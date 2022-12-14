ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Pivotal Saturday division date with QB subplot pits Ravens, Browns

By Field Level Media
The Avery Journal-Times
The Avery Journal-Times
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KS5fO_0jiGo2xF00

The AFC North appears to be a two-horse race between the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals, but the Cleveland Browns' playoff hopes are still alive.

On Saturday, the Browns host the Ravens -- a team with major question marks at quarterback -- eager to start a late-season winning streak that could extend faint postseason odds for Cleveland.

The Browns' 23-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals last week interrupted a two-game win streak. Cleveland (5-8) likely needs to win out and have a few teams in the AFC wild-card hunt stall.

"I don't know what our chances are. I don't know what the percentage is," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said after Sunday's loss. "I just know next week we got to go 1-0. We've got to punch someone in the mouth. And if our chances are zero, we got to knock down someone else's chances.

"At the end of the day, I'm not giving up. And this team's not giving up."

Deshaun Watson played his second game since finishing an 11-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy after being the subject of more than two dozen sexual misconduct lawsuits.

He completed 26 of 42 passes for 276 yards, a touchdown and an interception against Cincinnati, but the Bengals took a 20-3 lead early in the second half and cruised to the finish line.

"I'm encouraged with how he played (Sunday)," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said of Watson. "He's gonna continue to get better and I think we'll continue to get better as an offense with him."

Watson was still suspended when the Browns visited the Ravens (9-4) for their first meeting, which Baltimore won 23-20 on Oct. 23.

Baltimore's quarterback depth chart could be the difference this time. Lamar Jackson sat out Sunday's 16-14 win at Pittsburgh with a knee injury, reportedly a sprained PCL. While he hasn't been ruled out for Saturday, ESPN reported that Jackson likely will not play until Dec. 24 against Atlanta or later.

Backup Tyler Huntley started against the Steelers but took a jarring hit to the head and had to enter concussion protocol early in the second half. Rookie Anthony Brown finished the game, and Baltimore held on to win on a day that also saw Steelers QB Kenny Pickett enter concussion protocol. Jackson didn't practice in Tuesday's walkthrough. Huntley, however, participated in a limited capacity despite remaining in protocol.

"Part of the process is what he did today," coach John Harbaugh said. "He's in the protocol and he's allowed to do walkthrough."

It might not matter who starts under center if Baltimore's defense stays hot. The Ravens have allowed the eighth-fewest points (19.2 per game) in the league and rank second in rushing defense (81.2 yards per game). In their past four wins, they've held opponents to 13, three, nine and 14 points.

Since being acquired from Chicago before the trade deadline, linebacker Roquan Smith has 37 tackles (four for loss), two sacks and two pass breakups in five games. He added an interception against Pittsburgh. He's quickly formed an imposing tandem with young inside linebacker Patrick Queen.

"Just having the utmost trust and comfort with each other and playing the calls that they're giving us," Queen said. "I think we both know how great we can be and I think that's pushing us to be better than what we've been playing."

Cleveland's Nick Chubb ran for 91 yards and a touchdown in the earlier loss to Baltimore, but he was held to 34 yards on 14 attempts by Cincinnati last week. Baltimore did not have receiver Demarcus Robinson (illness) in Tuesday's walkthrough. Guard Kevin Zeitler, tackle Morgan Moses and punter Jordan Stout were limited with knee injuries.

Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was placed on season-ending injured reserve with a foot injury. Garrett, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and receiver Amari Cooper had rest days Tuesday, according to an estimated injury report. Cooper is playing through a core muscle injury. Wideout David Bell (thumb, toe) was also listed as DNP. --Field Level Media

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Avery Journal-Times

Tom Brady, Joe Burrow meet for first time as Bucs host Bengals

Joe Burrow aims to propel the Cincinnati Bengals to their sixth straight victory on Sunday when they visit Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game itself between the Bengals (9-4) and Buccaneers (6-7) -- and not the first overall meeting between the high-profile quarterbacks -- was the focus for Burrow on Wednesday. "It is what it is," Burrow said. "I don't really pay attention to it. He's Tom,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Avery Journal-Times

QB Desmond Ridder makes debut as Falcons face rival Saints

It has been 14 weeks since the Atlanta Falcons and the visiting New Orleans Saints met in the season opener. The rebuilt Falcons were the better team for much of the game, but the Saints outscored them 17-3 in the fourth quarter to win 27-26 in Dennis Allen's debut as head coach. Both teams came out of the opener encouraged about the prospects for their seasons, but things haven't gone...
ATLANTA, GA
The Avery Journal-Times

Jets QB Zach Wilson to start as Mike White not cleared for contact

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson -- and not Mike White -- will be under center to start Sunday's game against the visiting Detroit Lions in East Rutherford, N.J. Coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Friday that team doctors would not clear White for contact after he sustained injured ribs during the Jets' 20-12 loss to the Buffalo Bills. "Sunday after the game, obviously it was well-documented (White) was taken...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
The Avery Journal-Times

Playoff-bound Eagles out for more vs. fading Bears

Even as the Philadelphia Eagles rose to the top record in the NFL, there were questions about whether the team would falter during a Week 13 game against the Tennessee Titans or a visit to the NFC East rival New York Giants the following week. Philadelphia responded against those playoff hopefuls with victories by a combined 51 points, sparked by quarterback and league MVP contender Jalen Hurts, who passed for a total of 597 yards in the key tests and five touchdowns while rushing for...
CHICAGO, IL
The Avery Journal-Times

Baker Mayfield looks for more magic as Rams face Packers

The Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers have fallen well short of expectations this season, but both teams are hoping to ride the momentum from exciting fourth-quarter comeback wins when they square off Monday night in Green Bay. Los Angeles (4-9) has followed up its Super Bowl season with an ugly campaign that has been derailed by injuries and inconsistent play. The defending champs stumbled through an unthinkable six-game losing streak that appeared destined to become a seven-game skid until Baker Mayfield guided an...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Avery Journal-Times

Steelers not ready to name starting QB vs. Panthers

Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin isn't ready to declare a starting quarterback for Sunday's game at Carolina. Rookie starter Kenny Pickett is in concussion protocol and doubtful to play. Mitch Trubisky and Mason Rudolph both have worked with the first team in his absence, and Tomlin told reporters Friday he has "some clarity" about his QB situation. "There's just no need to land the plane until it's required to land...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Avery Journal-Times

Air of familiarity underscores Raiders-Patriots matchup

When the Raiders' schedule was released in May, there's a good chance head coach Josh McDaniels glanced at it and immediately circled his team's Week 15 matchup. That's because Las Vegas is set to host a team that McDaniels knows well, as the New England Patriots prepare to pay a visit to Sin City, wrapping up a brief two-game road trip out West. McDaniels had two stints with the Patriots,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Avery Journal-Times

Ravens QB Tyler Huntley clears concussion protocol

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley cleared concussion protocol, coach John Harbaugh said Thursday. The Ravens (9-4) have ruled out Lamar Jackson for this Saturday's game against the Cleveland Browns (5-8), ESPN reported. Huntley expects to be on the field in Cleveland as Jackson continues to recover from a knee injury. "I don't think I had a concussion, but definitely the protocols, they were doing their job and making sure I...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Avery Journal-Times

Drew Brees hired by Purdue as interim assistant coach

Former NFL and Purdue quarterback Drew Brees will serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater's Citrus Bowl game against LSU. Brees will aid the Boilermakers (8-5) in preparation for the Jan. 2 game and also participate in recruiting activities, per Purdue's news release on Thursday. "Purdue University is fortunate to have alumni who are impactful leaders in industries and careers across a wide spectrum, including professional football,"...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Avery Journal-Times

NFL: Denver Broncos at Seattle Seahawks

Sep 12, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates on the sideline after catching a touchdown pass against the Seattle Seahawks during the second quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
DENVER, CO
The Avery Journal-Times

Giants, Commanders clash in crucial divisional rematch

The Washington Commanders will face the New York Giants for the second time in as many weeks when the teams meet in a contest filled with playoff implications on Sunday night in Landover, Md. The Commanders and the host Giants played to a 20-20 tie on Dec. 4 before the Giants got clobbered by the visiting Eagles 48-22 last Sunday. Washington used its bye week to prepare for the teams' rematch. ...
LANDOVER, MD
The Avery Journal-Times

The Avery Journal-Times

Newland, NC
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Avery Journal-Times has proudly served as Avery County’s newspaper of record since 1959, covering community news for the whole of Avery County, southern Watauga County, northern Mitchell County and Roan Mountain, Tenn.

 https://www.averyjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy