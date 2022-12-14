ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

NBA Draft Stock Watch: Early Surprises and Disappointments from 2023 Class

NBA scouts started the season with certain expectations. Midway through December, we're learning that some of their views remain the same, while others are evolving. Stock watch takes into account consensus feelings on prospects who've made signifiant impressions or changed minds. We included most of the 2023 draft's big names...
ALABAMA STATE
Bleacher Report

Lakers' Anthony Davis out vs. Wizards After Suffering Foot Injury

Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis won't play Sunday against the Washington Wizards because of a foot injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania says. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Davis is expected to undergo an MRI on the injury. Davis appeared to suffer an injury to his foot in the first quarter...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Knicks Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season

The New York Knicks have already encountered their fair share of ups and downs during the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they've also shown enough to believe—or, at least, very strongly hope—that they can rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign and perform more like the 'Bockers bunch that snagged the East's No. 4 seed the season prior.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: LA Not Expected to Make Trade Until End of December at Earliest

If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a trade, it's not going to be until the end of December at the earliest, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. However, Buha added that the Purple and Gold "have an urgency to get a deal done sooner than later," but they are "at the mercy of the trade cycle and the other teams' developing motives."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Bleacher Report

Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal Named Dream Trade Targets

The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be interested in pursuing trades in hopes of improving their mediocre roster this season, and the team reportedly has some astronomical aspirations. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha on Saturday, the Lakers (12-16) have their eyes set on three superstar players as dream...
Bleacher Report

Draymond Green: Steph Curry 'Carried Me' After I Got 'Rattled' in 2022 NBA Finals

Draymond Green owes plenty to Stephen Curry seeing how the all-time great guard has helped lead him to four championships, but one performance, in particular, stands out from the 2022 NBA Finals. During an appearance on Throwing Bones for Uninterrupted, Green opened up about his own struggles at Boston's TD...
Bleacher Report

Fans Criticize Klay Thompson, Warriors for Play without Steph Curry in Loss vs. 76ers

It's safe to say the Golden State Warriors on the floor Friday were not the Golden State Warriors who lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of last season. Golden State lost its third game in a row and its fifth in its last six with a 118-106 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The reigning champions are now just 14-16 on the season and an abysmal 2-14 on the road.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy