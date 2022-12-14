ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Platte, NE

Schmidt Foundation donates $10,000 to Hope Esperanza

North Platte, Ne - The Schmidt Foundation, the foundation arm of Eagle Communications donated $10,000 to Hope Esperanza on Saturday. Janssen Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram in North Platte hosted a free lunch, and Santa as they teamed up with Hope Esperanza, a new North Platte area non-profit trying to build Hope in the hispanic community.
MPCC nursing students help wrap gifts for Santa Cop

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Mid-Plains Community College nursing students wrap gifts at the North Platte Senior Center Wednesday. The activity benefited the Santa Cop program, which provides gifts to children whose families might not otherwise be able to afford them. The North Platte Police Department will distribute the presents to recipients identified...
Lincoln County business finds new home in downtown North Platte

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A Lincoln County business has found a new home in downtown North Platte. Pro Printing and Graphics is moving to a new location at 119 West Fifth Street. According to a social media post from Pro Printing and Graphics, they plan to take up occupancy by early January.
Mid-Plains United Way, KNPLCB 'House Wars' rescheduled for Dec. 20

Due to the impending weather, House Wars, initially scheduled for Dec. 13, will be rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 20. All the additional arrangements will remain the same. The Mid-Plains United Way and Keep North Platte & Lincoln County Beautiful are teaming up with local realtors for “House Wars”. House Wars is a gingerbread house-building contest to be held at Brigham’s Tap Room & Wild Bills Fun Center Tuesday, December 20th. The purpose of the competition is to bring awareness to our growing community, the needs of the people, and the importance of having a clean, green, beautiful place to live, work and play. The proceeds from the event will benefit United Way’s Campaign: Growing Our Community.
North Platte Post, local businesses collecting gifts for nursing home, assisted living residents

The North Platte Post, Al’s Lock and Safe and Beunz Drug are teaming up to help bring Christmas to nursing home and assisted living facilities residents. So many residents don’t have family around during the Holiday therefore, don’t get anything on Christmas Morning. They deserve gifts as much as anyone else and have already done so much for the community, and it’s time to give back to them.
North Platte Public Schools honor Employees of the Month

North Platte Public Schools recognized its November employees of the month during the December 12, 2022, board of education meeting. Board members and guests helped celebrate the two awardees during the meeting as Superintendent Todd Rhodes shared comments from their nominators. During the meeting, Superintendent Rhodes recognized Cheryl Hall from...
Numerous central Nebraska businesses cited for selling alcohol to minor

Investigators with the Nebraska State Patrol conducted alcohol compliance checks in Buffalo, Kearney, Logan, Thomas, Hooker, and Grant counties last week. During the evening hours of Saturday, December 3, investigators conducted alcohol compliance checks at businesses in Buffalo and Kearney counties. This effort was made possible thanks in part to grant #0043 from the Nebraska Department of Transportation – Highway Safety Office.
Multiple towns without power after main transmission line fails

Grant, Ne - Midwest Electric Cooperative who serves as the main power utility for much of western Nebraska had a main transmission line go down this afternoon because of the winter weather. "We lost a main transmission line feeding around Paxton, Roscoe, Sutherland, Wallace, Dickens, Elsie and Madrid. We hope to be able to restore that power shortly." in a post made on the electric company's facebook page just before 4pm Mountain Time (5pm CT).
Winter storm to impact southwest Nebraska, Panhandle

NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Dangerous winter weather will begin late tonight across the panhandle and western Sandhills, while rain mixes with and transitions to snow tomorrow for other areas. Thunderstorms are also possible this evening, some of which may be strong or even severe. Multiple watches and warnings are in effect.
Wallace man sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery

Acting United States Attorney Steve Russell announced that Wesley S. Cassidy, 27, of Wallace, Nebraska, was sentenced today in Lincoln, Nebraska, by Judge John M. Gerrard for armed bank robbery. Cassidy was sentenced to 50 months in prison, 5 years of supervised release, and a $100 special assessment fee. There is no parole in the federal system.
Crash shuts down I-80 near Maxwell

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A three-vehicle accident east of North Platte shut down the westbound lanes of I-80 for two hours Thursday. The Nebraska State Patrol said the accident occurred at 3:38 p.m. west of the Maxwell Interchange. Law Enforcement said three vehicles were involved, two semis and a...
Sargent man killed in Custer County crash

CUSTER COUNTY-A Sargent man has died in a crash in Custer County. The Custer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the report of a one-vehicle crash on Victoria Springs Rd., near Road 810. Deputies and Anselmo/Merna Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and located the driver of a...
