ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
Toni Koraza

You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again

Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
FLORIDA STATE
AM 1490 WDBQ

U.S. House Votes To Keep Railways Moving; Senate Up Next

According to a report from the Associated Press, the U.S. House of Representatives moved to head off a nationwide rail strike by passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but was rejected by some of the 12 unions. The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved, it will be signed by President Biden, who has urged the Senate to act quickly.
AM 1490 WDBQ

Iowa is Officially One of the Most Honest States in the Country

As humans, we are lied to up to 200 times per day. That's according to USC psychologist Gerald Jellison. Keep in mind, many of these lies aren't necessarily consequential. It could be replying with "I'm fine" to somebody asking "how are you doing," when in reality, you're anything but. But the idea has led some researchers to question: how many times are we lied to on any given day?
IOWA STATE
The Associated Press

Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
AM 1490 WDBQ

AM 1490 WDBQ

Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT

AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wdbqam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy