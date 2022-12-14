ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bubba's 33 slated for new Goodyear site

Goodyear is getting a new restaurant, courtesy of Kentucky-based Bubba’s 33.

The restaurant chain plans to build a 7,500-square-foot site near the new Goodyear Civic Square and immediately south of the new QuikTrip on Bullard Avenue.

Bubba’s 33 was founded by the owners of Louisville-based Texas Roadhouse in 2013. The restaurant has a location in Peoria, and the Goodyear site will be one of two new locations in the Phoenix area, the other being in Tempe.

The casual-dining family restaurant features a dining room, bar and open-air garage with upbeat music, wall-to-wall TVs and food including burgers, stone-baked pizzas, and cold beer — that’s 33 degrees.

The Goodyear location will have approximately 200 positions available and is ranked by Forbes as one of “The Best Employers” for women, veterans and diversity. The new location is expected to be open by summer of 2024.

