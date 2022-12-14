ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Related
News4Jax.com

Sulzbacher opens doors to those in need as temperatures drop this weekend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures in Jacksonville are expected to drop below 40 degrees over the weekend and Sulzbacher wants to ensure everyone stays warm during the frigid weather. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, Sulzbacher Downtown and Sulzbacher Village will open temporary sleeping areas in its dining...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Semi-truck hauling green bell peppers catches fire

BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how a semi-truck carrying green bell peppers caught fire. The incident happened just before 11 Saturday night on I-10 in Baker County. According to deputies, the driver was able to park the truck on the side of the road before...
BAKER COUNTY, FL
First Coast News

When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP investigating fatal crash on Buckman Bridge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The accident happened just after two Sunday morning. Through Florida 511′s DOT camera, News4JAX observed a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Emergency crews are working the scene on the right shoulder.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Cold weather warning: Don’t use your oven to heat your home!

With cold temperatures expected this weekend, a warning you’ve likely heard before but worth repeating: Don’t ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet, Consumer Reports found an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. The new survey from Consumer...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

BACK OPEN: McDuff Ave North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck on McDuff Avenue northbound. It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning. A semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane; unoccupied with its lights on. For unknown reasons, the SUV...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

FHP: 1 dead after fatal head on collision

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after a head on collision on US-1 in Flagler County. That’s according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Friday night around 8:40. A driver traveling northbound hit the victim head on. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ormondbeachobserver.com

Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area

President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital

JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

All KIPP Jacksonville locations on partial lockdown after social media threat, officials say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools are on a partial lockdown this morning after a threat was made on social media. According to the letter sent to parents, all KIPP schools are on Code Yellow due to the vagueness of the threat, as no specific location was mentioned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified and is conducting an investigation at this time. Multiple patrol officers are stationed at each campus.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mynews13.com

Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog

LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
LONGWOOD, FL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida

Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

