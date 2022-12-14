Stockbridge police host first Shop with A Cop event

Read full article on original website
Walmart cancels Gunna’s sold-out gift card giveaway, cops say
South Fulton police said Saturday that a local Walmart has canceled a $100,000 gift card giveaway planned by Atlanta rap...
Beloved funeral home owner remembered for his generosity to community
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A community is mourning the sudden loss of a funeral home owner who was beloved and praised for his generosity. Terrance Dortch died in a car crash while driving from a toy charity event. The Dortch-Williamson Funeral Home serves families who are grieving a loss....
Lithonia church's roof leak dampens efforts to serve families during holiday season
LITHONIA, Ga. — Just a week before Christmas, a local church said a roof leak is preventing them from serving food to thousands of families. God’s Faith Pavilion Deliverance Ministries in Lithonia was founded in 2003 by pastors Benjamin and Winsome Nelson, but they soon realized the community needed more than spiritual nourishment.
Henry County Daily Herald
Community Bible Church in Stockbridge looking to help families in need for Christmas season
STOCKBRIDGE — A Stockbridge community church wants residents to know that wherever you are in your belief, there is always a home for you in their community — especially during the holiday season. For this Christmas season the Community Bible Church, located at 2001 Jodeco Road in Stockbridge,...
Funeral arrangements announced for Gwinnett County correctional officer
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Loved ones have announced the funeral arrangements for a Gwinnett County correctional officer who was shot and killed outside the department. Scott Riner's family is asking the community to pay their respects next week. They will be expecting any friends on Monday at Peachtree Corners Chapel of Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes and Crematory. Funeral services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at Metro Baptist Church in Lawrenceville, with the burial to follow at West View Cemetery on Main Avenue in Monticello.
Atlanta police search for burglary suspect accused of firing multiple rounds into home
ATLANTA, Ga. — Atlanta police are looking for a man who fired a gun in their home and burglarized it in early December. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officials said on Dec. 5, officers responded to a home on Albemarle Drive after receiving alerts...
Man shot sitting in car, DeKalb County police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in critical condition at a local hospital after being shot in their car on Saturday morning, DeKalb County Police said. The department said officers were dispatched around 7:50 a.m. to Bouldercrest Lane regarding a person shot. Police said they found a man "in his 20s with a gunshot wound sitting in a vehicle."
Wanted murder suspect Jawuandre Kelly arrested in DeKalb County
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says a wanted murder suspect has been arrested. Authorities were searching for Jawuandre Kelly in connection with a July murder in Girard, Georgia. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office took him into custody Friday, December 16. He’s expected to be extradited to Burke County Saturday afternoon. […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
350 female detainees transferred to Atlanta Detention Center from Union City
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fulton County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed to Atlanta News First they transferred “350 female detainees” from the Union City South Annex to the Atlanta City Detention Center. Officials say the transfer follows the “intergovernmental agreement between Atlanta and Fulton County, allowing...
Cops: Man shot while sleeping in his car outside Buckhead hotel
A man spending the night in his car outside a Buckhead hotel was jolted from sleep Friday morning by the sounds of breaking glass and a gunshot.
Woman found dead in car in Union City; driver detained
A man was detained Saturday morning after a woman was found dead inside the vehicle he was driving in Union City, police...
Funeral, visitation set for Gwinnett correctional officer shot on the way to work
Three entities were most important to Scott Riner: God, country and family....
Man caught in crossfire of shooting at DeKalb County gas station, officials say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Friday. Authorities told Channel 2 Action News officers responded to reports of a person shot at a Texaco on Snapfinger Woods Drive around 4 p.m. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news...
Surveillance video shows alleged shooter accused of killing teen at Clayton County house party
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police have released home surveillance video showing someone firing off a gun during a birthday party, killing Laila Harris, 15. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on Dec. 3 at a home along Citizens Parkway in Morrow. Police told Channel 2 Action News someone...
orangeandbluepress.com
34-Year-Old Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee
Jonesboro Woman Scams $80,000 While Pretending As Funeral Employee. In the meantime, Jonesboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding 34-year-old Danielle Longino, also known as Danielle Watkins. The suspect is said to be 5 feet tall and weighs 170 pounds. Several families were swindled during the time of mourning, totaling $80,000.
WXIA 11 Alive
Man convicted in 2018 killing in Henry County
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. -- A local police department has caught a man they believe is responsible for a murder in Henry County. Lonnie Reed's driver's license picture and description were released early Friday as a primary suspect in a shooting death near Stockbridge, Georgia off of Tunis Road where Reed sometimes resides.
Clayton County 11-year-old girl found after mysterious disappearance, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County police say an 11-year-old girl whose disappearance they were investigating as possible human trafficking has been found. Police announced Friday afternoon that R’Kayla Briggs had been located. They did not offer any details on where or how she was found. Investigators have...
Henry County Daily Herald
Former Atlanta police officer indicted in the 2019 shooting death of Jimmy Atchison
For more than three years, Jimmy Hill has kept a weekly vigil outside the offices of the Fulton County district attorney in Atlanta, distributing fliers about his son's death at the hands of police and demanding justice. This week, former Atlanta police officer Sung Kim was indicted on charges of...
Buckhead stabbing victim remembered for love of family, travel, animals
A former English teacher and realtor, Eleanor Bowles spent her days gardening, reading and with friends and family. She ...
1 dead, several others injured after fiery multi-vehicle accident in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Clayton County Police Department is working a fatal accident on Tara Blvd at Old Dixie Road. Police said one person is dead and 10 others were seriously injured after four vehicles were involved in a crash around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. Police said the crash resulted in vehicles catching on fire but they did not specify how many caught fire.
