeks because of an injured left shoulder, the two-time NBA MVP was happy to learn he wouldn't need surgery. Speaking to reporters Friday, Curry described feeling a sense of relief after an MRI determined surgery wasn't...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Not Expected to Make Trade Until End of December at Earliest

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a trade, it's not going to be until the end of December at the earliest, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. However, Buha added that the Purple and Gold "have an urgency to get a deal done sooner than later," but they are "at the mercy of the trade cycle and the other teams' developing motives."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Fans Criticize Klay Thompson, Warriors for Play without Steph Curry in Loss vs. 76ers

It's safe to say the Golden State Warriors on the floor Friday were not the Golden State Warriors who lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of last season. Golden State lost its third game in a row and its fifth in its last six with a 118-106 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The reigning champions are now just 14-16 on the season and an abysmal 2-14 on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks have already encountered their fair share of ups and downs during the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they've also shown enough to believe—or, at least, very strongly hope—that they can rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign and perform more like the 'Bockers bunch that snagged the East's No. 4 seed the season prior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal Named Dream Trade Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be interested in pursuing trades in hopes of improving their mediocre roster this season, and the team reportedly has some astronomical aspirations. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha on Saturday, the Lakers (12-16) have their eyes set on three superstar players as dream...
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green: Steph Curry 'Carried Me' After I Got 'Rattled' in 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green owes plenty to Stephen Curry seeing how the all-time great guard has helped lead him to four championships, but one performance, in particular, stands out from the 2022 NBA Finals. During an appearance on Throwing Bones for Uninterrupted, Green opened up about his own struggles at Boston's TD...

Comments / 0

Community Policy