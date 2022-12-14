ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Does Toyota’s ‘SR5’ Stand for?

The SR5 name has been around for decades, yet many people don't know what it means or where it came from. The post What Does Toyota’s ‘SR5’ Stand for? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Which Used Toyota Camry Gets the Best Gas Mileage?

The Toyota Camry makes for a great used car if you want to save money. But if you want to save more money, which used Camry model should you look for? The post Which Used Toyota Camry Gets the Best Gas Mileage? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy

With the release of the 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel in Ford’s F-Series engine arsenal, it has blasted past both Chevrolet and Ram in terms of torque. Yeah, 1,200 lb-ft of torque is amazing. That’s the bottom line with the 2023 High Output version of the six-seven Power Stroke in Super Duty Fords. That adds up … The post Ford’s 2023 6.7-Liter Power Stroke Diesel Blasts Past Ram and Chevy appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
