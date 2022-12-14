ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Jack Bannon
3d ago

Was she elected because of her qualifications and resume? Or because Women Of Color quotas

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Adam Kinzinger’s future might not be in Illinois

(WTVO) — Illinois GOP Representative Adam Kinzinger is talking about his future after announcing that he is leaving Congress. The 44-year-old discussed his next moves in an interview with the Chicago Sun-Times Friday. He said that he is entertaining a move to TV, but academia, corporate boards or even a return to politics could be […]
ILLINOIS STATE
thesouthlandjournal.com

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment

Governor Pritzker Issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment (Chicago, IL) — Governor JB Pritzker yesterday celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution. Governor Pritzker issued a proclamation announcing passage of the amendment and joined labor leaders and legislators in celebrating the achievement.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Funeral Services Monday For Sen. Bennett

Funeral services are set for Monday for Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett, who died earlier this month of complications from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Governor JB Pritzker is among those expected to attend the services for the Champaign Democrat, who had served in the state legislature since 2015. The services will be held at 10am Monday at the Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: SAFE-T Act lawsuit to be heard next Tuesday

Dozens of state’s attorneys from around the state have filed lawsuits to stop the implementation of the controversial SAFE-T criminal justice law which was passed and signed last year. The lawsuits were recently consolidated into one case that will be heard in Kankakee County. Now that consolidated lawsuit will get its day in court on Tuesday December 20.
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Gov. Pritzker: ‘May your Hanukkah be filled with miracles’

CHICAGO (25 News Now) - Illinois’ Jewish governor lit the state’s Menorah in Downtown Chicago Friday urging people to see the light even though he said brutality, oppression and hatred have not gone away. Gov. JB Pritzker boasted that Illinois has had the most Jewish governors in the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Center Square

Central Illinois company's workers vote to oust union

(The Center Square) – Another group of workers in Illinois have rallied and voted to kick a union out of their workplace. Workers at Tri-State Asphalt in Morris voted to cut ties with Teamsters Local 179. The vote – conducted by the National Labor Relations Board Region 25 – was one-sided, with 80% of the employees voting to reject the union. Mark Mix, president of the National Right to Work...
ILLINOIS STATE
Lauren Jessop

Satanic Temple holiday display sits in Illinois capitol next to Nativity scene and menorah

SPRINGFIELD, Illinois – The First Amendment of the United States Constitution grants freedom of speech as well as the freedom of religious expression, and The Satanic Temple, which regularly puts those rights to the test has done so again – this time inside the Illinois Capitol rotunda. They have placed their display that includes a crocheted snake sitting on a book and a pile of apples next to the annual Christmas and Hanukkah displays.
ILLINOIS STATE
The Center Square

Illinois Farm Bureau urges bipartisanship on new farm bill

(The Center Square) – The farm bureau continues to ask for both sides of the political spectrum to work together for the sake of America’s agricultural livelihood. Agriculture has benefited from consistent support on both sides of the aisle, in Washington D.C. and at the Illinois statehouse. The Illinois Farm Bureau wants to keep it that way, Bureau President Richard Guebert Jr. told The Center Square.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

10 New Illinois Laws Taking Effect in 2023

Several new laws are set to take effect in Illinois at the start of the new year, including parts of the controversial SAFE-T Act. Here's a look at some of the changes to expect starting Jan. 1, 2023. End of Cash Bail. As part of the Pretrial Fairness Act, cash...
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Purdue Northwest chancellor apologizes for commencement remarks, protest follows

CHICAGO - A civil rights advocate group has planned a protest following "racist remarks" made by Purdue Northwest chancellor Thomas Keon. Chancellor Keon spoke at the Purdue Northwest commencement ceremony on Dec. 10. When transitioning from a pervious speaker, Keon said he made an "unplanned, off-the-cuff response." Keon released an...
CHICAGO, IL
a-z-animals.com

8 Native Plants in Illinois

Illinois has a diverse climate, punctuated with warm summers, cold winters, and fluctuating temperatures. Described as continental, this climate supports a wide range of flora that decorate farmlands, forests, wetlands, parks, and yards. If you are an Illinois resident, there is a high chance that you have encountered several native...
ILLINOIS STATE

