ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockbridge, GA

Stockbridge police host first Shop with A Cop event

By Nefeteria Brewster nefeteria.brewster@rockdalecitizen.com
Henry County Daily Herald
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
11Alive

Funeral arrangements announced for Gwinnett County correctional officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones have announced the funeral arrangements for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was shot and killed outside the department. Scott Riner's family is asking the community to pay their respects next week. They will be expecting any friends on Monday at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, with the burial to follow at West View Cemetery on Main Avenue in Monticello.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
11Alive

Man shot sitting in car, DeKalb County police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
ATLANTA, GA
orangeandbluepress.com

34-Year-Old Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee

Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee. In the meantime, Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. The suspect is said to be 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Several families were swindled during the time of mourning, totaling $80,000.
JONESBORO, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy