More than 25% of Americans aren’t into exchanging gifts
A recent survey of approximately 1,000 Americans found that more than a quarter of them (26.7%) said that gift-giving is their least favorite holiday tradition.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
54% of Americans Want Gift Cards for the Holidays: Get Them These 11 To Fight Inflation
This holiday season, most Americans would like gift cards please. According to the National Retail Federation (NRF), 54% of Americans surveyed said gift cards are the most-wanted gift of the holiday...
More Americans Will Give Tip During Holidays, Except Less Than Usual
This holiday season, more housekeepers, hairdressers, and gardeners are likely to get annual tips. A new study looked at tipping and discovered that while Americans do it, the benefits may be lower than expected due to inflation. According to Bankrate.com, the median tip for service providers who typically receive once-a-year tips around the holidays will most likely be lower than in previous years.
Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays
More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...
Consumers’ caution around holiday spending is the highest since 2013, CNBC survey shows
American shoppers plan to watch their wallets closely this holiday shopping season, with 41% saying they plan to spend less this year than last, according to the CNBC All-America Economic Survey. It marks the most cautious holiday season since 2013. The survey found that average spending intentions for gifts fell...
Save or splurge? Economy fears and the effect on holiday spending
Many people are facing a tough reality this holiday season -- whether they can splurge on gifts or scale back.
Wilderness therapy leaves teens terrified, holiday shoppers prefer debit cards: 5 Things podcast
Wildnerness therapy participants say they were abused and traumatized, plus a look at what holiday shopping says about the economy: 5 Things podcast
