ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

More Americans Will Give Tip During Holidays, Except Less Than Usual

This holiday season, more housekeepers, hairdressers, and gardeners are likely to get annual tips. A new study looked at tipping and discovered that while Americans do it, the benefits may be lower than expected due to inflation. According to Bankrate.com, the median tip for service providers who typically receive once-a-year tips around the holidays will most likely be lower than in previous years.
retailleader.com

Survey: Over Half of Consumers Plan to Spend Less on Holidays

More than half of consumers plan to spend less than $500 on holiday shopping, according to a new survey by Jungle Scout. Over half of consumers said they were looking for discounts and sales when shopping this year. The majority of in-store shoppers were headed to Walmart, while online shoppers...

Comments / 0

Community Policy