Friendswood, TX

#ICYMI: CPS visited child twice before death, missing man found in Friendswood, Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of improper conduct

By Chad Washington
cw39.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
fox26houston.com

Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there

HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
HOUSTON, TX

