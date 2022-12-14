Due to the impending weather, House Wars, initially scheduled for Dec. 13, will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20. All the additional arrangements will remain the same. The Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful are teaming up with local realtors for “House Wars”. House Wars is a gingerbread house-building contest to be held at Brigham’s Tap Room & Wild Bills Fun Center Tuesday, December 20th. The purpose of the competition is to bring awareness to our growing community, the needs of the people, and the importance of having a clean, green, beautiful place to live, work and play. The proceeds from the event will benefit United Way’s Campaign: Growing Our Community.

