It's safe to say the Golden State Warriors on the floor Friday were not the Golden State Warriors who lifted the Larry O'Brien Trophy at the end of last season. Golden State lost its third game in a row and its fifth in its last six with a 118-106 defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. The reigning champions are now just 14-16 on the season and an abysmal 2-14 on the road.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO