wvpublic.org
‘Be The One’ Box Equips West Virginia’s Campuses To Respond To Opioid Emergencies
A new overdose prevention initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” to save a life. The initiative was launched in early 2022 by West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall University. The initiative distributes and installs ONEbox™ at the state’s public and private four-year colleges and universities, and on the state’s community and technical college campuses, totaling twenty-nine schools.
wfxrtv.com
West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The...
National Defense Bill includes benefits for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The National Defense Bill is on the verge of passing, and it has some beneficial items for our region. In total, the defense spending comes to $858 billion and there are items in the bill of local interest. Money is being set aside for flooding prevention projects through the Army Corps […]
Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
wvpublic.org
Celebrating Mountain Stage's Larry Groce On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, our very own Larry Groce contributed to the local music scene even before he helped found Mountain Stage. He has received honors and accolades for his work, but this weekend he is receiving something unexpected. He is going to receive an honorary doctoral degree from WVU.
Watch: Babydog snores in West Virginia Gov. Justice’s hunting blind call in deer
Gov. Jim Justice posted a video of Babydog taking a nap while he was bow hunting, and honestly, it's the West Virginia dream.
wsvaonline.com
Over 500-million coming to West Virginia
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
Coronavirus Active Case Trends: north central West Virginia recap for December 16
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – 12 News is producing a weekly look at the trends in active coronavirus cases in north central West Virginia. This recap is released on Fridays, and it shows how the number of active cases has changed from the previous Friday. For the purposes of this report, these recaps will focus on Barbour, […]
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
WV Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy graduates 79 cadets
79 cadets in the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy North have graduated, according to a release from the West Virginia National Guard.
wvpublic.org
Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law
Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
wvpublic.org
A Look At The Ups And Downs Of The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Donations On This West Virginia Morning
On this West Virginia Morning, the sound of a ringing bell to call for donations is familiar during the holidays. The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign is underway, but nationally, and in parts of West Virginia, donations are down while the need for food is increasing. The program provides food, toys and more for families.
Gov. Justice proclaims new extended half-day holidays
Public employees in West Virginia can now add a few more state holidays to their calendars.
WDTV
Gov. Justice: Seat belt usage hits all-time high in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - According to Gov. Jim Justice, statewide seat belt usage in West Virginia has hit an all-time high. Statewide seat belt usage in the Mountain State is at 92.5%, which is a new record. The national average is only ay 90%. “It just doesn’t get better than...
West Virginia’s drug-related deaths increase 54 percent
CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The United Health Foundation‘s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report has shown that West Virginia’s drug-related deaths are up 54 percent this year. The 2022 Annual Report is one of the most comprehensive U.S. health reviews since the pandemic began. It highlights improvements, challenges and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans across […]
woay.com
Manchin announces $167k for Generation West Virginia’s Newforce program
Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its Newforce program. Newforce is a technology skills training course preparing underemployed West Virginians with no coding experience for their first career in the technology industry. The program also connects job...
West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health
WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
What are the odds of a white Christmas in West Virginia?
Wheeling W. VA (WTRF) – The question that is often asked this time of year, especially as we near December 25th, is “what are the odds of a white Christmas?” Well the answer to the question may not always be as black and white as we may hope. The way to find out, is look […]
Our smaller airports need help and the FAA has the answer!
Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.
Gov. Justice announces West Virginia to become first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Today, Gov. Jim Justice announced that in the first quarter of 2023, West Virginia will become the first state in the country to digitize vehicle titles and the process to acquire vehicle registrations. West Virginia’s current services will be expanded to facilitate a fully digital...
