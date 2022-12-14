ICYMI: CPS visited child twice before death, missing man found in Friendswood, Cy-Fair ISD coach accused of improper conduct

Read full article on original website
fox26houston.com
Couple shot trying to buy Jordan’s in northeast Harris County
HOUSTON - What began as a seemingly simple transaction of shoes, at a park in northeast Harris County, resulted in two people being shot. It happened around 9:45 p.m. when deputies with the Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office were called to a park in the 13200 block of Garrett St. near Sheldon Lake.
1 killed, 3 injured during shooting outside club in Houston's Third Ward, police say
Investigators said they were able to interview some witnesses but that a lot of people left the scene without speaking to police.
Spring ISD employee reportedly injured in accident caused by fumes at district facility
ABC13's SkyEye was at the scene of the accident, which was reportedly caused by fumes that caught on fire, the district said.
fox26houston.com
Man arrested after jumping fences in north Houston, had warrant out for manslaughter
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A call about a suspicious man jumping fences in a north Houston area led to the arrest of a man wanted for manslaughter. On Friday, deputies with Harris County Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 14400 block of Ella Blvd after calls of a suspicious man, now known to be Ashton Walker, jumping fences in the area who had already received a criminal trespassing warning.
FBI Houston asks public for help finding missing Spring girl last seen nearly three years ago
SPRING, Texas — FBI Houston is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Spring teen who went missing nearly three years ago. Kristen Galvan was just 15 years old when she went missing from her home in Spring, Texas back in January 2020. Her mom said that...
Harris Co. Judge's chief of staff leaving for new role after being charged with multiple felonies
Alex Triantaphyllis is one of three staffers charged earlier this year with misuse of official information, which is a third-degree felony, and tampering with a government record.
cw39.com
DA: Fort Bend County jury sends convicted child molester to prison for life
RICHMOND, Texas (KIAH) — A Fort Bend County jury sentenced a convicted child molester to life in prison after hearing testimony from a victim saying she was abused since she was 6 years old. Melvin Harris, 53, was sentenced on Tuesday after being found guilty of continuous sexual abuse...
'My son's life mattered': Family and friends hold vigil for Cypress hit-and-run victim
CYPRESS, Texas — Friends and family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Friday in Cypress to remember Caleb Rickenbacher, 20. He was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Cypress Rosehill near Huffmeister on Saturday, November 19. Investigators say they’re making progress on the case. Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman...
Bonds set for 2 women accused of leading police on wild high-speed chase in NW Houston
At one point, the women were driving right through people's front yards and side-swiped some innocent drivers.
Search underway for 2 masked men accused of shooting person to death inside SW Houston garage
Police said they are searching for any surveillance video and looking around the area to try and locate the masked suspects.
Click2Houston.com
Suspect wanted after forcing entry into north Harris Co. building, leaving $5,000 in damages, police say
HOUSTON – A suspect is wanted after they reportedly burglarized a building in north Harris County back in October. According to police, a suspect forced entry into the building located in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Dr. in Houston. In total, the suspect caused approximately $5,000 worth of...
bayoubeatnews.com
Underweight Macaw among 13 animals found in horrid conditions at Baytown home; 2 dead puppies recovered
The Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigations team and the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office rescued 13 animals who were living in deplorable conditions with no food, water or veterinary care near the 11,000 block of FM 2354 in Baytown. Officials found two deceased puppies on the property and a severely...
Arrest made after homeowner killed in front of girlfriend in Houston's southside, HPD says
Houston police arrested Carl Michael McCloud for capital murder after a man was shot in a targeted attack by two masked men in the middle of the night.
Quadruple shooting at Houston club leaves one dead, three injured
December 17, 2022 - A quadruple shooting at a Houston club left one dead and three others injured Saturday morning after an argument of some sort broke out inside the club between a man and a woman.
fox26houston.com
Houston-area teacher accused of 'improper conduct' with a student
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway at Cypress Woods High School involving a teacher and alleged improper conduct with a student. "It’s very upsetting," said Denise Ingram. "My grandchild [goes] there. I’m shocked. I’m totally shocked. This is a great school. We don’t hardly have any trouble."
fox26houston.com
Teen deaths due to fentanyl increasing, Cypress 14-year-old died back in August
CYPRESS, Texas - Teenagers are dying due to fentanyl poisoning at an alarming rate. The numbers are going up so much, the Drug Enforcement Agency of Houston is cracking down to try to stop the increased deaths. The number is said to have tripled this year nationwide compared to last...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman marks friend's birthday on street she died, hopes no one else dies there
HOUSTON - A stretch of Westheimer Road that’s deemed dangerous by local Houston leaders after a number of fatal accidents is once again being highlighted. One woman whose best friend died after being hit by a suspected drunk driver on Westheimer Road at Greenridge wants changes made so this doesn’t happen to anyone else. "It’s horrible that this happened to my friend, but she’s not the only one," explains Dawn Gonzalez who says she shouldn’t have to celebrate her best friend Ann Barret’s birthday in this way.
Man beaten with baseball bat at METRORail stop in north Houston, HPD says
A group of men and the victim, who may have had a knife at the time, got into an altercation when someone pulled out a baseball bat and beat him, police said.
Woman on life-support after man allegedly beat her with cinderblock, HPD says
Records stated the suspect beat the victim as she was on the floor, incapacitated. He was also out on bond for another similar case, according to court documents.
2 women charged after wild police chase tore up yards and caused crashes in NW Houston
The chase began after officers received a call of a stolen vehicle. This isn't the first car theft charge for the 41-year-old driver, records show.
