TODAY.com
Bethenny Frankel on her favorite drugstore products and breaking through the beauty 'B.S.'
While most people may know Bethenny Frankel best as one of the original stars of "The Real Housewives of New York," or for being the founder and CEO of the popular Skinnygirl beverage brand, more recently, she's taken on an unexpected role — as one of TIkTok's realest beauty influencers.
TODAY.com
Woman who struggled with mobility made small, daily changes and lost 84 pounds
In December 2021, Mercedes Riley’s weight had reached a point where her mother was worried about her health. So, her mother staged what Riley called a “private intervention.” Riley says, “She took a picture of me from the side. I had a strong negative reaction to that, but I held my tongue. Afterward, I thanked my mom. She loved me, she helped me see the destruction I was doing to my body, and she did it in a loving and caring manner.”
TODAY.com
Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò reveal their favorite scene partners from 'White Lotus' Season 2
Mia and Lucia, everyone's favorite fiery duo from "The White Lotus" Season Two, became a big talking point for fans of the show — mainly for their hilarious and engaging friendship banter and their ability to con anyone at any time. The real-life duo, Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grannò,...
