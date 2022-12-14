ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Related
wvpublic.org

‘Be The One’ Box Equips West Virginia’s Campuses To Respond To Opioid Emergencies

A new overdose prevention initiative encourages students, staff and faculty to “Be The One,” to save a life. The initiative was launched in early 2022 by West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute, the West Virginia Collegiate Recovery Network and Marshall University. The initiative distributes and installs ONEbox™ at the state’s public and private four-year colleges and universities, and on the state’s community and technical college campuses, totaling twenty-nine schools.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

West Virginia in top 10 states struggling to hire people

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is ranked sixth in states that are having the hardest time hiring people, according to a study by WalletHub. WalletHub says they found this data by finding the rate of job openings in the past month and in the last 12 months. The...
GEORGIA STATE
WOWK 13 News

Improved West Virginia fishing and boating site to open Monday

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced the upgraded public boating and fishing site at St. Albans Roadside Park will open on Monday. The site was closed in September for over $1 million in upgrades, which included repaving the access road and parking lot, stabilizing the launch ramp, […]
SAINT ALBANS, WV
wsvaonline.com

Over 500-million coming to West Virginia

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has announced that the mountain state will receive over 548 million dollars in federal funding over the next five years to replace, rehabilitate, preserve and build bridges as part of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Justice said during a press conference that the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Active COVID-19 cases, deaths rise in West Virginia on Friday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Active COVID-19 cases continued to increase Friday as health officials reported four more virus-related deaths in West Virginia. The state’s active case total moved to 1,160, up 132 from the previous day, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Officials reported 430 new positive cases for the day.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wvpublic.org

Fairmont Becomes The 18th City In W.Va. To Pass A Fairness Law

Fairmont joins 17 other cities statewide to have passed a Fairness Law. The vote on Monday was 7-2. Monongah, also in Marion County, enacted its ordinance in September. Bolivar, in Jefferson County, enacted one in April. Keyser and South Charleston enacted theirs last year. The laws protect LGBTQ people from...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNS

West Virginia’s drug-related deaths increase 54 percent

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – The United Health Foundation‘s Health Rankings 2022 Annual Report has shown that West Virginia’s drug-related deaths are up 54 percent this year. The 2022 Annual Report is one of the most comprehensive U.S. health reviews since the pandemic began. It highlights improvements, challenges and disparities in the health and well-being of Americans across […]
LOUISIANA STATE
woay.com

Manchin announces $167k for Generation West Virginia’s Newforce program

Washington, DC (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announces Generation West Virginia will receive $167,000 to strengthen its Newforce program. Newforce is a technology skills training course preparing underemployed West Virginians with no coding experience for their first career in the technology industry. The program also connects job...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Mountain State Spotlight

West Virginia counties could spend their share of opioid settlements on jails, not public health

WILLIAMSON — On a Thursday afternoon, Justin Ford smoked a cigarette underneath the overhang of a Williamson Health and Wellness Center clinic, avoiding a steady barrage of raindrops on the sidewalk. Ford, a 34-year-old man from nearby Matewan, was waiting to receive his prescription for suboxone, a medication that reduces his cravings for opioid drugs and protects him from overdosing.
WILLIAMSON, WV
Lootpress

Our smaller airports need help and the FAA has the answer!

Co-Managing Partner of the law firm of Bailes, Craig & Sellards, PLLC in Huntington, WV. As an attorney, husband and father of 2 young kids – my family travels a lot and I consider those of us in the Kanawha Valley blessed to have two airports within an easy drive to help travelers with their business and leisure travel needs.
HUNTINGTON, WV

