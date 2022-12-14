Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A nationwide shortage of amoxicillin is hitting hard the children of OmahaEdy ZooOmaha, NE
Texas Migrants Were Welcomed This Week in Omaha and They Would Welcome MoreTom HandyOmaha, NE
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
Nebraska Basketball: Derrick Walker shines in win over CreightonThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
The richest man in Omaha is giving away billionsAsh JurbergOmaha, NE
Related
Omahans stranded in Peru amid violent protests
A pair of friends from Omaha were supposed to return home on Tuesday. Lisa Kinney says she'll likely be forced to miss her wife's U.S. citizenship oath ceremony.
klkntv.com
Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
klkntv.com
Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
WOWT
‘Business as usual’: Omaha diner operates despite car crashing into its wall
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Harold’s Koffee House has been around North Omaha for 60 years. It’s recognized as a spot that people can rely on to feel at home. However, Thursday morning that feeling suddenly changed, just as business was ramping up. “The restaurant was about maybe half...
KETV.com
Weather Now Extra: White Christmas?
OMAHA, Neb. — While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, the forecast might not allow for it. In this Weather Now Extra, meteorologist Anthony Copeland breaks down Omaha's history of snow in December.
Norfolk woman federally sentenced for embezzlement of $19K from Indian tribal organization
A Norfolk woman was federally sentenced Friday for embezzling nearly $20,000 from the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska.
klkntv.com
PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
ucollege.edu
Union students leapt to action in mid-air medical emergency
When a fellow passenger had a medical emergency on their flight, international rescue and relief senior Allen Stafford and junior Christian Thomas sprung into action. Stafford and Thomas were flying home to Washington State for Thanksgiving break when, two hours from their destination, the EMT training they received as part of their degree was put to the test.
WOWT
Winter and your tires: Why replacing them may be an issue
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little snow on the ground reminded some of us that it’s been a while since we replaced our tires. For the most part, roads in our area have been dry over the spring and summer - and some drivers have been rolling on tires that are basically bald. That became an issue when the snow came.
WOWT
Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
The Best Nebraska Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’
Welcome to Flavortown.
Nebraska Football: Cory Collier Jr. transfers to program
Collier during his days at Florida.Photo by(Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Nebraska football had a big Saturday, and their second move of the day was landing former Florida defensive back Cory Collier Jr. He made the announcement via Twitter.
WOWT
6 First Alert Weather Days: Snow potential followed by arctic air pouring south
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A developing storm system diving through the plains followed by a large amount of arctic air will have a huge impact in our area in the middle of next week. I’ve made Wednesday and Thursday 6 First Alert Weather Days due to the threat to impact travel and bring dangerously cold air.
News Channel Nebraska
Major makeover for dangerous Metro park
A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
fox42kptm.com
Trash collection in Omaha suspended for one day due to bad weather
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were expecting your trash to be picked up today, that was put on hold for a specific reason. Omaha Public Works says trash collection was suspended because of the weather and will resume Friday. Any areas missed will be collected at that time. Regular...
WOWT
EXCLUSIVE: Ex-wife says Aldrick Scott will be ‘as contrary as possible’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott is on his way back to Nebraska. The Douglas County Sheriff’s fugitive team on Thursday was en route from Texas to the Douglas County Jail and expected to arrive with Scott sometime Thursday night. He will then be booked on a...
1011now.com
Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
klkntv.com
Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
KETV.com
Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
