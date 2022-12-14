Read full article on original website
MEPC 79: Welcomed Progress on IMO’s GHG Strategy, But More Clarity Needed
The International Maritime Organization (IMO) on Friday concluded its latest Marine Environment Protection Committee meeting, known as MEPC 79. Part of the IMO Council, the MEPC is responsible for matters concerning the prevention and control of pollution from ships. Several matters were on the agenda at MEPC 79, taking place...
Maersk Lines Up Ninth Partnership on Green Methanol Fuel Supply
A.P. Moller – Maersk has announced its ninth partnership on the supply of green methanol fuel to power the shipping giant’s fleet of methanol-powered containerships. The latest comes in the form of a Letter of Intent signed with U.S.-based SunGas Renewables, Inc. covering the production of green methanol from multiple facilities that SunGas is developing in the U.S. Under the LOI, Maersk intends to off take the full volumes, beginning in 2026 when the first facility, with an annual production capacity of 390,000 tonnes, begins operations in 2026.
Proman Stena Bulk’s Fourth Methanol-Fueled Tanker Delivered
Proman Stena Bulk has successfully taken delivery of its fourth methanol-fueled tanker, Stena Prosperous, paving the way for methanol’s uptake as a viable alternative fuel to help reduce emissions from the maritime sector. Proman Stena Bulk is the 50/50 joint venture formed in 2019 between leading tanker company Stena...
First FSRU Arrives in Germany to Help Ease Gas Crunch
By Petra Sorge, Vanessa Dezem and Michael Nienaber (Bloomberg) — Germany’s first liquefied natural gas terminal arrived on the country’s north coast, the first of several specialist tankers Berlin is counting on to ease its energy crisis. The Hoegh Esperanza, a floating storage and regasification unit, or...
Most Shipping Banks Fall Short of IMO’s Climate Ambition -Report
Out of the more than two dozen international banks that have reported emissions data of their ship finance portfolios, only seven are aligned with the IMO’s current ambition of reducing greenhouse gas emissions from international shipping by at least 50% by 2050. That’s one of the findings in the...
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Pacific Ocean’s Plastics Cleanup Hindered By Trade Barriers
(Bloomberg) –The cleanup of the world’s oceans is being hindered by visa requirements, tariffs on equipment, and restricted access to local ports and waste management facilities, according to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation. While the decades-long clean up of beaches remains the most advanced of all efforts, plastic collection...
Tanker Shipowners Show Signs of Shunning Russia’s Asian Crude
There are tentative signs that oil tanker companies are avoiding sending their ships to collect crude from a key Russian port in Asia following G-7 sanctions targeting Moscow’s petroleum revenues. Since Dec. 5, buyers of cargoes from Russia have only been allowed to access industry standard insurance and an...
ClassNK releases “ClassNK Technical Journal”Outlining how to deal with risk in maritime sector
ClassNK has released the latest “ClassNK Technical Journal”, which has been published for contributing to the development of the maritime industry through the outcome of R&D and technical activities. The latest issue, “ClassNK Technical Journal No.6 2022 (II)” features how to deal with risk, including articles on risk...
Breakneck LNG Build-Out Shows Germany Can Move Fast
WILHELMSHAVEN, Germany, Dec 17 (Reuters) – The speed with which Germany managed to build and link up its first floating gas terminal to replace lost supplies of Russian gas should serve as a model for a new, pacier German economy, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the terminal’s opening.
Commodity Shippers Nearing Insurance Cliff for Vessels to Russia
Some of the biggest names in ship reinsurance are days away from ceasing to cover key war-related risks for vessels going to Russia and Ukraine, a potential source of alarm for shipping firms moving everything from oil to grains. Hannover Re and Munich Re are among reinsurers who have warned...
Ocean Carriers to Increase Blank Sailings from Asia Post-Chinese New Year
Against a background of extremely weak demand forecasts, ocean carriers are preparing to blank around half their advertised sailings from Asia to North Europe and the US after Chinese New Year on 22 January. High inventory levels in Europe and the US, coupled with uncertainty surrounding future consumer demand, has...
Italian Shipbuilder Fincantieri Looks to Slash Leverage in Business Revamp
Italy’s Fincantieri SpA wants to slash its debt-to-profit ratio in its new business plan through 2027, as the state-controlled shipbuilder looks to avoid seeking new funds from investors, Chief Executive Officer Pierroberto Folgiero said in an interview in Milan. The new guidelines of the new strategic plan for 2023-2027...
World First as ABS Approves Provaris’ Design for a Compressed H2 Carrier
ABS has reviewed and approved the design of Provaris’ H2Neo compressed H2 carrier, an industry first for a bulk hydrogen gas carrier. The significant project milestone follows extensive ABS Engineering review of Front-End Engineering Design and enables the appointment of a shipyard for final construction design of the 26,000m3 H2Neo carrier and an operational vessel by 2026. The next steps will be prototype testing followed by shipyard selection and detailed designs for construction.
Baltic Dry Index Logs Best Week in Months
Dec 16 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index .BADI rose on Friday and posted its biggest weekly percentage gain since late-September, buoyed by strong demand for capesize vessels. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax and supramax shipping vessels carrying...
ABB releases 2022 edition of Generations – Harnessing the power of change
ABB is pleased to announce the release of the 2022 edition of Generations, presenting the business perspectives, ambitions and success stories of a diverse group of industry thought leaders and pioneers alongside in-depth technical insight from ABB’s in-house experts. With ‘Harnessing the power of change’ as its theme, this...
Smart Sanctions: The West Finally Gets Clever About Russia
Robert Huish (The Conversation)–The European Union and the United States are now targeting maritime protection and indemnity (P&I) insurance clubs to limit Russian shipping capacity and cap the price of its oil, meaning we’re finally beginning to see some smart sanctions for a stupid war. P&I clubs are...
APL England Cargo Loss Report: Ship’s Fittings Found in Poor Condition
The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) has issued its final report into the loss of containers from the APL England off Sydney, finding that the ship’s fittings were in poor condition. The APL England lost 50 container overboard as it was making its way down the east coast of...
