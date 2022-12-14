Stockbridge police host first Shop with A Cop event

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones have announced the funeral arrangements for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was shot and killed outside the department. Scott Riner's family is asking the community to pay their respects next week. They will be expecting any friends on Monday at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, with the burial to follow at West View Cemetery on Main Avenue in Monticello.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO