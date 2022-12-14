ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, OH

New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
Silver Bridge disaster remembered on 55th anniversary

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday marked the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge disaster. It was only 10 days until Christmas and most people crossing the bridge were heading home. Others were heading out to run some last-minute errands. All were unaware that the normal commute would end in one of the deadliest bridge disasters West Virginia has ever seen.
POINT PLEASANT, WV

