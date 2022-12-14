ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Peter gas prices hit statewide low amid price war

By By CARSON HUGHES
St. Peter Herald
St. Peter Herald
 3 days ago

The Twin Cities has the Mall of America, Mankato has Minneopa Falls, but in these inflationary times, St. Peter has one of the most valuable attractions of all: cheap gas.

Around the water cooler and the dinner table, the paltry prices at the pump have been the talk of the town among community members and in the surrounding area. According to GasBuddy, St. Peter has the lowest gas prices, not just in southern Minnesota, but throughout the entire state.

Local fuel prices have steadily dropped this fall, reaching a new low of $2.39 per gallon at Clark Gas Station and the south side Kwik Trip as of Wednesday. St. Peter sticks out as an island of cheap gas within the region. At Kwik Trip stores in Mankato, prices are a full 70 cents higher per gallon at $2.99.

As word of St. Peter’s record low gas prices has spread, the city has become a popular destination for people out of town to refuel.

“I don’t think there’s anybody in the state of Minnesota who doesn’t know about the favorable gas prices in St. Peter right now,” said Ed Lee, director of the St. Peter Area Chamber of Commerce. “So everyone is planning their trips around ‘Hey, if we’re traveling Hwy. 169, we’re stopping in St. Peter.’”

The chamber director noted the gas prices may not only be driving traffic to the pump, but to local businesses as well.

“A lot of people are here for the gas and gone, but a lot of people are checking out the restaurants too, checking out the stores,” said Lee. “If I’m stopping anyway, why not stop at Hy-Vee and Family Fresh?”

The big question remains: why are gas prices so much cheaper in St. Peter? Representatives of Clark Gas Station and Kwik Trip corporate did not respond to requests for comment. While there’s no official word on why these local gas stations have cut their prices so low, there’s reason to believe St. Peter is experiencing a price war.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, one of the leading causes of regional variances in gasoline prices is retail competition. The more gas stations in the region, the more they have to compete to attract customers.

Before the rapid drop in local gas prices this fall, St. Peter welcomed the establishment of a second Kwik Trip at 100 Dodd Ave. in August.

Of the five gas stations in the St. Peter community, the two Kwik Trip stores and Clark have been consistently matching each other for the lowest price, as it dips further and further. While Kwik Trip has had the advantage of being the first gas station on the south end of town with a large convenience store, Clark has traditionally competed by offering gas at two cents below Kwik Trip’s price. But now neither store appears willing to let the other hold the lowest price.

How long can this price war continue? If you ask customers, there’s no such thing as gas that’s too cheap. But Minnesota state law says otherwise. In an effort to protect smaller stores, Minnesota law prohibits retailers from selling gasoline at a price below cost.

For however long the price war lasts, St. Peter residents are happy to be reaping the rewards.

“When it costs $20 less to fill up your tank, you’re pretty excited. You might be from the Twin Cities or south or Sioux Falls or whatever, but it feels like a Christmas miracle,” said Lee. “It’s almost bragging rights.”

St. Peter Herald

St Peter, MN
