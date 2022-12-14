ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead: Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ Dies At 40

By James Crowley
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x2Ifi_0jiGnW4L00
Image Credit: John Salangsang/Shutterstock

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:51 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died by a self-inflicted “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by HollywoodLife confirmed. The report also stated that there was no suspected foul play involved in his death. The case was closed on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

(ORIGINAL STORY): Stephen “tWitch” Boss has died at age 40, according to TMZ. The DJ was well-known for providing music on Ellen and was host Ellen DeGeneres sidekick. A Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant Borihana told HollywoodLife that police responded to an ambulance call to a motel on Tuesday, December 13. “The decedent’s death was ruled a suicide and no foul play was involved. The body was handed over to the LA County Coroner,” he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gBpBQ_0jiGnW4L00
Stephen died at age 40 on Tuesday. (John Salangsang/Shutterstock)

Stephen married Allison Holker, 34, who he competed alongside on So You Think You Can Dance, in 2013. The pair had two children together, and Stephen adopted Allison’s daughter from a previous relationship. Allison had reportedly told police that the DJ had left their home without his car. Allison mourned his loss in a statement to People. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

The legacy that tWitch leaves behind includes him bringing so much joy and light to fans through his gift for dancing. Born in Alabama, Stephen had a varied musical career. He studied dance in college at Chapman University, and he began competing on a wide variety of reality dance shows, including Star Search and The Wade Robson Project, both of which he was a runner-up on. After his first appearances, tWitch did some choreography for K-pop artists and had small acting roles in films like Blades of Glory and Hairspray.

Stephen rose to fame when he competed in season four of So You Think You Can Dance. He finished as the runner-up to Joshua Allen. Despite placing second, tWitch became a major part of the competition going forward — stars of the show posted tributes to him, following his death — and his legacy carried on through the show, with him making many appearances in seasons that followed.

Stephen began to DJ on Ellen in 2014. He began as a guest, before being brought on full-time. He served as a DJ and another voice on the show until the series came to an end in May. He was such an integral part to the show that Ellen named him as a co-executive producer in 2020. Outside of the talk show, tWitch also appeared alongside Ellen on her other show Ellen’s Game of Games from 2017 to 2020. Following his death, she released a statement, saying, “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

After joining Ellen, tWitch participated in a number of projects which brought light and highlighted so many joyous occasions. He hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings along with his wife to celebrate different people’s marriages, and he also had appearances in popular movies like Magic Mike XXL and Modern Family. His final role was in the Disney+ holiday special The Hip Hop Nutcracker in November 2022.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.

Comments / 5

Trust No One!
3d ago

Nah, it's more to this story and if he killed himself, blame it on the "Nanotechnology" in those shots!!! We're going to see more and more suicides, killings, mental health and unexplained deaths...Hold on its only going to get worse 💯

Reply
2
Related
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left Suicide Note About ‘Past Challenges’ Before His Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss left a suicide note where he vaguely alluded to “past challenges” he dealt with before his death, according to TMZ. The outlet learned from law enforcement that tWitch reportedly left the note at the Los Angeles motel where he took his own life at the age of 40. The DJ’s ambiguous note didn’t give exact details about what the “past challenges” were.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s cause of death was officially ruled as a “gunshot wound to the head” according to the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by HollywoodLife. The report also confirmed that he died by suicide and there was no suspected foul play involved. He was 40 years old, when he passed on Tuesday, December 13.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Inquisitr.com

Britney Spears Barely Skirts Instagram Flags with Risque Bathtub Photoshoot

Pop star Britney Spears is going Instagram viral for a pair of bathtub photos that leave little to the imagination. Technically they're the same photo with different filters, but the image shows the singer sitting nude in a bathtub, covering her chest with her hands with a small flower sticker strategically placed in what appears to be an effort to halt Instagram flags.
Aabha Gopan

A Popular TV Star, Who Was Diagnosed With Terminal Cancer, Hopes His Wife Meets New Partner After His Death

A popular TV star has opened up to the media that he hopes his wife meets a new partner after his death. Jonnie Irwin, a A Place in the Sun’s TV star, was tragically diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2020, after it spread to his brain. He was given only a six months prognosis initially. Fortunately, he could prolong his life on earth with the help of medication, radiotherapy, and chemotherapy.
Popculture

Michael Strahan 'Just Can't Believe' Death of Dear Friend Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

Hollywood was rocked on Wednesday when it was reported that Stephen "tWitch" Boss died by suicide. Many of Boss' friends and loved ones have since taken to social media to celebrate his legacy. One of his friends, Michael Strahan, shared an incredibly touching tribute to the late So You Think You Can Dance alum via Instagram.
Deadline

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, Speaks Out On Son’s Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ mother, Connie Boss Alexander, has expressed her thanks at the outpouring of people remembering her son in the wake of his suicide on Tuesday at age 40. “Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement,” Connie Boss Alexander wrote on her Instagram Stories Thursday. She was frequently seen on the “Ellen” show with her son and accompanied him to events. “Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls. I can’t use words right now. Please know I will reach out when I can,” she wrote. Alexander concluded with a message...
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Goes Christmas Shopping With Portia Di Rossi After More Celebrities Slam The Former Talk Show Host

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia di Rossi are getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping! On Wednesday, November 23, the married couple stepped out to run some errands in Montecito, Calif. ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The former host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and the Arrested Development actress both looked casual for their day out. DeGeneres wore a plaid shirt and jeans combo, paired with sneakers while di Rossi rocked a black T-shirt, gray trousers and a navy cardigan. The pair's shopping trip comes as more celebrities have spoken out about how the executive producer mistreated them while working...
MONTECITO, CA
HollywoodLife

Allison Holker Mourns Husband tWitch After Death At 40: ‘I’ll Always Save The Last Dance For You’

(UPDATE: 12/14/2022 AT 6:49 P.M. ET): Stephen “tWitch” Boss died via a “gunshot wound to the head”, the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six confirms. The report also ruled his death a suicide and added that there was no suspected foul play. The case is closed as of Wednesday evening, Dec. 14.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet

Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
RadarOnline

Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza Pulls In $5 Million A Month, Estranged Wife Reveals In Divorce War

Trevor Ariza’s estranged wife Bree Anderson said she is unable to pay her bills while the NBA star’s off living the high life — and now she wants a judge to step in, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree informed the court of her dire financial situation and explained she needs monthly support. Back in September, Trevor’s wife filed for divorce in Los Angeles Superior Court.In her petition, she cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The two were married in April 2018 but dated for several years before walking down the aisle....
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Deteriorating Bruce Willis Revised Will Before Diagnosis, Daughters With Demi Moore Allegedly Getting $1 Million Each

Bruce Willis' will was revised days before he was diagnosed with a rare brain disease, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Die Hard actor, 67, will spread out his $250 million fortune amongst his family, including the daughters she shares with ex-wife Demi Moore, as well as his new spouse and their children.Sources spill that Bruce is only leaving Rumer, 34, Scout, 31, and Tallulah, 28, $1 million each, although that is barely one percent of their dad's net worth.Insiders allege that the majority of the retired action star's net worth will go to his current wife, Emma, and their little girls...
brides.com

Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year

Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
News Breaking LIVE

"America's Got Talent" Star Dies

Roslyn Singleton, the viral sensation and fan favorite on "America's Got Talent" and the "Ellen Degeneres Show" has reportedly died, according to NBC News. Singleton reportedly died on November 15th, according to an Instagram post made by her husband.
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy