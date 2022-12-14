A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced its ninth partnership on the supply of green methanol fuel to power the shipping giant’s fleet of methanol-powered containerships. The latest comes in the form of a Letter of Intent signed with U.S.-based SunGas Renewables, Inc. covering the production of green methanol from multiple facilities that SunGas is developing in the U.S. Under the LOI, Maersk intends to off take the full volumes, beginning in 2026 when the first facility, with an annual production capacity of 390,000 tonnes, begins operations in 2026.

2 DAYS AGO