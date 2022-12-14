Mets fans excitement short lived as Carlos Correa signs with Giants after report of New York interest

Mets fans fought off late-night fatigue on Tuesday when reports emerged that their team was in on yet another big-name free agent, as Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic revealed that the big-spending Steve Cohen was interested in adding Carlos Correa.

Rosenthal reported that it had been discussed that Correa could move over to third base if he signed, with shortstop already occupied by Francisco Lindor, and would give New York the big bat in the middle of its lineup that it desperately needed to catapult the team to the top of the list of National League contenders.

The rumor stirred Mets Twitter, but the excitement was short lived, as ESPN’s Jeff Passan broke the news shortly after that Correa had agreed to a massive 13-year, $350 million deal with the Giants.

Still, despite the disappointment after dreams of signing yet another superstar, Mets fans were able to hit the pillow knowing that with their new ownership, they will likely be in on every available free agent for years to come.

