Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seahawks Lose All-Pro Wide Receiver To Major InjuryOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Starbucks Workers Go on Strike: The Biggest Strike in Starbucks History Will Last 3 Days and Include 100 StoresTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks' Probability to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
Related
Cowboys admit former high draft pick isn’t ready with latest move
The Dallas Cowboys made a recent transaction that unfortunately admits a high draft pick on their roster isn’t quite ready. The Dallas Cowboys have fought through injury trials all season long. Just before the year even started, they lost offensive tackle, Tyron Smith, due to injury. Then, in Week 1, Dak Prescott went out with an injury that would lead to him missing five weeks of the season. And just this last week during pregame warmups, Terence Steele needed to be helped off the field with what was later confirmed as a torn ACL.
Updated NFC Playoff Picture after Vikings complete historic NFL comeback
The Minnesota Vikings completed the largest comeback in NFL history, defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in overtime in Week 15. Here’s what the NFC playoff picture looks like. The Minnesota Vikings entered Week 15 with a shot to clinch the NFC North title for the first time since 2017....
Aaron Rodgers rumors: 3 monster trade packages to force the Packers hand
These three teams could force the Green Bay Packers’ hands in forcing them to trade away quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers are 5-8 on the season, but they still have a slim chance of making the playoffs. However the season ends, the Packers will have an important offseason ahead of them.
Colts legend Pat McAfee cannot believe what the hell happened in Minneapolis
Pat McAfee finding out about the Indianapolis Colts’ collapse to the Minnesota Vikings is the type of content the internet was made for. No matter if this is remembered as The Second Minneapolis Miracle or The Great Indianapolis Collapse, Pat McAfee was in utter disbelief of the outcome, whilst tucked away in a Las Vegas broadcasting booth.
Refs stop Bills-Dolphins game over fans throwing snowballs: Best memes and tweets
The snow in Buffalo did become a factor during the Bills game against the Dolphins with snowballs forcing a stoppage in play. Throughout the day, NFL fans and media wondered how the weather would impact Saturday night’s game between the Bills and the Dolphins. There was snow on the...
Bills embrace the snow in victory over Dolphins: Best memes and tweets
Josh Allen and the Bills punched their ticket to the playoffs with a win over the Dolphins in a snowy game that had NFL fans captivated. There’s just something magical about a football game played in the snow. Every yard is that much tougher. And every moment is that much more dramatic.
Pros and cons of the Braves letting Dansby Swanson walk
Only time will tell if the Atlanta Braves made the right decision letting Dansby Swanson walk. There are consequences to be had, good and bad, with the Atlanta Braves letting hometown hero Dansby Swanson walk in his free agency. Although he starred collegiately at Vanderbilt and was drafted No. 1...
FanSided
301K+
Followers
584K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0