Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a plus-size fashion pro – my simple tip helps cover belly fat and accentuates my waist
A PLUS-SIZE woman has shared with viewers her fashion tip that covers belly fat and accentuates her waistline. The TikTok creator gave viewers a glimpse into her closet in a video that has entertained audiences. TikTok creator McKayla, also known as @makingitmckayla on the platform, enjoys posting body-positive and fashion-related...
Simple snowball cookies for Christmas: Try the recipe
Enjoy a sweet and festive treat this Christmas season with these delicious snowball cookies that can be paired with coffee or a rich cup of hot cocoa.
Aldi’s sell-out heated clothes airer will be back in stock on this date
Whether it’s using an electric blanket, portable heater or dehumidifier, owing to the soaring energy prices, we’re all searching for ways to keep costs down. And when it comes to doing the laundry, there’s one appliance you may need to invest in, it’s a heated clothes airer. While a tumble dryer can cost up to £1.55 an hour to operate (depending on the model), a heated airer is a far more energy-efficient way to dry your clothes, as it is likely to cost less than 40p an hour to run.With so many models on the market (and some on the...
Woman Creates Garden Made With Empty Pill Containers and It’s Hilarious
This is good for anyone's mental health!
sciencealert.com
Snot Comes in Many Colors, And It Can Tell You About Your Health
Very few people talk about these things, but let's break that taboo. The mucus in your nose serves many functions. Its color can tell you and your doctor a lot about what's going on in your body – especially when it's been an abnormal shade for a long time.
TODAY.com
How to find the best last-minute holiday gifts before Chanukah, Christmas
NBC’s senior consumer investigative correspondent Vicky Nguyen joins Saturday TODAY to help guide shoppers through “Super Saturday,” when almost 160 million people are expected to finish up their holiday shopping.Dec. 17, 2022.
I’m a professional shopper – what to get anyone when you have no idea what to buy, and it works every time
CHRISTMAS is just around the corner, so it's about time to start shopping for those last-minute gifts. But what do you get for those hard-to-buy-for people like your sibling's partner or your uncle? We've asked the experts for some help. First things first, Rita Kastrati, a shopping and trends expert...
TODAY.com
Don't panic shop! Here are 25 last-minute gifts for him that'll arrive before Christmas
The countdown is on! With Christmas literally just around the corner, you might be feeling the pressure to find some top-notch gifts for the guy in your life. Not to fret — there are so many options out there that will make him happy and can still be delivered in time for Christmas.
In Style
This Powder Blush Looks Like a Second Skin
Up until now, I was always loyal to gel and cream-based blushes as they typically do the best job at giving that second-skin and lit-from-within effect. Powders, for the most part, always make me look like I'm wearing makeup when what I strive for is that no-makeup-makeup glow. An I-woke-up-like-this aura, so to speak. Apart from that, many powder blushes end up looking splotchy on my skin — a big no-no.
TODAY.com
This medical worker puts smiles on young patients faces with cast art
Orthopedic technician Luis Ruiz-Velasco uses his skills beyond the medical field to bring smiles to children facing a tough break by turning their plaster casts into a canvas of amazing artwork. NBC’s Niala Charles reports for Saturday TODAY.Dec. 17, 2022.
An Expert’s Guide to Caring for and Styling Gray Hair
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, we may earn affiliate revenue on this article and commission when you buy something. Along with the multitude of changes our body goes through as we age, the transition to natural gray hair can feel the most nerve-wracking—leaving many of us struggling to embrace the inevitable silver strands. Perhaps you’ve decided against dyes or your usual routine is just no longer cutting it and you’re looking for the best way to care for your changing strands. Whatever your motivation, you can use our guide; we’ve enlisted two hair-care experts to help share their top tips.
TODAY.com
Joy Bauer shares recipes for a fun take on latkes
On Super Food Friday, TODAY nutritionist Joy Bauer shares a recipe for baked latke cups and shows four of her favorite toppings to add to the cups at the end!Dec. 16, 2022.
TODAY.com
Go from office to office party with these makeup looks
Celebrity makeup artist Sir John shows off three holiday looks that can make you feel glamorous with ease! He shows off a tinted liner hack, a neutral sculpt and a reflective eye look and bold lip!Dec. 15, 2022.
TODAY.com
One mom’s ‘home for the holidays’ food plan is going viral — and it’s a masterpiece in organization
For many of us, the week before Christmas is a time to place other concerns on the back burner and to shift focus to the people in our lives who really matter. Celebrating the holidays looks different for everyone, and for one Midwestern family, Christmas gatherings are deliciously and marvelously collated.
The 20 best red lipsticks of 2022, according to experts
For anyone who’s spent the last year ignoring your makeup bag altogether, it’s high time to finally break out a tube of lipstick to just swipe and go. We’ve compiled a list of the red lipsticks that these celebrity makeup artists swear by.
sixtyandme.com
How the Jewellery We Wear Tells the Story of Our Life
Jewellery, in all its forms tells the story of our life. Whether we choose a necklace or a bracelet, they all tell people more about who we are, and they remind us of places and people, events and special things. Extending that idea, and compensating the fact that as we...
TODAY.com
Panera customer realizes her Charged Lemonade has more caffeine than 4 espressos: ‘I feel like the Hulk’
Working remotely has its benefits: the ability to work in your pajamas on the couch or head into a co-working spot or bustling café helps to ensure your optimal work environment. However, one woman’s decision to put her hours in at a popular bakery chain — one with free refills — had unintended consequences.
Save up to 70% on best-selling fleece parkas and jackets at the Lands' End holiday sale
Save on outwear for women, men and kids, including snowboots, parkas and fleece during the Lands' End holiday sale.
Comments / 0