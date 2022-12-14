Read full article on original website
Related
NY weather: Forecasters watching ‘major’ winter storm Christmas weekend
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island residents could be in for wintery weather late next week and into the holiday weekend, according to forecasts. Next Thursday and Friday, December 22 and 23, there’s potential for merging weather systems to converge into a larger system on the East Coast, which is expected to bring rain and a “wintery mix” to Staten Island and surrounding New York City area.
NYC may see a White Christmas, but storm could disrupt holiday travel
New Yorkers dreaming of a White Christmas might first have to navigate a nightmarish winter storm set to strike the region during some of the busiest travel days of the season. After an uneventful start to the holiday week, with highs in the 40s and lows just below freezing through Wednesday, the Northeast is set to get walloped by a winter storm that could continue into the holiday weekend, according to Fox Weather meteorologist Christopher Tate. It’s too early to pinpoint exactly how the storm will break, or how much snow could get dropped in the New York Metro area. One potential scenario...
Lehigh Valley weather: Late-week storm likely to bring rain and snow, followed by ‘very cold airmass’
The weather this coming week leading up to Christmas is forecast as dry at the outset, with rain and snow likely Thursday into Friday in the Lehigh Valley, the National Weather Service says. Temperatures are forecast slightly under or close to the normal high of 42 and low of 26...
Winter weather hits the Valley; What to expect
Roads throughout the Valley are wet after overnight snow and rain on Saturday. Road temps are below 32 degrees - which means some streets may be icy and slick.
Lehigh Valley weather: As 1 storm dies off, is a ‘foot-plus’ of snow possible next week?
Thursday’s wintry weather is winding down on Friday morning, with a winter storm warning ending at 10 a.m. in the Poconos and rain washing away whatever frozen precipitation fell in the Lehigh Valley, forecasts show. But, after what EPAWA Weather Consulting meteorologist Bobby Martrich called the “parting show”, his...
Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in CNY as Snow Totals Increase
That Winter Storm Watch in Central New York is now a Winter Storm Warning. More snow is coming and the storm will hang around even longer than expected. The National Weather Service upgraded the storm from a Watch to a Warning and extended it from 7 AM Thursday, December 15 until 7 AM Saturday, December 17.
Most of central Pa. will see just rain, a touch of ice as winter storm passes through
Central Pennsylvania’s first storm of the season has been milder than originally thought, but forecasters warned ice will still coat some roads Thursday. Rain fell all morning on the most of central Pennsylvania and will last until about midday Friday, said Bill Gartner, meteorologist with the National Weather Service. Sleet and freezing rain could fall through early Thursday afternoon.
NewsChannel 36
Winter Storm Warning in Effect
**A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR POTTER, TIOGA(PA), TIOGA(NY), TOMPKINS, BRADFORD, CHEMUNG, SCHUYLER, STEUBEN AND YATES COUNTIES**. Wintry mix of snow and sleet will develop Thursday morning and transition to snow during the afternoon. The snow will be wet and heavy while being heavy at time. Temperatures will get up to 34 tomorrow and continue to hold in the 30s overnight. Snow is likely Friday morning and will begin to taper off during the afternoon. Total snowfall will range from 5-8" with higher accumulations in the hilltops. Take your time if you are heading out at any point during this storm and stay safe!
Winter storm updates: The latest across WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Western New York is used to lake effect snow storms. Less than a month after November's historic storm, the region is bracing for another one. The National Weather Service in Buffalo issued a Lake Effect Snow Warning for northern Erie and Genesee counties from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Sunday. Heavy lake-effect snow is expected and could lead to dangerous travel with snow-covered roads and whiteout conditions. Snow totals for this region could range between 10 to 18 inches.
Coldest Christmas In Decades Coming to New York State
We're just over one week away from Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Now is the time when the panic begins to set in for those looking to finish up holiday shopping and start making those last-minute preparations for the holiday parties that are soon going to happen. Knowing what weather...
Winter Storm: These Capital Region Cities Should Expect 12″+ Snow
Tonight’s the night. What started as a small probability one week ago has grown into a full blown Winter Storm ready to slap the Capital Region. The storm has been sliding across the country all week, wreaking havoc and destruction with blizzards in the Plains and tornadoes in the South.
Snow, ice, wind expected Thursday during central Pa. storm
Forecasters are urging central Pennsylvanians to avoid unnecessary travel Thursday as several inches of snow and ice will likely blanket the midstate. Up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, and a tenth of an inch of ice could accumulate throughout the day Thursday, according to a National Weather Service winter weather advisory.
Closures, late openings for NY, NJ schools as nor’easter brings rain, snow, wind
NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a strong, coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong wind gusts and snow to areas across New York and New Jersey, schools announced delayed openings and closures for Friday. The nasty nor’easter started on Thursday. The rain and strong winds were set to continue through Friday, impacting the morning commute. Rain […]
NewsChannel 36
Buffalo Bills Forecast
Snow is likely going into Friday as the winter storm continues to bring wintry weather to the Twin Tiers. Snow will taper off by the afternoon and evening as low pressure moves to the north and east. Sunshine and clouds are expected for the weekend with a chance for a lake effect snow shower. Temperatures will be in the mid 30s for the weekend. Anyone heading to the Buffalo Bills game Saturday should expect lake effect snow showers as there is already a warning in place. Things will remain quiet in the Twin Tiers going into early next week. We will remain on the cooler side with highs ranging from the low 30s to upper 20s under partly sunny skies. Clouds will increase as we head into Wednesday and Thursday. Low temperatures during the week will be in the teens! Long range computer models are hinting at the potential for some more snow heading into Thursday night and Friday, but the First Warning Weather Team will keep you updated as we know more.
wwnytv.com
Thursday: we get snow, but how much & when?
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Our several days of calm weather are over, and we’re going to get snow. When I say “we,” I mean all of northern New York - but the amounts and timings will vary. It’s possible - not likely, but possible - you might escape with just a few inches of snow. More likely, you’ll be dealing with shovels full of heavy, wet white stuff.
WGAL
Hour-by-hour projections for Pennsylvania winter storm; Accumulation projections
Watch the video above to see what the latest computer models show for the winter storm hitting south-central Pennsylvania. The model shows the hour-by-hour timing and projected accumulations for snow and ice. You can find the full WGAL winter storm forecast here. National Weather Service warnings, advisories. The NWS has...
pix11.com
Nasty nor’easter to bring heavy rain and strong winds to NY, NJ
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A potent storm system looks to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to the city between Thursday and Friday. For higher spots inland, temperatures will be cold enough to accumulate snow that will make travel rather slippery. Further north, enough snow will accumulate, causing hazardous...
How much snow will PA get during the winter storm?
EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter Storm Watches are in effect across all of northeastern and central PA starting Thursday through Friday afternoon. Cloud cover increased Wednesday night out ahead of the storm system. Precipitation will begin in central PA Thursday morning and spread into northeastern PA by lunchtime. There may be a period of a […]
From rain to heavy snow: What to know about winter storm coming Dec. 15-16
————— What forecasters are sure of is that a large precipitation shield will overspread the region Thursday night into Saturday. But what form that precipitation takes and how much we’ll get is going to be highly dependent on where you are. A winter storm watch...
See how much snow is forecast in your area of Massachusetts (Map)
Some areas of Massachusetts may see more than a foot of snow from Thursday night through Saturday morning. But travel 30 miles east, and the forecast calls for rain and an inch or less of snow. A powerful winter storm will hit the region beginning late Thursday, but the form...
Comments / 0