‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’
Neal McDonough has nothing but admiration for his Yellowstone co-star, Kevin Costner. The actor recently sat down with Fox News... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Neal McDonough Calls Kevin Costner One of the Greatest Actors ‘Of All Time’ appeared first on Outsider.
‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’
Kevin Costner may portray the ruthless Yellowstone patriarch in the wildly popular Taylor Sheridan-led neo-western drama series. In the series,... The post ‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner Reveals His Son Has Part in His Upcoming Western ‘Horizon’ appeared first on Outsider.
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Teases New Song 'No Horse To Ride'
Luke Grimes may play the prominent role of Kayce Dutton on the hit Western TV show Yellowstone, but in the real world, he's been making his way as a singer-songwriter in addition to his career as an actor. On Sunday (Dec. 11), Grimes shared a preview of a brand new song called "No Horse to Ride."
Men's Health
'Yellowstone' Star Luke Grimes Reveals What Kevin Costner Is Really Like Behind the Scenes
Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" Everyone is Loving Paramount Network's "Yellowstone" After four years of starring in Yellowstone together, Luke Grimes is revealing what it's really like to work with co-star and legendary actor, producer and film director Kevin Costner. The 38-year-old actor, who plays the fan-favorite Kayce Dutton...
‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Shares First Single, Signs Nashville Record Deal
Yellowstone star Luke Grimes and Chris Stapleton are now record labelmates. The man behind Kayce Dutton on Yellowstone has signed a recording contract with Mercury Nashville ahead of the release of his first solo song on Friday (Dec. 16). An acoustic song called "No Horse to Ride" will be released...
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Wants This Country Singer to Replace Him in Season 24
Blake Shelton recently took to Twitter to share his thoughts on who could replace him when he leaves 'The Voice.'
‘Yellowstone’s Ryan Bingham Recalls Blood ‘Spraying All Over’ in Gruesome Mistake on Set
In a recent interview, Ryan Bingham revealed a goof on the Yellowstone set led to a blood spurt that rivaled an 80s slasher flick. Walker, Bingham’s character on the hit neo-Western, is an instigator. Bingham has played the infamous inmate turned ranch hand since season one of the hit show. The actor and Grammy-winning singer and songwriter admitted during a recent interview that he’s well aware of the large part of the fandom that would love to see his character killed. However, he swears it’s not his fault.
Where Is The Real Life Yellowstone Dutton Ranch?
Yellowstone is the hottest shows on television right now and with Season 5 finally underway, fans are dying to know what’s going to happen to the Dutton family. And while the storyline of the show is compelling and the music is phenomenal (we’re talking about Cody Jinks, Colter Wall, Tyler Childers, Whiskey Myers, and even Zach Bryan), the show features some of the most captivating settings in all of TV.
Popculture
Elvis Presley's Granddaughter Riley Keough Stars in New Musical Series: See the First Look
Riley Keough is embracing the industry that made her family famous in Daisy Jones & The Six. Keough, the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, stars as the titular lead singer in the long-awaited adaptation of Taylor Jenkins Reid's hit novel. The first photos from the series were published by Vanity Fair on Tuesday, alongside a release date. The show will debut on Amazon's Prime Video on March 3.
The Story Behind Why Dolly Parton Refused to Let Elvis Presley Record “I Will Always Love You”
Now 30 years after the release of the musical drama The Bodyguard, the film that shot Dolly Parton’s 1974 song “I Will Always Love You” into the stratosphere of hits with Whitney Houston‘s epic rendition, the country legend said she doesn’t regret turning down Elvis Presley, who wanted to cover her ballad in the 1970s.
'Yellowstone' Fans Notice Very Specific Error in Latest Episode
Yellowstone season 5 is currently airing on Paramount Network, and fans of the show are always on the lookout for easter eggs or errors. In the latest episode, one eagle-eyed fan made an accurate observation about a minute mistake in the show. The episode flashes back to a scene featuring...
'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley Says Wife Jacqui Is The Love of His Life
Wes Bentley has swept Yellowstone fans away over the last five seasons with his brooding and intense portrayal of Jamie Dutton, the complicated, quiet Dutton sibling. Paramount's popular neo-Western Yellowstone follows the Dutton family in Montana, led by patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), who owns the largest ranch in the nation. Through government scandals, murder and other shocking twists, Yellowstone trails the family as it defends its ranch from attacks by land developers and Native American reservations. This modern take on the new frontier shows a family forced to face revenge, greed and betrayal while stopping at nothing to hold on to power.
Blake Shelton says Michigan’s Brayden Lape will become too big for ‘The Voice’
He’s just a sophomore in high school and the youngest finalist on “The Voice.” Small-town Michigan teen, Braydon Lape, just delivered his top 10 performance which he hopes will earn him enough votes from America to send him to next week’s semifinals. UPDATE: Did Brayden Lape...
Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There
Dierks Bentley’s hit song “What Was I Thinkin” may be his motto in life. As it turns out, Dierks was banned from the Grand Ole Opry in the very early years of his arrival to Nashville. His ban granted Dierks access to a small club of others who have “defiled” the Opry stage and been stripped of their performing rights at one of country music’s holiest institutions. He joins the likes of Johnny Cash and Jerry Lee Lewis, as well […] The post Dierks Bentley Is the Only Country Singer To Be Banned By The Grand Ole Opry Before Ever Performing There first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
'The Voice': Bryce Leatherwood Sings Emotional Justin Moore Song in Top 8 Performances
Bryce Leatherwood got to showcase his singing chops yet again on Monday night's (Dc. 5) episode of The Voice, and this time, he took a page from Justin Moore by singing his 2011 song, "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away." The Team Blake member began the tune by sitting before...
'Yellowstone': John Dutton Reveals Tragic Family Secret In Latest Episode
Western-themed series Yellowstone is currently airing its fifth season on the Paramount Network. Sunday night's episode (Nov. 27) featured the heartbreaking revelation about family patriarch John Dutton (Kevin Costner), as told to his daughter-in-law, Monica (Kelsey Asbille). The episode found the Dutton crew in the middle of an anguished situation...
Lainey Wilson Opens Up About the Challenges of Her ‘Yellowstone’ Kiss Scene
While promoting Season 5 of Yellowstone, country music hitmaker Lainey Wilson opened up about the challenges she had when it came to her kissing scene with Ian Bohen, who plays ranch hand, Ryan. “I didn’t really know what I was doing,” Lainey Wilson told USA Today about the kissing scene....
Blake Shelton Opens Up About Marriage, Stepsons and Leaving 'The Voice' in New Interview
It seems like only yesterday the world fell in love with Blake Shelton, the handsome, witty and wickedly competitive Oklahoman country artist who shot to mainstream fame as a coach on NBC's The Voice. Now, after 12 years in the iconic red chair, Shelton is ready to move on. In...
