Texas Governor Greg Abbott Sent Buses With Migrants to Philadelphia This WeekTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
NJ Teacher To Be Fired For Continuing To Take Provocative Pictures In The ClassroomBridget MulroyPennsauken Township, NJ
Expected Sweeping Change Has Been Approved For Longstanding Cracker Barrel LocationJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
Famous store chain opening another New Jersey location this weekKristen WaltersFranklinville, NJ
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
Bleacher Report
Nets' Kevin Durant Told Jacque Vaughn to Let Kyrie Irving Take Game-Winner vs Raptors
Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving made his first career game-winning buzzer-beater in Friday's thrilling 119-116 victory over the Toronto Raptors, but the original plan wasn't for him to take the shot. Nets star forward Kevin Durant revealed to reporters after the game that head coach Jacque Vaughn had drawn...
Bleacher Report
Bucks Fan Mike Shane Says He Didn't Threaten Warriors' Draymond Green Before Ejection
The Milwaukee Bucks fan who was ejected from Tuesday night's game against the Golden State Warriors has given his side of the story, and he said he never threatened the life of Warriors forward Draymond Green. Per TMZ Sports, Mike Shane spoke on the KJ Live podcast and said he...
Bleacher Report
NBA Draft Stock Watch: Early Surprises and Disappointments from 2023 Class
NBA scouts started the season with certain expectations. Midway through December, we're learning that some of their views remain the same, while others are evolving. Stock watch takes into account consensus feelings on prospects who've made signifiant impressions or changed minds. We included most of the 2023 draft's big names...
Bleacher Report
Lakers' Anthony Davis out vs. Wizards After Suffering Foot Injury
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis won't play Sunday against the Washington Wizards because of a foot injury, The Athletic's Shams Charania says. ESPN's Dave McMenamin reported Davis is expected to undergo an MRI on the injury. Davis appeared to suffer an injury to his foot in the first quarter...
Bleacher Report
Adam Silver Says NBA Adding Expansion Team in Mexico Is 'Definitely Possible'
The NBA currently has no plans to add an expansion team in Mexico, though commissioner Adam Silver said Saturday ahead of the league's Mexico City game between the San Antonio Spurs and Miami Heat that adding a franchise south of the American border could eventually become reality. "It's definitely possible,"...
Bleacher Report
Knicks Hot Takes 2 Months into 2022-23 NBA Season
The New York Knicks have already encountered their fair share of ups and downs during the 2022-23 NBA season. However, they've also shown enough to believe—or, at least, very strongly hope—that they can rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign and perform more like the 'Bockers bunch that snagged the East's No. 4 seed the season prior.
Bleacher Report
Heat's Tyler Herro Sets NBA Record After Making at Least 9 3s for 2nd Consecutive Day
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is on a historic heater. After making nine three-pointers on Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Herro scored a career-high 41 points on 10-of-15 shooting from three-point range in Thursday's 111-108 win over the Houston Rockets. Per ESPN Stats & Info, Herro is the only...
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: LA Not Expected to Make Trade Until End of December at Earliest
If the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make a trade, it's not going to be until the end of December at the earliest, according to The Athletic's Jovan Buha. However, Buha added that the Purple and Gold "have an urgency to get a deal done sooner than later," but they are "at the mercy of the trade cycle and the other teams' developing motives."
Bleacher Report
Lakers Rumors: Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal Named Dream Trade Targets
The Los Angeles Lakers are believed to be interested in pursuing trades in hopes of improving their mediocre roster this season, and the team reportedly has some astronomical aspirations. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha on Saturday, the Lakers (12-16) have their eyes set on three superstar players as dream...
Bleacher Report
Report: James Harden, Kevin Durant 'Butted Heads' over Harden's Conditioning on Nets
James Harden's time with the Brooklyn Nets didn't last long, and one issue was his friction with Kevin Durant during the 2021-22 campaign. "Harden and Durant, according to multiple Nets sources, butted heads during the season," Yaron Weitzman of Fox Sports reported. "Durant didn't think Harden was in peak physical shape, and told him as much."
Bleacher Report
Draymond Green: Steph Curry 'Carried Me' After I Got 'Rattled' in 2022 NBA Finals
Draymond Green owes plenty to Stephen Curry seeing how the all-time great guard has helped lead him to four championships, but one performance, in particular, stands out from the 2022 NBA Finals. During an appearance on Throwing Bones for Uninterrupted, Green opened up about his own struggles at Boston's TD...
Bleacher Report
Fans Criticize Klay Thompson, Warriors for Play without Steph Curry in Loss vs. 76ers
It's safe to say the Golden State Warriors on the floor Friday were not the Golden State Warriors who lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of last season. Golden State lost its third game in a row and its fifth in its last six with a 118-106 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The reigning champions are now just 14-16 on the season and an abysmal 2-14 on the road.
Bleacher Report
Knicks Rumors: Some NBA Free Agents Scared of Responsibility to 'Save' NY
The New York Knicks have made the playoffs just once since the 2012-13 campaign when they reached the Eastern Conference semifinals, and they've been stuck in mediocrity since despite immense pressure to turn things around. That type of pressure appears to be deterring some free agents from wanting to sign...
Bleacher Report
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: 'Not Once Did I Ever Disrespect' Jalen Hurts With MVP Remarks
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons doesn't believe he disrespected Jalen Hurts with his recent MVP remarks about the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback. "I was just having a good conversation with Von [Miller], a person I look up to, helped him on his podcast and the next thing I know it's a...storm. Not once did I ever disrespect Hurts," Parsons told reporters Thursday. "I mean, you guys [media] get to talk—all day. Why can't we talk a little chatter?"
