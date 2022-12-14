ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

The Staten Island Advance

NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
New York Post

NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel

New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PennLive.com

Most of central Pa. will see just rain, a touch of ice as winter storm passes through

Central Pennsylvania’s first storm of the season has been milder than originally thought, but forecasters warned ice will still coat some roads Thursday. Rain fell all morning on the most of central Pennsylvania and will last until about midday Friday, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Sleet and freezing rain could fall through early Thursday afternoon.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NewsChannel 36

Winter Storm Warning in Effect

**A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR POTTER, TIOGA(PA), TIOGA(NY), TOMPKINS, BRADFORD, CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN AND YATES COUNTIES**. Wintry mix of snow and sleet will develop Thursday morning and transition to snow during the afternoon. The snow will be wet and heavy while being heavy at time. Temperatures will get up to 34 tomorrow and continue to hold in the 30s overnight. Snow is likely Friday morning and will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Total snowfall will range from 5-8" with higher accumulations in the hilltops. Take your time if you are heading out at any point during this storm and stay safe!
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State

We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
PennLive.com

Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm

Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NewsChannel 36

Buffalo Bills Forecast

Snow is likely going into Friday as the winter storm continues to bring wintry weather to the Twin Tiers. Snow will taper off by the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves to the north and east. Sunshine and clouds are expected for the weekend with a chance for a lake effect snow shower. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for the weekend. Anyone heading to the Buffalo Bills game Saturday should expect lake effect snow showers as there is already a warning in place. Things will remain quiet in the Twin Tiers going into early next week. We will remain on the cooler side with highs ranging from the low 30s to upper 20s under partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures during the week will be in the teens! Long range computer models are hinting at the potential for some more snow heading into Thursday night and Friday, but the First Warning Weather Team will keep you updated as we know more.
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
pix11.com

Nasty nor’easter to bring heavy rain and strong winds to NY, NJ

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system looks to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the city between Thursday and Friday. For higher spots inland, temperatures will be cold enough to accumulate snow that will make travel rather slippery. Further north, enough snow will accumulate, causing hazardous...
NEW YORK STATE
WBRE

How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon.  Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

