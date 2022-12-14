ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

klkntv.com

Organizers cancel Lincoln drag show, citing threats

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Star City Pride Drag Show was canceled Thursday due to safety concerns for patrons and organizers. The fundraising event was set to be held Friday at the Crescent Moon Coffee in the Haymarket. In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, organized said “an extreme...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska LGBTQ advocates write letters after Millard mix-up over pride flags

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — OutNebraska, an LGBTQ advocacy group, often helps people write letters to officials and lawmakers. On Friday, they were writing to Millard North High School in Omaha. Recently, there was confusion over pride flags and safe space stickers displayed at the school. Students told the Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Weather Now Extra: White Christmas?

OMAHA, Neb. — While some might be dreaming of a white Christmas, the forecast might not allow for it. In this Weather Now Extra, meteorologist Anthony Copeland breaks down Omaha's history of snow in December.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – It’s a winter wonderland, but just in the western half of Nebraska. Several feet of snow were dumped in the western part of the state, thanks to a blizzard that began Monday night. Channel 8’s Chief Meteorologist Rusty Dawkins said the storm is expected...
LINCOLN, NE
ucollege.edu

Union students leapt to action in mid-air medical emergency

When a fellow passenger had a medical emergency on their flight, international rescue and relief senior Allen Stafford and junior Christian Thomas sprung into action. Stafford and Thomas were flying home to Washington State for Thanksgiving break when, two hours from their destination, the EMT training they received as part of their degree was put to the test.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Winter and your tires: Why replacing them may be an issue

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A little snow on the ground reminded some of us that it’s been a while since we replaced our tires. For the most part, roads in our area have been dry over the spring and summer - and some drivers have been rolling on tires that are basically bald. That became an issue when the snow came.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Hand recount request for Nebraska Legislative race denied

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Barger campaign’s request for a recount in the District 26 election has been denied by a judge. Russ Barger narrowly lost the race for the District 26 seat in the Nebraska Legislature and recently filed a lawsuit in Lancaster County District Court demanding a hand recount.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Major makeover for dangerous Metro park

A dozen Omaha city parks and public gathering spots are in for a $10 million dollar makeover, but only one is considered a safety and security problem. The money, federal Covid cash, approved this week by the City Council. Mandan Park on the city’s southeast side is in line for...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Trash collection in Omaha suspended for one day due to bad weather

OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - If you were expecting your trash to be picked up today, that was put on hold for a specific reason. Omaha Public Works says trash collection was suspended because of the weather and will resume Friday. Any areas missed will be collected at that time. Regular...
OMAHA, NE
1011now.com

Bond set at $10 million for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Douglas County Court judge allowed bond for kidnapping suspect Aldrick Scott at his court appearance on Friday afternoon. Scott, 47, was transported back to Nebraska after fleeing to Central America; he was spotted in Belize earlier this month, then transported to Houston before being brought back to Omaha.
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Plows making progress on snow-covered roads in western Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Several feet of snow have left many in western Nebraska stranded. A blizzard that lasted from Monday night until about Wednesday evening closed several roads in the western part of the state, including Interstate 80. PHOTOS: Blizzard dumps snow across western Nebraska. But now the...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha Public Power District fee to increase following board vote

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha Public Power District Board of directors voted Thursday evening to unanimously approve the $1.9 billion 2023 budget, which includes a fee increase on customers' electric bills. The increase comes from the Fuel and Purchased Power Adjustment, rather than a general rate increase, which is...
OMAHA, NE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned nine unsealed Indictments charging 11 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE

