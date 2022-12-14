POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday marked the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge disaster. It was only 10 days until Christmas and most people crossing the bridge were heading home. Others were heading out to run some last-minute errands. All were unaware that the normal commute would end in one of the deadliest bridge disasters West Virginia has ever seen.

