Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois
(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment
Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
Crystal Lake Mayor pulls name off ballot for February election
The mayor of Crystal Lake admits he made a mistake and he’s decided to pull his name of the ballot for the February election. Mayor Haig Haleblian was running unopposed for another term… and he’s still running, but as a write-in candidate.
Workers' Rights Amendments Enshrined Into Illinois Law After Pritzker Proclamation
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a proclamation Thursday lauding the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which has now been enshrined into the state’s constitution after being approved by voters during the 2022 midterm elections. Pritzker was one of the amendment’s biggest proponents, and he called the measure...
Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett
Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: SAFE-T Act lawsuit to be heard next Tuesday
Dozens of state’s attorneys from around the state have filed lawsuits to stop the implementation of the controversial SAFE-T criminal justice law which was passed and signed last year. The lawsuits were recently consolidated into one case that will be heard in Kankakee County. Now that consolidated lawsuit will get its day in court on Tuesday December 20.
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
Gov. Pritzker: ‘May your Hanukkah be filled with miracles’
CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Illinois’ Jewish governor lit the state’s Menorah in Downtown Chicago Friday urging people to see the light even though he said brutality, oppression and hatred have not gone away. Gov. JB Pritzker boasted that Illinois has had the most Jewish governors in the...
Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union
(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
Illinois committee holds second hearing on potential assault weapon ban
CHICAGO — The conversation over whether to ban assault weapons in Illinois continued Thursday at the second State House Committee hearing of the week. Lawmakers heard around four hours of testimony at the public hearing on House Bill 5855, also known as the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The bill would ban the sale and possession of […]
Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah
SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill
(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
Satanic Temple adds ‘Serpent of Genesis’ to Illinois Capitol Rotunda holiday display
A controversial holiday exhibit has returned to the Illinois Capitol.
10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023
Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
Illinois helpless to stop panhandling thanks to U.S. court ruling
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Municipalities across Illinois are still struggling to find ways to stop panhandling. But, because of two federal court rulings, their hands remain tied. “What we used to do in the past is send out Health and Human Services staff and go out and talk to (panhandlers) and say, ‘Do you need help?’ […]
Group pushing secession from Illinois says Madison County is a key target
Lori Fuller started to consider the idea of seceding from Illinois when state legislators doubled the gas tax in 2019. “A lot of people started getting really angry,” said Fuller, a retired high school English teacher. Fuller, who lives in Highland on the eastern edge of Madison County, is...
Project looks to increase broadband access for Illinois farmers
(The Center Square) – Lack of broadband access and slow internet speeds keep Illinois corn and soybean farmers from higher productivity. A new initiative seeks to improve that. Adrianne Furniss, executive director of the Benton Institute for Broadband and Society, said economic development is suffering in rural communities. “The...
Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows
CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
8 Native Plants in Illinois
Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
Naperville man put stickers in the shape of swastikas on campaign signs: prosecutors
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A Naperville man is accused of putting stickers in the shape of a swastika on campaign signs for then-candidate for DuPage County Board Patricia Gustin. Keith Klingeman, 49, faces two counts of a hate crime and one count of misdemeanor criminal damage to property. Between Oct. 2...
