Snow is likely going into Friday as the winter storm continues to bring wintry weather to the Twin Tiers. Snow will taper off by the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves to the north and east. Sunshine and clouds are expected for the weekend with a chance for a lake effect snow shower. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for the weekend. Anyone heading to the Buffalo Bills game Saturday should expect lake effect snow showers as there is already a warning in place. Things will remain quiet in the Twin Tiers going into early next week. We will remain on the cooler side with highs ranging from the low 30s to upper 20s under partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures during the week will be in the teens! Long range computer models are hinting at the potential for some more snow heading into Thursday night and Friday, but the First Warning Weather Team will keep you updated as we know more.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO