What's your least favorite holiday song? Here's what most Americans have to say

The holidays are here and that means that it's time for some Christmas cheer — unless your least favorite Christmas tune is playing on the radio. In a December 2021 survey by YouGov America, the polling website learned that the most disliked Christmas song was the 1953 tune "Santa Baby."

