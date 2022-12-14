ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcdowell County, WV

WVNS

Shooting under investigation in Greenbrier County

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson. This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited. What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

One dead after officer-involved shooting in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV (WVNS) An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in McDowell County, according to Sheriff James Muncy. According to Muncy, at 6 p.m. deputies with the Sheriff’s office responded to a call on an unwanted person with a firearm in the Three Forks area. When they got to the scene, they found the individual. […]
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dunbar man pleads guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNT-TV

West Virginia toddler shoots self with loaded gun left in reach

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — According to information provided by Detective Adams with the Bluefield Police Department, a 2-year-old suffered an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound to the leg after a loaded gun was left in reach. The call came in during the evening hours of Thursday, December 15, 2022. The...
BLUEFIELD, WV
wfxrtv.com

Thousands of West Virginia residents affected by Optimum outage

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says Optimum is aware of the outage affecting West Virginia customers in the Nitro-Cross Lanes area on Saturday. Optimum’s outage map shows various outages in Nitro and Cross Lanes, with thousands of customers being affected in the area as of 12:15 p.m.
NITRO, WV
WVNS

Tazewell County Sheriff Office searching for man living in his car

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office reported today, December 16, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a wanted man. Joe A. Hagy, 45, is reported wanted by Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office and Richlands Police Department. Hagy is a white male, 6’5”, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
q95fm.net

One Man Injured Following Shooting In Mingo County

One man is now in the hospital following a shooting that took place Thursday afternoon in Mingo County. The shooting was reported in the 100 block of Logan Street, in Williamson, just before 3:30 PM. Aman from Delbarton, West Virginia is said to have been shot in the stomach. He...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Family argument turns deadly

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – An argument turned deadly on Wednesday, Dec. 14, as relatives armed themselves and fired shots. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, when deputies arrived on Grand Kids Way in Sissonville they found a man, later identified as Jesse Slater, 51, of Sissonville, lying in the driveway suffering from a single gunshot wound.
SISSONVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man arrested in Williamson, West Virginia, shooting

UPDATE (10:20 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16): New details have been released regarding a shooting that happened in Williamson on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint, 22-year-old Devin Browning shot another man in the stomach at a home in Williamson after the two men got into a fight. Two children were present in the home […]
WILLIAMSON, WV
wchstv.com

Kacie Moore appointed to serve as Kanawha County magistrate

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — An administrative order filed in Kanawha County Circuit Court Friday has addressed a vacant position left by an admonished magistrate. Kacie L. Moore has been appointed to serve as a Kanawha County magistrate for Division 8. The appointment by Chief Judge Jennifer Baily follows the...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Felon arrested in West Virginia for firearm, drug possession

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man was arrested after deputies say he was found in possession of drugs and firearms in the Chapmanville area. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they, along with the Chapmanville Police Department, responded to a threatening complaint on the 100 block of Edward Ave. The suspect, 64-year-old Gregory […]
CHAPMANVILLE, WV
WOWK 13 News

Man killed in Sissonville shooting identified

UPDATE (1:20 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15): The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released new details about a shooting that happened late Wednesday night in Sissonville. The sheriff’s office says they responded to a shooting call at around 11 p.m. and found a deceased man lying in the driveway with a single gunshot wound. The […]
SISSONVILLE, WV
WDTV

Mother says daughter was kicked out of class during school lockdown

MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, Dec. 13 the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office about a threat that was called into one of their schools by a McDowell County student. During their investigation threats were made by the same student to a McDowell County School, prompting a soft lockdown. That subject was found and placed in custody and the schools were released afterwards.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

Logan County man arrested for gun and drug possession

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Logan County man was arrested after a threatening complaint was made in the Chapmanville area. According to the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11 PM on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, Sergeant Ferrell from the Chapmanville Police Department responded to a threatening complaint in Chapmanville on Edward Avenue.
LOGAN COUNTY, WV

