Washington State

Giants Add Receiver Jaydon Mickens to Practice Squad

By Patricia Traina
 4 days ago

The Giants could be thin this weekend at receiver due to injury.

The New York Giants have signed receiver/kick returner Jaydon Mickens to their practice squad.

Mickens, who was among a group of players the Giants worked out Tuesday, gives the team reinforcement in the event receiver/returner Richie James (concussion) cannot go against the Washington Commanders Sunday night. He also gives the Giants another option should they want to consider swapping out Gary Brightwell as the kickoff returner.

Mickens entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2016 out of the University of Washington. He signed with the Raiders, with whom he was rostered in 2016, but after failing to make the roster in 2017, he landed on the practice squad.

The 28-year-old Mickens was then signed by the Jaguars, who had him on the roster during the 2017-2018 seasons. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound receiver then had stints with the Panthers (2019 offseason) and Bucs (2019-2021) before returning to the Jaguars to finish the 2021 season.

Mickens, who has appeared in 38 NFL games over his career, has returned 69 punts for an average of 8.4 yards per return and 35 kickoffs for an average of 23.2 yards per return. He also has 15 receptions for 145 yards and two touchdowns.

To make room for Mickens on the practice squad, the team waived offensive lineman Roy Mbaeteka.

New York City, NY
