Warmest day of the week ahead of heavy gusty thunderstorms Thursday
Jacksonville, Fl — Today is our warmest of the week with a mix of clouds and sunshine and temperatures that soar well above average. Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather,...
News4Jax.com
Sulzbacher opens doors to those in need as temperatures drop this weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Temperatures in Jacksonville are expected to drop below 40 degrees over the weekend and Sulzbacher wants to ensure everyone stays warm during the frigid weather. From Friday, Dec. 16 to Sunday, Dec. 18, Sulzbacher Downtown and Sulzbacher Village will open temporary sleeping areas in its dining...
News4Jax.com
Semi-truck hauling green bell peppers catches fire
BAKER COUNTY, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating how a semi-truck carrying green bell peppers caught fire. The incident happened just before 11 Saturday night on I-10 in Baker County. According to deputies, the driver was able to park the truck on the side of the road before...
First Coast News
When is the first freeze on average for Jacksonville, Florida?
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to the National Weather Service December 12th is on average the first freeze for Jacksonville, Florida. Of course this is on average with the earliest being November 3rd and just last year not arriving until January 18th. Our first frost on average has been pushed...
News4Jax.com
FHP investigating fatal crash on Buckman Bridge
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on the Buckman Bridge. The accident happened just after two Sunday morning. Through Florida 511′s DOT camera, News4JAX observed a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle. Emergency crews are working the scene on the right shoulder.
News4Jax.com
Holiday trains running at Beaches Branch Library until New Year’s Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Choo! Choo! The trains are running at the Beaches Branch Library!. The train display — featuring winter wonderlands and themed setups — will be on display from Friday, Dec. 16 to Dec. 31. The main train event will be held in the community room...
News4Jax.com
Cold weather warning: Don’t use your oven to heat your home!
With cold temperatures expected this weekend, a warning you’ve likely heard before but worth repeating: Don’t ever use an oven to heat your home. Yet, Consumer Reports found an alarming number of families still do it, putting their health and safety at risk. The new survey from Consumer...
Hurricane Nicole: Putnam, St. Johns eligible for FEMA Individual Assistance
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Individuals and households in Putnam and St. Johns counties who were affected by Hurricane Nicole are now eligible to apply for FEMA Individual Assistance, which may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and certain other uninsured disaster-related needs. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<
News4Jax.com
BACK OPEN: McDuff Ave North, from Commonwealth to Coleman Court
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash involving an SUV and a semi-truck on McDuff Avenue northbound. It happened around 3 a.m Sunday morning. A semi-truck was parked in the shared center turn lane; unoccupied with its lights on. For unknown reasons, the SUV...
Pedestrian killed in Putnam County crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 91-year-old woman died on Tuesday night in Putnam County after being hit by a car, according to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol. A 40-year-old man was driving in an SUV on Country Road 309 near Lake Drive while a woman was walking on the right shoulder. The SUV crashed into the woman walking. She was pronounced dead at the scene by Putnam County Fire, at 6:41 p.m..
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville ER doctor: If there’s a COVID-19 spike, ‘we’re going to sound the alarm fairly quickly’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Northeast Florida sees colder temperatures this holiday season, COVID-19 cases are up across 90% of the country, according to the White House COVID-19 coordinator. Doctors and warning the public to get their booster shots, but according to a new study, only about 40% of adults...
News4Jax.com
FHP: 1 dead after fatal head on collision
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman is dead after a head on collision on US-1 in Flagler County. That’s according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Friday night around 8:40. A driver traveling northbound hit the victim head on. The victim was not wearing a seat belt.
ormondbeachobserver.com
Volusia County declared as a federal disaster area
President Joe Biden has officially declared Volusia County, along with other counties in Florida, as a federal disaster area resulting from Hurricane Nicole. The Federal Disaster Declaration authorizes FEMA to provide individual assistance, public assistance and hazard mitigation in Volusia County. "We are very pleased that the Federal government has...
News4Jax.com
Northbound lanes of I-295 near Monument Road reopen after semitruck crash
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near Monument Road were closed after a wrong-way dump truck crash Friday afternoon. As of 1 p.m., the dump truck was cleared from the road and lanes were reopened. The Department of Transportation video showed traffic backed up for miles,...
Winn-Dixie hosts the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores
PONTE VEDRA, Fla — Winn-Dixie will host the famed Budweiser Clydesdales at select North Florida stores this Saturday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Winn-Dixie on 290 Solana Road, Ponte Vedra Beach. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. This event will be to celebrate the season...
News4Jax.com
Deputies: After leading troopers on 2-county chase, man stops at St. Johns rest area, flees on foot
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – A man deputies said stole a vehicle Thursday night and then led them on a chase across two counties was arrested after he was tracked down by a K-9 deputy when he fled on foot, the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said. Just...
News4Jax.com
Man found shot on Jacksonville’s Westside dies at hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – A man who was found shot numerous times Friday on the Westside died from his injuries, and Jacksonville police are working to make an arrest. According to Sgt. Lessard, with the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, police were called to the scene of Norde Drive West at about 3 p.m. Officers found a man lying on the ground of a parking lot.
All KIPP Jacksonville locations on partial lockdown after social media threat, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — All KIPP Jacksonville Public Schools are on a partial lockdown this morning after a threat was made on social media. According to the letter sent to parents, all KIPP schools are on Code Yellow due to the vagueness of the threat, as no specific location was mentioned. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was notified and is conducting an investigation at this time. Multiple patrol officers are stationed at each campus.
mynews13.com
Central Florida man chased by a bear while walking dog
LONGWOOD, Fla — It’s the time of the year when experts say bears are on the move in Central Florida, and a Longwood man says he recently experienced how dangerous it can be to come across one of them. What You Need To Know. Bears live in Florida...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Winn-Dixie opens new Jacksonville location in Florida
Winn-Dixie has opened a new supermarket in a Jacksonville, Florida, suburb and plans to add another location in that market plus a new store in Central Florida next year. The roughly 41,500-square-foot Winn-Dixie store, opened Wednesday, anchors the Grand Cypress shopping center in St. Johns, Florida, and has an adjoining 2,000-square-foot Winn-Dixie Liquor outlet with its own entrance.
