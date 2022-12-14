ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees, Carlos Rodon far apart in contract talks, Yanks could pivot to Nathan Eovaldi: Report

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
The Yankees have reportedly made their expected contract offer to All-Star free agent Carlos Rodon, but according to MLB insider Jon Heyman , there is a “sizable gap” between the two sides in terms of a deal.

According to multiple reports, Rodon, an All-Star in each of the last two seasons, is seeking a deal for as much as seven years, with Heyman reporting that the lefty wants “at least” $30 million per year.

Rodon seems to be the Yankees’ top free agent target left on the board, and the team clearly still has work to do as their big free agent splashes so far were bringing back contributors from last year’s group in Anthony Rizzo and Aaron Judge. But Heyman added that if the two sides can’t come to an agreement, the Yanks could move on to a backup plan, which would be a reunion with Nathan Eovaldi.

Eovaldi, 32, was an All-Star in 2021 and pitched to a 3.87 ERA in 109.1 innings of work last season. His 182.1 innings in 2021 was the first time he eclipsed 150 innings in a season since he was in pinstripes in 2015.

Rodon reportedly has interest from multiple other teams, but per Heyman, the Yanks are hopeful that Rodon prefers to be a Yankee.

WFAN Sports Radio

