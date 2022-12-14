Read full article on original website
Shooting under investigation in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson. This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited. What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on […]
One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
wchstv.com
Police: Toddler hospitalized after shooting himself in the leg with gun in W.Va.
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WCHS) — A young child was hospitalized Thursday night after he shot himself in the leg with a gun, Bluefield police said. The 2-year-old shot himself in the upper leg with a gun that was left laying on a bed where he was playing, according to the Bluefield Police Department.
Route 635 in McDowell County closed due to an alleged officer-involved shooting
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An alleged officer-involved shooting has been reported in McDowell County. Lootpress has very limited details right now and is working to confirm more details. McDowell County Emergency Management says, “Per law enforcement, route 635, Three forks highway will be closed for 4 to 6...
wchstv.com
Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
MacCorkle Avenue shut down in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — All lanes of MacCorkle Avenue are shut down near the 2200 block in St. Albans, dispatchers say. Metro 911 officials say the call came in around 10 p.m. They say a single-vehicle crash shut down the roadway. There is no word on any injuries. The St. Albans Police Department, the […]
WVNT-TV
West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
wfxrtv.com
Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.
Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car
TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
q95fm.net
One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County
One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
WSAZ
Family argument turns deadly
SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.
Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting
UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
wchstv.com
Kacie Moore appointed to serve as Kanawha County magistrate
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An administrative order filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Friday has addressed a vacant position left by an admonished magistrate. Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8. The appointment by Chief Judge Jennifer Baily follows the...
VIDEO: Man caught on camera breaking into West Virginia emergency services tower site
WAYNE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police are hoping someone recognizes a man caught on camera breaking into a tower site that belongs to Wayne County Emergency Services. It happened on November 26 at the site on Ferguson Ridge Road in Dunlow. Troopers believe that the person or people responsible were trying to […]
Felon arrested in West Virginia for firearm, drug possession
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he was found in possession of drugs and firearms in the Chapmanville area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they, along with the Chapmanville Police Department, responded to a threatening complaint on the 100 block of Edward Ave. The suspect, 64-year-old Gregory […]
Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified
UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
WDTV
Mother says daughter was kicked out of class during school lockdown
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 13 the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office about a threat that was called into one of their schools by a McDowell County student. During their investigation threats were made by the same student to a McDowell County School, prompting a soft lockdown. That subject was found and placed in custody and the schools were released afterwards.
WVNT-TV
Logan County man arrested for gun and drug possession
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County man was arrested after a threatening complaint was made in the Chapmanville area. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Sergeant Ferrell from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint in Chapmanville on Edward Avenue.
wchstv.com
Lawsuit filed over mudslide that devastated a home and displaced a family in Man, W.Va.
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly five months since a mudslide destroyed a home in Man, W.Va., displacing a family. A mess was left behind at the beginning of August, one that still has not been cleaned up. Now a lawsuit has been filed by the landlord...
wchstv.com
Montgomery man accused of showing handgun when retail worker confronted him for stealing
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery police said a man was arrested after he was accused of showing a handgun when a retail worker confronted him for stealing from a convenience store. Shairese Akoma Thompson, 23, of Montgomery was charged with robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha...
