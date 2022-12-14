Read full article on original website
Related
Russia Suffering Crippling Loss in Ukraine Threatens World Order: Kissinger
In a new essay, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger said if Russia was dissolved, the enormous territory could become a "contested vacuum."
Russian State TV Host Admits People Were Wrong To Joke About U.S. Weapons
Russian TV anchor Artyom Sheynin expressed concern at how U.S.-supplied HIMARS systems are hitting Russian targets.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
You Won't Believe Why DeSantis is Being Sued Again
Photo by: Matt JohnsonPhoto byPhoto by: Matt Johnson. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is being sued for the 4th time over the migrant-relocation program. The flights took place almost three months ago. And Governor DeSantis is facing yet another lawsuit over the relocation of migrants from San Antonio to Martha’s Vineyard.
U.S. House Votes To Keep Railways Moving; Senate Up Next
According to a report from the Associated Press, the U.S. House of Representatives moved to head off a nationwide rail strike by passing a bill that would bind companies and workers to a proposed settlement that was reached in September but was rejected by some of the 12 unions. The measure passed by a vote of 290-137 and now heads to the Senate. If approved, it will be signed by President Biden, who has urged the Senate to act quickly.
Iowa is Officially One of the Most Honest States in the Country
As humans, we are lied to up to 200 times per day. That's according to USC psychologist Gerald Jellison. Keep in mind, many of these lies aren't necessarily consequential. It could be replying with "I'm fine" to somebody asking "how are you doing," when in reality, you're anything but. But the idea has led some researchers to question: how many times are we lied to on any given day?
Russians find asylum lifeline to US, but at a high price
CHULA VISTA, Calif. (AP) — Phil Metzger promises to arrange entry to the United States for Russian-speaking asylum-seekers through unmatched connections with U.S. border officials and people in Mexico who can guarantee safety while traveling. Though seeking asylum is free, the pastor of Calvary San Diego said his services are “not cheap.”
One U.S. state claims the Cranberry Capital of the World title
Our quest for picking the National Day with Karl K. was made easy this morning with a single choice of Cranberry Relish Day. Therefore we had to roll with the little red tart berry and Thanksgiving Dinner mainstay. Of course, we're not talking about the strange jellied cranberry concoction jiggled...
AM 1490 WDBQ
Dubuque, IA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
240K+
Views
ABOUT
AM 1490 WDBQ has best news and sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Dubuque, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://wdbqam.com
Comments / 0