2 Northeast Tennessee men convicted in internet crimes against children investigation
Two Northeast Tennessee men have been convicted in a multi-year internet crimes against children investigation. The arrests were two of 18 made as part of an investigation by the Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force. Virginia State Police released details of the investigation Friday, but many of the defendants are already in prison.
Man arrested after assaulting woman in Johnson City
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man has been arrested and charged after assaulting his girlfriend in Johnson City early Thursday, according to authorities. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning on Liberty Bell Blvd. Investigators say James Rutledge assaulted his girlfriend by choking her, throwing her across...
Tazewell County nurse charged with murder following death of stepfather
TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A nurse has been charged with felony murder following the death of her stepfather, according to the Tazewell County Commonwealth's Attorney. Christine Kaye Meadows, 54, of Cedar Bluff, was indicted by a grand jury for felony murder and abuse and neglect of a vulnerable adult that resulted in death.
Jury convicts Unicoi County bondsman after 15-year-old was held at gunpoint
ERWIN, Tenn. (WCYB) — A jury has convicted a Unicoi County bondsman on several charges after police said three men broke into a home and held a 15-year-old girl at gunpoint while looking for a wanted person. Daniel James Buchanan was convicted of reckless aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, and...
Sullivan County Sheriff's Office make children smile with Toys from Cops event
SULLIVAN Co. (WCYB) — Sullivan County Sheriff's Office officials are making Christmas a little brighter this holiday season with their Toys From Cops event Saturday. It's a drive through event where Sullivan County children from all ages receive gifts from local law enforcement. Organizers say the event brings in...
Interstate 26 West reopened after crash results in serious injuries
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: All lanes on Interstate 26 West have been reopened after a serious crash resulted in injuries, according to authorities. Officials say as of 9:55 p.m. the crash scene is clear. The cause of the crash remains under investigation. ----- Update: One lane of...
Dog saves Johnson City apartment fire victim
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Ellen Hanson says she fell asleep while watching a movie at her apartment on Sequoyah Drive in Johnson City. Suddenly, she woke up to her dog trying to get her attention. He woke me up barking at me and pushing at me," Hanson said.
1 killed, 3 injured in crash on Interstate 81 in Kingsport, police say
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 in Kingsport Thursday morning, according to police. The Kingsport Police Department responded to a crash on I-81 northbound at mile marker 59 at around 7:30 a.m. Police said a previous crash just north of here was already under investigation and traffic was being impacted.
Bid awarded for Kingsport bike pump track
KINGSPORT, Tenn. — The City of Kingsport has awarded a construction bid of nearly $1.3 Million to a new pump track. The pump track will be across from the Scott Adams Memorial Skate Park in the Brickyard Complex. In addition to the track, GRC Construction will build an additional...
Sullivan East ROTC working to donate food to families in need
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping local families in need this holiday is the goal of the ROTC program at Sullivan East High School. The ROTC program at the school has been working to collect food items, which have been divided up into boxes. The boxes of food will now be distributed to families for Christmas dinner.
Crashes back up traffic on Interstate 81 in Kingsport
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map has updated to show that one lane of Interstate 81 has reopened. Traffic is still moving slow in the area near exit 59 of Interstate 81 northbound in Kingsport. --- Two separate crashes have backed up traffic between exits...
Audit: Tennessee must curb Eastman plant's emissions in Kingsport
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nine years after the EPA first found Tennessee’s Eastman Chemical Company was polluting the air with unsafe levels of sulfur dioxide from its coal-burning power plants, the state is still working to bring the company into compliance with national air quality standards. That’s according...
Johnson City non-profit in need of donations for Christmas fundraiser
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — A Johnson City non-profit is still in need of donations for their Christmas fundraiser. Seasons of Hope is still in need of donations for the Secret Santa Project. It's an organization that provides for underprivileged families. This year, they are supporting around 40 families...
VDOT and TDOT prepare for snowfall, ice
WCYB — Virginia and Tennessee Department of Transportation are preparing for the possibility of snow and ice. Ultimately, every snowstorm is different for us and we just have to look at that storm individually and make our plans from there," Michelle Earl with VDOT said. Earl says they us...
Milligan ready for return to the dugout as ETSU interim softball coach
(WCYB) — On August 23, Cheryl Milligan announced her resignation as the head softball coach at Army West Point. Milligan made the decision so she could move closer to her husband and son in Northeast Tennessee. Her husband is ETSU pitching coach Jamie Pinzino. Milligan had full intentions of...
Coronado Global Resources creating 181 new jobs at Buchanan Mine Complex
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — A leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal is expanding in Buchanan County. Gov. Glenn Youngkin was on hand Friday, to celebrate the announcement with Coronado Global Resources. "This is a big day," said Youngkin. "$169 million investment, 181 high paying jobs, and this...
Science Hill High School students donate gifts to children in need
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn-Students from Science Hill High school are helping those in need this Christmas. A group of students collected numerous toys during the second annual Caraleigh and Bob gift drive. the drive is held in honor of Caraleigh Helton, a student from science hill who died unexptedly nearly two...
Carter County Schools to be closed Friday due to staffing issues
CARTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Carter County Schools will be closed Friday due to staffing issues. No information from the school system as to why there are staffing issues was given.
Project On-Track helping local students combat learning loss
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Helping young students in local elementary schools get back on track is the goal of a program some King University students are participating in. It's called Project On-Track, and it's a high-dosage/low-ratio tutoring program, which is one of the educational initiatives with the Niswonger Foundation.
Dobyns-Bennett wins debut in Tribe Athletic Complex
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews have been working tirelessly to get the Tribe Athletic Complex up and running in time for the Dobyns-Bennett basketball season. Friday night, the Tribe played their first game inside their temporary home. The building is so impressive they may not want to return to...
