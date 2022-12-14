The Ohio Casino Control Commission could levy a $250,000 fine against Penn Entertainment for an alleged gaming violation by Barstool Sports. Barstool, which is 36% owned by Penn, is accused of promoting its sportsbook to students under the age of 21 from a campus parking lot of the University of Toledo during a live telecast/podcast of The Barstool Tailgate Show. The show was part of a tailgating special on Nov. 15, the day of Toledo’s annual college football rivalry game against Bowling Green State University.

